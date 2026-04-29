Facepalm: Console enthusiasts recently discovered another form of DRM policy reportedly implemented by Sony in games purchased on PlayStation systems. However, users are still debating how serious the policy is for long-term game ownership. AI-generated support messages and Sony's reluctance to directly address the issue have only added to the confusion.

Update (April 30): Sony has now responded to the growing confusion around PlayStation DRM, pushing back on claims that PS5 games require periodic online check-ins. In a statement to GameSpot, the company said the system is not designed around a recurring 30-day verification window, but instead relies on a one-time online license check to confirm ownership. Once validated, Sony says players should be able to access their games normally without ongoing restrictions.

That clarification addresses the most alarming interpretation of the behavior, but it doesn't fully explain what users were seeing in the first place.

Reports of a visible 30-day timer and inconsistent messaging from support channels, including Sony's own chatbot, helped fuel the backlash and raised new questions about how digital licenses are handled behind the scenes. It remains unclear why the timer appears at all, whether it reflects a temporary validation state tied to refunds or anti-piracy measures, and what happens if a system never reconnects within that window.

Sony is reportedly introducing a significant limitation to offline play for PlayStation games. The Japanese company has allegedly implemented a new 30-day "timer" applied to certain digital purchases, requiring users to connect to the internet at least once a month to re-validate game licenses. However, according to some interpretations, the new system may not be as disruptive as it initially appears.

The 30-day validation requirement was first highlighted by a YouTuber who purchased a new PlayStation 4 game. The user described the timer as a form of digital rights management applied to digitally purchased titles only. The system reportedly does not affect physical releases or previously purchased games.

PlayStation 5 consoles are believed to be affected in a similar way, drawing comparisons to the so-called "CBOMB" issue experienced by PlayStation 4 owners in past years. In that case, a depleted CMOS battery could prevent a console from maintaining accurate system time, interfering with license validation checks tied to Sony's online servers.

The latest DRM concerns were further amplified by the official PlayStation Online Assistant, a generative AI chatbot designed to provide quick answers to console users. The bot confirmed the existence of the new 30-day timer, stating that games purchased digitally after March 2026 would require periodic internet connections to validate licenses. It also indicated that a digital game "might" fail to launch until connectivity is restored.

Users on the ResetEra forums have shared additional details about the 30-day timer, offering speculation about the intent behind the updated policy. According to ResetEra user "Andshrew," the system appears to issue a temporary 30-day license for each game purchased on PlayStation consoles. This initial license is then replaced with a permanent one once the console reconnects to the internet, but only after the 14-day refund window for digital purchases has passed.

The system has been interpreted by some users as a measure intended to reduce refund abuse while still allowing continued access to games on modified or jailbroken consoles. An alleged insider claim further suggests the DRM behavior may be an unintended consequence of efforts to fix an exploit in the PlayStation software platform, though this has not been independently verified.

Consumer advocacy movements such as Stop Killing Games have highlighted growing opposition to always-online restrictions and DRM systems perceived as overly restrictive. Meanwhile, some PC gaming communities have pointed to the removal or bypassing of Denuvo anti-tamper technology in various titles as evidence of shifting attitudes toward DRM.