As featured in:

WhatsApp desktop app gives you a new way to stay in touch anytime and anywhere - whether on your phone or computer at home or work.

The desktop app is available for Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS 10.9 or higher, and is synced with WhatsApp on your mobile device. Because the app runs natively on your desktop, you'll have support for native desktop notifications, better keyboard shortcuts, and more.

Upon downloading and opening the app, scan the QR code using the WhatsApp app on your phone (look for WhatsApp Web menu under Settings). Just like WhatsApp Web, the new desktop app lets you message with friends and family while your phone stays in your pocket.

WhatsApp is available for mobile platforms Android and iPhone / iOS.

Features:

No hidden costs : Once you and your friends download the application, you can use it to chat as much as you want. Send a million messages a day to your friends for free! WhatsApp uses your Internet connection: 3G/EDGE or Wi-Fi when available.

: Once you and your friends download the application, you can use it to chat as much as you want. Send a million messages a day to your friends for free! WhatsApp uses your Internet connection: 3G/EDGE or Wi-Fi when available. Multimedia : Send Video, Images, and Voice notes to your friends and contacts.

: Send Video, Images, and Voice notes to your friends and contacts. Group Chat : Enjoy group conversations with your contacts. Add or Remove group participants, change group subject and set a group icon.

: Enjoy group conversations with your contacts. Add or Remove group participants, change group subject and set a group icon. Personal : Set a profile photo which will be shown to all your contacts

: Set a profile photo which will be shown to all your contacts No international charges : Just like there is no added cost to send an international email, there is no cost to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends all over the world as long as they have WhatsApp Messenger installed and avoid those pesky international SMS costs.

: Just like there is no added cost to send an international email, there is no cost to send WhatsApp messages internationally. Chat with your friends all over the world as long as they have WhatsApp Messenger installed and avoid those pesky international SMS costs. Say no to pins and usernames : Why even bother having to remember yet another PIN or username? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS would, and integrates flawlessly with your existing phone address book.

: Why even bother having to remember yet another PIN or username? WhatsApp works with your phone number, just like SMS would, and integrates flawlessly with your existing phone address book. No need to log in/out : No more confusion about getting logged off from another computer or device. With push notifications WhatsApp is always on and always connected.

: No more confusion about getting logged off from another computer or device. With push notifications WhatsApp is always on and always connected. No need to add buddies : Your Address Book is used to automatically connect you with your contacts. Your contacts who already have WhatsApp Messenger will be automatically displayed under Favorites, similar to a buddy list.

: Your Address Book is used to automatically connect you with your contacts. Your contacts who already have WhatsApp Messenger will be automatically displayed under Favorites, similar to a buddy list. Offline Messages : Even if you miss your push notifications or turn off your iPhone, WhatsApp will save your messages offline until you retrieve them during the next application use.

: Even if you miss your push notifications or turn off your iPhone, WhatsApp will save your messages offline until you retrieve them during the next application use. And much more: Share location and places, Exchange contacts, Custom wallpaper, Custom notification sounds, Landscape mode, Message timestamps, Email chat history, Broadcast messages and media to many contacts at once, and much much more.

What's New:

Dark Mode is now available for the Whatsapp Desktop Client. To activate this feature download the new version 2.2027.10, install it on your computer and press the three dot menu button. Once there head to Settings and the select Theme. Once in Theme you will get a pop up which allows you select between Light and Dark.