Super Mario Odyssey is arguably the most anticipated release in Nintendo’s heralded franchise since the launch of Super Mario 64 way back in 1996. It’s only fitting, then, that someone has modded the N64 classic with key functionality from the upcoming platformer.

In Super Mario Odyssey, gamers will be able to toss Mario’s ironic red hat to collect coins, attack enemies and even toggle interactive items.

Far more interesting, however, is the hat’s sentient capabilities – tossing it at certain enemies or objects allows you to take control of them. It’s this functionality that could make Super Mario Odyssey a game to remember and what has been baked into Super Mario 64 via the aforementioned mod.

Unlike oddball additions to games such as Grand Theft Auto or other highly moddable titles, the hat-toss technique looks right at home in Super Mario 64.

Those interested in giving it a shot can grab the mod file over on MediaFire.

