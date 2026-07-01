Bottom line: Rockstar made waves last week when it was revealed that "physical" copies of Grand Theft Auto VI would not include an actual game disc, but instead a code to download the game digitally. Now, Sony is taking things even further by announcing that it will end physical game production for PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028.

From then on, new games will be sold on the PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only.

Sid Shuman, senior director of Sony Interactive Entertainment content communications, blamed consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry for the continued shift from physical to digital. Shuman claimed that consumer demand for digital media has significantly outpaced demand for physical discs, and that the change will allow Sony to better align with how their community prefers to access and play games.

Sony said the transition will have no impact on games already released or those scheduled to launch before January 2028.

For gamers of a certain age, it certainly feels like the end of an era. Physical media has been part of the home video game experience since the very beginning. There's something special about being able to own your games, handle the physical materials like the box and any included extras, and resell used titles when it comes time to move on.

Digital copies of games afford none of that, but they do have some advantages over their physical counterparts. Physical media is more expensive to manufacture and ship, and it takes up space at retail. With digital, there's no worry about a publisher running out of inventory on launch day. But you also can't resell your games, so there's no way to recoup a portion of your investment later, you can't build a physical collection to display, and so on.

What are your thoughts on Sony ending physical game sales? Was it inevitable that we'd eventually get to this point? Will consumer pushback force a rethink, or are gamers ready to move on from legacy physical media?