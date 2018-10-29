A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition

This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. To kick things off we're starting with geometric and pixel art wallpapers.

  • Day 1: Geometric and Pixel Art Wallpapers
  • Day 2: Nature Photography and Amazing Scenes (tomorrow!)
  • Day 3: Retro Wallpapers
  • Day 4: Minimalist Wallpapers
  • Day 5: Tech Brands and Fanboyism

Japan Umbrella

Photo by bady qb
Resolution: 6000 × 4000
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Shapes around Titanic Belfast

Photo by Christian Holzinger
Resolution: 6000 × 4000
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Illuminated Cocoa Beach Carnival Ride

Photo by Paulo Carrolo
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Structure II

Found on Facets by Justin Maller
Resolution: 3840 × 2160
Works on: Desktop

Where Tahrs Live

Found on VladStudio by Vlad Gerasimov
Resolution: 5120 x 2880
Best for: Desktop

Colors

Photo by JJ Ying
Resolution: 5472 × 3648
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Abstract, neon, glass and window

Photo by Craig Whitehead
Resolution: 4000 × 6000
Best for: Mobile

Red, umbrella, parasol and tree

Photo by Loïc Fürhoff
Resolution: 4896 × 3264
Best for: Desktop

 

Facets Artwork Geometry Abstract

Found on Facets by Justin Maller
Resolution: 5120 × 2880
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Seattle Museum of Pop Culture

Photo by Ryan Stone
Resolution: 4946 × 3220
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Concrete Tree

Photo by Simone Hutsch
Resolution: 5512 × 8192
Best for: Mobile

Geometric Wood Pattern

Photo by Teo Duldulao
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Geometric Basketball Court

Photo by Barna Bartis
Resolution: 3241 × 1983
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Triangle, Shape, Blue and Geometry

Photo by Ash Edmonds
Resolution: 5394 × 3596
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

A Flexible Building

Photo by Alex Lehner
Resolution: 3968 × 2868
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Structure

Photo by Scott Webb
Resolution: 3569 × 4139
Best for: Mobile

Spaceship Earth Up Close

Photo by Stephen Johnson
Resolution: 3024 × 4032
Best for: Mobile

Another Dimension

Photo by Rene Böhmer
Resolution: 4671 × 3114
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Facets

Photo by Maxime Le Conte des Floris
Resolution: 2560 × 1707
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Low Poly Wallpaper

Found on WallpaperSafari
Resolution: 3840 × 2160
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Abstract World

Found on UltraLinx
Resolution: 8000 × 4500
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Digital Art

Found on HDWallpaperim
Resolution: 5016 × 2827
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Flat Hexagon

Found on HDWallSource
Resolution: 3840 × 2160
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Geometric Background

Found on PlanWallpaper
Resolution: 5000 × 3750
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Tie Dye

Found on Wallpaper Browse
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

S'évader á lacher prise sur le focus

Photo by Victor Lam
Resolution: 7952 × 5304
Best for: Desktop

8-Bit Retro Game Console

Found on dribble by Claudio Gomboli
Resolution: 2880 × 1800
Works on: Desktop

Blue and yellow abstract

Resolution: 5000 x 3750
Works on: Desktop - Mobile - 4K

Abstract Render

Resolution: 1028 × 1920
Best for: Mobile

Beam Me Up

Resolution: 2160 × 3840
Best for: Mobile - 4K

Abstract Union Jack

Resolution: 1440 x 2560
Works on: Mobile

Pixel Art Land

Found on Wallpaper Safari by Martin Driver
Resolution: 1000 x 1218
Works on: Mobile

AMD's 45nm Deneb Wafer

Resolution: 4380 x 2968
Works on: Desktop - 4K

Geometric Blastoff

Resolution: 3413 x 1920
Works on: Desktop

Bike pattern

Photo by Alessandra Caretto
Resolution: 2443 × 1623
Best for: Desktop

Skyline

Found on Wallpaper Safari by Martin Driver
Resolution: 3200  ×  2048
Works on: Desktop, Mobile, 4K

Tunnel Effect

Found on Flickr, "wallpaper-807699"
Resolution: 3840 × 2400
Best for: Desktop

Buildings

Resolution: 4200 x 3000
Best for: Desktop