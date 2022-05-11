Discord is a cross-platform voice and text chat app originally designed for gamers, but since finding mainstream popularity, all kind of communities have migrated to it. Even TechSpot staff have moved away from Slack to use Discord full-time instead.

Discord was created to bring people together around games. You've taught us that it can be used for so much more. People use Discord for all kinds of hanging out: from live karaoke nights, to screenshare group painting, to virtual wedding parties. People create Discord servers for gaming, yoga classes, comedy fan clubs, and even run entire podcasting businesses. Discord is for anyone who could use a place to talk with their friends and communities.

Download Discord and experience modern chat:

Voice chat: Join voice channels and chat with your group

Real-time messaging: Share video, images, and text in rich chat

Push notifications: Never miss a thing with @mentions and direct messages

Instant Invite: Easily add friends to your voice server by sharing the Instant Invite link

Direct messages: Send one-to-one private messages

Multiple server support: Manage all your game chat groups in one client

Organizable channels: Keep discussions on topic through structured communication

What's New:

Android version updated to 126.11

Features Voice Overlay is now available on all Android devices. It was available previously and still is now. Checkmate grammarists. Videos can now play **inline** in chat with and has a full screen mode. Jokes about full screens are difficult. I'm a screen half full guy myself.

Bug Fixes Even more keyboard bugs fixed! Reconnecting to a voice call should maintain muted state. Some rotation crash fixes. You can safely do a barrel roll now.

Added multi-stream desktop support. Watch multiple streams in servers, switch between input and output without leaving the call, and close dormant video screens of non-streamers.

In a 2-for-1-video-improvement special, you can now also screen share while video chatting in DMs.

Added tiled emoji. This means you can make seamless emoji monstrosities using dozens of emoji like a horrendous, frightening puzzle.

Please, send your best tiled emoji creations to our Twitter. @Discord

Improved image embeds by removing the link where appropriate, like when sending GIFs via the GIF picker because nothing ruins a beautiful GIF like seeing a link for haha-funny-gif/84329480%34920348204 slapped above it.

Added a 1-hour option for Custom Status for when you're feeling a certain way but know you'll be over it in the next 59 minutes.

M4A files are now playable inline. Keep sharing your beats with your friends; maybe you'll make it into our next Very Cool Discord Community Playlist.

You're now required to enter your password before enabling 2FA so your little cousins Timmy and Tommy don't accidentally lock you out of your account after you let them on your pc to play games.

New Hypesquad Quiz. We're evolving HypeSquad Houses with a new quiz; it's sleek, modern, contemporary, original, updated, insert thesaurus word here. The quiz now asks questions that really reflect what we think it means to be brave, brilliant, and balanced. Retake it or take it for the first time and join the HypeSquad in your User Settings.

You can now prune users with roles.

Removed the Call action when right clicking a bot. My nights just got a little bit lonelier...

Integration settings got an overhaul. Manage bots, webhooks, channel following, Twitch and YouTube integrations with our new settings page.

You can now add your GitHub account to your profile.

You can now use text-to-speech on individual messages. Hover the message you want read outloud and click the triple-dot drop down menu and let our eager-to-please robot aid you.

What?! Mentions tab is evolving. Congratulations, your Mentions Tab has evolved into an Inbox. Catch all your unreads, mentions and pings in one box, and release the ones you don't need into the wild.

Fixes and Updates