A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition

This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. To kick things off we're starting with geometric and pixel art wallpapers.

Day 1: Geometric and Pixel Art Wallpapers

Day 2: Nature Photography and Amazing Scenes (tomorrow!)

Day 3: Retro Wallpapers

Day 4: Minimalist Wallpapers

Day 5: Tech Brands and Fanboyism

Japan Umbrella

Photo by bady qb

Resolution: 6000 × 4000

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Shapes around Titanic Belfast

Photo by Christian Holzinger

Resolution: 6000 × 4000

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Illuminated Cocoa Beach Carnival Ride

Photo by Paulo Carrolo

Resolution: 5184 × 3456

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Structure II

Found on Facets by Justin Maller

Resolution: 3840 × 2160

Works on: Desktop

Where Tahrs Live

Found on VladStudio by Vlad Gerasimov

Resolution: 5120 x 2880

Best for: Desktop

Colors

Photo by JJ Ying

Resolution: 5472 × 3648

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Abstract, neon, glass and window

Photo by Craig Whitehead

Resolution: 4000 × 6000

Best for: Mobile

Red, umbrella, parasol and tree

Photo by Loïc Fürhoff

Resolution: 4896 × 3264

Best for: Desktop

Facets Artwork Geometry Abstract

Found on Facets by Justin Maller

Resolution: 5120 × 2880

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Seattle Museum of Pop Culture

Photo by Ryan Stone

Resolution: 4946 × 3220

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Concrete Tree

Photo by Simone Hutsch

Resolution: 5512 × 8192

Best for: Mobile

Geometric Wood Pattern

Photo by Teo Duldulao

Resolution: 5184 × 3456

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Geometric Basketball Court

Photo by Barna Bartis

Resolution: 3241 × 1983

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Triangle, Shape, Blue and Geometry

Photo by Ash Edmonds

Resolution: 5394 × 3596

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

A Flexible Building

Photo by Alex Lehner

Resolution: 3968 × 2868

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Structure

Photo by Scott Webb

Resolution: 3569 × 4139

Best for: Mobile

Spaceship Earth Up Close

Photo by Stephen Johnson

Resolution: 3024 × 4032

Best for: Mobile

Another Dimension

Photo by Rene Böhmer

Resolution: 4671 × 3114

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Facets

Photo by Maxime Le Conte des Floris

Resolution: 2560 × 1707

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Low Poly Wallpaper

Found on WallpaperSafari

Resolution: 3840 × 2160

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Abstract World

Found on UltraLinx

Resolution: 8000 × 4500

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Digital Art

Found on HDWallpaperim

Resolution: 5016 × 2827

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Flat Hexagon

Found on HDWallSource

Resolution: 3840 × 2160

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Geometric Background

Found on PlanWallpaper

Resolution: 5000 × 3750

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Tie Dye

Found on Wallpaper Browse

Resolution: 5184 × 3456

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

S'évader á lacher prise sur le focus

Photo by Victor Lam

Resolution: 7952 × 5304

Best for: Desktop

8-Bit Retro Game Console

Found on dribble by Claudio Gomboli

Resolution: 2880 × 1800

Works on: Desktop

Blue and yellow abstract

Resolution: 5000 x 3750

Works on: Desktop - Mobile - 4K

Abstract Render

Resolution: 1028 × 1920

Best for: Mobile

Beam Me Up

Resolution: 2160 × 3840

Best for: Mobile - 4K

Abstract Union Jack

Resolution: 1440 x 2560

Works on: Mobile

Pixel Art Land

Found on Wallpaper Safari by Martin Driver

Resolution: 1000 x 1218

Works on: Mobile

AMD's 45nm Deneb Wafer

Resolution: 4380 x 2968

Works on: Desktop - 4K

Geometric Blastoff

Resolution: 3413 x 1920

Works on: Desktop

Bike pattern

Photo by Alessandra Caretto

Resolution: 2443 × 1623

Best for: Desktop

Skyline

Found on Wallpaper Safari by Martin Driver

Resolution: 3200 × 2048

Works on: Desktop, Mobile, 4K

Tunnel Effect

Found on Flickr, "wallpaper-807699"

Resolution: 3840 × 2400

Best for: Desktop

Buildings

Resolution: 4200 x 3000

Best for: Desktop