A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 3rd edition

This is the third edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, keeping the best high-resolution wallpapers from previous editions and adding a ton of new content, one category per day Monday thru Friday. The idea is to share astonishing wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop, laptop display or smartphone.

Today's theme is nature photography and amazing scenes, also available as .zip file download.

Red, yellow and orange flower field

Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 4984 × 3607
Works on: Desktop

Maldivian lagoon

Photo by A. Shuau (Obofili)
Resolution: 1683 x 2992
Works on: Mobile

Nature, outdoors, scenery and landscape

Photo by Nathan Anderson
Resolution: 4384 × 3012
Works on: Desktop

Umbrellas photo

Photo by Ghost Presenter
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Formentera Ship

Photo by Roberto H
Resolution: 3000 × 2000
Works on: Desktop

Rock cliff near seashore

Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 2041 × 3629
Works on: Desktop

Empty Road between trees

Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Works on: Desktop

Ferris Wheel near body of water

Photo by Nizam Abdul Latheef
Resolution: 3602 x 3906
Works on: Mobile

Person standing on Terraces

Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 7630 × 3949
Works on: Desktop

House covered with red flowering plant

Photo by Lisa Fotios
Resolution: 5965 × 3966
Works on: Desktop

White and purple clustered elongated plant

Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 4000 × 3000
Works on: Desktop

Pile of Oranges

Photo by Engin Akyurt
Resolution: 7513 × 5011
Works on: Desktop

Multiple Cottage on the beach

Photo by Shifaaz Shamoon
Resolution: 4645 x 7896
Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Landscape Photography of Snowy Mountain

Photo by Eberhard Grossgasteiger
Resolution: 2000 × 3000
Works on: Mobile

Ocean Wave

Photo by Simon Clayton
Resolution: 1946 × 2433
Works on: Mobile

Bikini

Photo by Marvin Meyer
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop

Hot Air Balloon Ride

Photo by ellehem
Resolution: 3456 × 2304
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Painted square planks

Photo by Chris Barbalis
Resolution: 3008 × 2000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Hot air ballon, blue and sky

Photo by Kyle Hinkson
Resolution: 4032 × 3024
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Aerial photo of an island

Photo by Josh Sorenson
Resolution: 2723 x 3633
Works on: Mobile - Desktop

Moon, sky, light and tree

Photo by Nick Owuor (astro_nic)
Resolution: 2242 × 2802
Works on: Mobile

Antelope Canyon - Nature's light show on earth

Photo by Madhu Shesharam
Resolution: 3648 × 5472
Works on: Mobile

Four Assorted-color Horse on Grass Fields

Photo by Eberhard Grossgasteiger
Resolution: 2432 × 3648
Works on: Mobile

Photography of Sea waves

Photo by Peter Fazekas
Resolution: 3744 × 5616
Works on: Mobile

Footprints on Sand

Photo by Tobias Bjørkli
Resolution: 2419 × 3023
Works on: Mobile

Low tide in Torrent Bay

Photo by Alex Green
Resolution: 3465 × 2131
Works on: Mobile

Water drop at the tip of a leaf

Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 4324 × 2883
Works on: Desktop

Top view of Flower field

Photo by Edgar Castrejon
Resolution: 1472 × 2208
Works on: Desktop

Shore

Photo by Patrick Ryan
Resolution: 3992 × 2992
Works on:Mobile

Black asphalt road

Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 3600 × 2136
Works on: Desktop

Bird's eye view of islands

Photo by Denys Nevozhai
Resolution: 2992 × 3992
Works on: Mobile

Body of water

Photo by Carles Rabada
Resolution: 2280 × 4056
Works on: Desktop

Ocean water during Golden hour

Photo by Ryan Loughlin
Resolution: 4391 × 6586
Works on: Mobile

Wings Of Angels - Northern Lights On Iceland

Found on InterfaceLIFT by Dominic Kamp
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Planet Earth

Found on PicsWalls
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Twenty Years

Photo by Justin Novello
Resolution: 5472 × 3648
Works on: Desktop

SpaceX

Photo by SpaceX
Resolution: 3000 x 2000
Works on: Desktop

Summertime

Photo by Ev
Resolution: 3456 × 2304
Works on: Desktop

Nature lights up when the sun goes down

Photo by Federico Beccari
Resolution: 5918 × 3945
Works on: Desktop

Space Wallpaper

Found on Desktop Background
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Lake

Found on Wallpaper Access
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Closeup Milky Way Silverthorne

Photo by Nathan Anderson
Resolution: 5638 × 3748
Works on: Desktop

Aurora boreali

Photo by Raul Popadineți
Resolution: 6000 × 4000
Works on:Mobile

Night, night light, building and city

Photo by Alexandre Chambon
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Maze HD

Photo by Abdul Azis
Resolution: 3183 × 4721
Works on:Mobile

Maldives Islands (Kafena)

Photo by Ibrahim Mushan
Resolution: 3992 × 2992
Works on: Desktop

Amazing take of Pfiefer Beach, Big Sur, CA

Found on Reddit, "... 30 minutes of sunset at the Gateway to Heaven"
Resolution: 7525 x 5019
Works on: Desktop - 4K

Fire Breathing

Photo by Alejandro Alvarez
Resolution: 4896 × 3264
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Wasatch Mountains in Alta, Utah

Found on Reddit, "... I hiked alone all day and took a picture of the most amazing view from the summit"
Resolution: 4000 x 6000
Works on: Desktop - 4K - Mobile

Lake Sorvagsvatn, Faroe Islands

Found on Reddit, "The impossible looking Lake Sorvagsvatn, Faroe Islands"
Resolution: 5506 x 3671
Works on: Desktop - 4K