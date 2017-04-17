Correct Answer: $3,995

Motorola's DynaTAC 8000X launched at a price of $3,995, which is equal to more than $9,000 when adjusted for inflation in 2017. The device weighed nearly two pounds, measured 10 inches tall without its antenna and required some 10 hours of charge time to provide a talk time of only 30-60 minutes.

The creation of Motorola's mobile phone is heavily credited to John Mitchell, chief engineer of the company's mobile communication products among other contributions and roles. It's said that at the time of Mitchell's retirement in 1998, cell phones and related services represented two thirds of Motorola's multi-billion dollar revenue.