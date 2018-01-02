With Telegram, you can create group chats with up to 200 people so you can stay connected with everyone at once. Plus, you can share videos up to 1GB, send multiple photos from the web, and forward any media you receive in an instant. All your messages are in the cloud, so you can easily access them from any of your devices.

For those interested in maximum privacy, we've added Secret Chats, featuring end-to-end encryption to ensure that a message can only be read by its intended recipient. When it comes to Secret Chats, nothing is logged on our servers and you can automatically program the messages to self-destruct from both devices so there is never any record of it.

We built Telegram to make messaging safe again so you can take back your right to privacy.

Private

Telegram messages are heavily encrypted and can self-destruct.

Cloud-Based

Telegram lets you access your messages from multiple devices.

Fast

Telegram delivers messages faster than any other application.

Distributed

Telegram servers are spread worldwide for security and speed.

Open

Telegram has an open API and protocol free for everyone.

Free

Telegram is free forever. No ads. No subscription fees.

Secure

Telegram keeps your messages safe from hacker attacks.

Powerful

Telegram has no limits on the size of your media and chats.

Unsend Messages

We hope everybody had a great celebration. We at Telegram certainly did. One of our engineers got so excited about the new year that he mistakenly shared awful stickers with his Mom. To fix this, he quickly added a way to unsend recently sent messages. This smart move saved his morning, and it can still save yours! If you use Telegram v.3.16, you can now unsend any weird messages you shared within the last 48 hours.

Network Uses

The holiday season is in high swing in many parts of the world, so we figured some of you folks are busy traveling. If that's the case, you may want to check out the new Network Usage section that shows exactly how much data you consumed while in roaming or wi-fi or whatever. Don't forget to hop on the hotel wifi before any serious Telegramming in foreign lands. And remember that you can toggle automatic media download in Telegram Settings.

T.me Links

This is the perfect season to meet new people. Want to give them some contact information, but a phone number seems like too much? That's exactly the reason we added usernames and Telegram.me links waaay back in 2014.

Starting today, you can use t.me instead of telegram.me. Take a napkin, write t.me/username in no time, and give it to someone before they can get away.

This also works with channels: t.me/telegram

Public groups: t.me/snowballfight

And stickers: t.me/addstickers/NickSantini

Android Developers Never Sleep

85% of Telegram users are on Android. Our CEO is worried that, if ignored, this Android population can start a rebellion and dethrone him. To please the mob, he made us introduce the following features to the Android app:

Messages from one sender are now neatly grouped together, and scrolling up shows the date right away, making the chats easier to navigate.

The app now restores your previous scroll position when you switch back to a chat. Very useful when somebody sends you a saga in 1,000 messages, and you want to patiently read them in the right order.

Sharing files (a feature we had since forever) has become easier because you see a list of recently downloaded files right on the sharing screen.

We now support GBoard, the Google keyboard that can apparently send cat GIFs.

And for those 2 users that already have Android 7.1 installed, we are happy to announce that we've added a fast action menu with frequent chats to your home screen. All hail the early adopters!

Back to the important stuff: the cowboy, the clown, and the sick face emoji (also known as the ‘exfoliating green tea mask face’ emoji) have found their way to Android. We support all of them now.

What do these emoji mean? When are you supposed to use them? Is the singular form of ‘emoji’ in fact ‘emojus’? To answer all these questions with utmost accuracy, we've also added support for the question emoji.

What's New:

Themes, Multiple Accounts and More:

Introducing Multiple Accounts on Android and Themes on iOS in Version 4.7.

Happy winter holidays, everyone! To reinforce the festive mood, we‘re updating Telegram for the second time this December, adding features you’ve been asking for.

With version 4.7 for iOS, you can change what your Telegram looks like in the new Appearance settings. Choose between four different themes, including a minimalistic one (“Day”) and two dark themes (“Night” and “Night Blue”). The “Day” theme also allows you to pick an accent color for the entire app, like pink or purple.

Multiple accounts

The Android app already supported multiple themes, so it had to go further with 4.7 by supporting multiple accounts. You can add up to three accounts with different phone numbers to your Telegram app, and then quickly switch between them from the side menu. Notifications will keep coming from all accounts, unless you change this in the Notification settings.

Quick replies

Telegram now supports quick replies on both mobile platforms. To use them, just swipe left on any message in a chat.

In case you missed it…

Telegram 4.6, released earlier this month, introduced new granular settings for auto-downloading media, better link previews, albums in Secret Chats, improved security, and embeds for messages from public groups and channels. Here’s what an embed of a Telegram message looks like when included on a web page:

Have a happy new year – and stay tuned for the product updates we are going to announce in January.