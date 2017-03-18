Correct Answer: December 1992

On the same day that Whitney Houston’s I will always love you was the number 1 song in the US and Home Alone 2 topped the box office, 22-year-old Sema Group software architect Neil Papworth sent the first SMS (Short Message Service).

Although the technology was conceived by Friedhelm Hillebrand and Bernard Ghillebaert of the GSM Corporation in 1984, the first SMS message was sent in December 1992 by Sema Group software architect Neil Papworth who used a computer to text "Merry Christmas" over Vodafone's GSM network in the UK where it was received by a Vodafone employee using an Orbitel 901 handset.

"I don't know if they really thought it was going to be a big thing," Papworth told Sky News.

The following year in 1993, Nokia's GSM mobile phone series became the first to support consumer SMS texting. By 1995 network traffic totaled a mere 0.4 messages per GSM customer per month. Today, over six billion texts are sent every day.