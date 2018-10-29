A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?
TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition
This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. To kick things off we're starting with geometric and pixel art wallpapers.
- Day 1: Geometric and Pixel Art Wallpapers
- Day 2: Nature Photography and Amazing Scenes (tomorrow!)
- Day 3: Retro Wallpapers
- Day 4: Minimalist Wallpapers
- Day 5: Tech Brands and Fanboyism
Japan Umbrella
Photo by bady qb
Resolution: 6000 × 4000
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Shapes around Titanic Belfast
Photo by Christian Holzinger
Resolution: 6000 × 4000
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Illuminated Cocoa Beach Carnival Ride
Photo by Paulo Carrolo
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Structure II
Found on Facets by Justin Maller
Resolution: 3840 × 2160
Works on: Desktop
Where Tahrs Live
Found on VladStudio by Vlad Gerasimov
Resolution: 5120 x 2880
Best for: Desktop
Colors
Photo by JJ Ying
Resolution: 5472 × 3648
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Abstract, neon, glass and window
Photo by Craig Whitehead
Resolution: 4000 × 6000
Best for: Mobile
Red, umbrella, parasol and tree
Photo by Loïc Fürhoff
Resolution: 4896 × 3264
Best for: Desktop
Facets Artwork Geometry Abstract
Found on Facets by Justin Maller
Resolution: 5120 × 2880
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Seattle Museum of Pop Culture
Photo by Ryan Stone
Resolution: 4946 × 3220
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Concrete Tree
Photo by Simone Hutsch
Resolution: 5512 × 8192
Best for: Mobile
Geometric Wood Pattern
Photo by Teo Duldulao
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Geometric Basketball Court
Photo by Barna Bartis
Resolution: 3241 × 1983
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Triangle, Shape, Blue and Geometry
Photo by Ash Edmonds
Resolution: 5394 × 3596
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
A Flexible Building
Photo by Alex Lehner
Resolution: 3968 × 2868
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Structure
Photo by Scott Webb
Resolution: 3569 × 4139
Best for: Mobile
Spaceship Earth Up Close
Photo by Stephen Johnson
Resolution: 3024 × 4032
Best for: Mobile
Another Dimension
Photo by Rene Böhmer
Resolution: 4671 × 3114
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Facets
Photo by Maxime Le Conte des Floris
Resolution: 2560 × 1707
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Low Poly Wallpaper
Found on WallpaperSafari
Resolution: 3840 × 2160
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Abstract World
Found on UltraLinx
Resolution: 8000 × 4500
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Digital Art
Found on HDWallpaperim
Resolution: 5016 × 2827
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Flat Hexagon
Found on HDWallSource
Resolution: 3840 × 2160
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Geometric Background
Found on PlanWallpaper
Resolution: 5000 × 3750
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Tie Dye
Found on Wallpaper Browse
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
S'évader á lacher prise sur le focus
Photo by Victor Lam
Resolution: 7952 × 5304
Best for: Desktop
8-Bit Retro Game Console
Found on dribble by Claudio Gomboli
Resolution: 2880 × 1800
Works on: Desktop
Blue and yellow abstract
Resolution: 5000 x 3750
Works on: Desktop - Mobile - 4K
Abstract Render
Resolution: 1028 × 1920
Best for: Mobile
Beam Me Up
Resolution: 2160 × 3840
Best for: Mobile - 4K
Abstract Union Jack
Resolution: 1440 x 2560
Works on: Mobile
Pixel Art Land
Found on Wallpaper Safari by Martin Driver
Resolution: 1000 x 1218
Works on: Mobile
AMD's 45nm Deneb Wafer
Resolution: 4380 x 2968
Works on: Desktop - 4K
Geometric Blastoff
Resolution: 3413 x 1920
Works on: Desktop
Bike pattern
Photo by Alessandra Caretto
Resolution: 2443 × 1623
Best for: Desktop
Skyline
Found on Wallpaper Safari by Martin Driver
Resolution: 3200 × 2048
Works on: Desktop, Mobile, 4K
Tunnel Effect
Found on Flickr, "wallpaper-807699"
Resolution: 3840 × 2400
Best for: Desktop
Buildings
Resolution: 4200 x 3000
Best for: Desktop