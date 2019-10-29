A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 3rd edition

This is the third edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, keeping the best high-resolution wallpapers from previous editions and adding a ton of new content, one category per day Monday thru Friday. The idea is to share astonishing wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop, laptop display or smartphone.

Today's theme is nature photography and amazing scenes, also available as .zip file download.

Day 1: Geometric and Architectural Wallpapers

Day 2: Nature Photography and Amazing Scenes

Day 3 (Wed): Cars and Sports Wallpapers

Day 4 (Thu): Minimalist and Abstract Wallpapers

Day 5 (Fri): Fans and Enthusiasts

Red, yellow and orange flower field

Photo by Pixabay

Resolution: 4984 × 3607

Works on: Desktop

Maldivian lagoon

Photo by A. Shuau (Obofili)

Resolution: 1683 x 2992

Works on: Mobile

Nature, outdoors, scenery and landscape

Photo by Nathan Anderson

Resolution: 4384 × 3012

Works on: Desktop

Umbrellas photo

Photo by Ghost Presenter

Resolution: 6000 x 4000

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Formentera Ship

Photo by Roberto H

Resolution: 3000 × 2000

Works on: Desktop

Rock cliff near seashore

Photo by Pixabay

Resolution: 2041 × 3629

Works on: Desktop

Empty Road between trees

Photo by Pixabay

Resolution: 5184 × 3456

Works on: Desktop

Ferris Wheel near body of water

Photo by Nizam Abdul Latheef

Resolution: 3602 x 3906

Works on: Mobile

Person standing on Terraces

Photo by Pixabay

Resolution: 7630 × 3949

Works on: Desktop

House covered with red flowering plant

Photo by Lisa Fotios

Resolution: 5965 × 3966

Works on: Desktop

White and purple clustered elongated plant

Photo by Pixabay

Resolution: 4000 × 3000

Works on: Desktop

Pile of Oranges

Photo by Engin Akyurt

Resolution: 7513 × 5011

Works on: Desktop

Multiple Cottage on the beach

Photo by Shifaaz Shamoon

Resolution: 4645 x 7896

Best for: Desktop - Mobile

Landscape Photography of Snowy Mountain

Photo by Eberhard Grossgasteiger

Resolution: 2000 × 3000

Works on: Mobile

Ocean Wave

Photo by Simon Clayton

Resolution: 1946 × 2433

Works on: Mobile

Bikini

Photo by Marvin Meyer

Resolution: 6000 x 4000

Works on: Desktop

Hot Air Balloon Ride

Photo by ellehem

Resolution: 3456 × 2304

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Painted square planks

Photo by Chris Barbalis

Resolution: 3008 × 2000

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Hot air ballon, blue and sky

Photo by Kyle Hinkson

Resolution: 4032 × 3024

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Aerial photo of an island

Photo by Josh Sorenson

Resolution: 2723 x 3633

Works on: Mobile - Desktop

Moon, sky, light and tree

Photo by Nick Owuor (astro_nic)

Resolution: 2242 × 2802

Works on: Mobile

Antelope Canyon - Nature's light show on earth

Photo by Madhu Shesharam

Resolution: 3648 × 5472

Works on: Mobile

Four Assorted-color Horse on Grass Fields

Photo by Eberhard Grossgasteiger

Resolution: 2432 × 3648

Works on: Mobile

Photography of Sea waves

Photo by Peter Fazekas

Resolution: 3744 × 5616

Works on: Mobile

Footprints on Sand

Photo by Tobias Bjørkli

Resolution: 2419 × 3023

Works on: Mobile

Low tide in Torrent Bay

Photo by Alex Green

Resolution: 3465 × 2131

Works on: Mobile

Water drop at the tip of a leaf

Photo by Pixabay

Resolution: 4324 × 2883

Works on: Desktop

Top view of Flower field

Photo by Edgar Castrejon

Resolution: 1472 × 2208

Works on: Desktop

Shore

Photo by Patrick Ryan

Resolution: 3992 × 2992

Works on:Mobile

Black asphalt road

Photo by Pixabay

Resolution: 3600 × 2136

Works on: Desktop

Bird's eye view of islands

Photo by Denys Nevozhai

Resolution: 2992 × 3992

Works on: Mobile

Body of water

Photo by Carles Rabada

Resolution: 2280 × 4056

Works on: Desktop

Ocean water during Golden hour

Photo by Ryan Loughlin

Resolution: 4391 × 6586

Works on: Mobile

Wings Of Angels - Northern Lights On Iceland

Found on InterfaceLIFT by Dominic Kamp

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Planet Earth

Found on PicsWalls

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Twenty Years

Photo by Justin Novello

Resolution: 5472 × 3648

Works on: Desktop

SpaceX

Photo by SpaceX

Resolution: 3000 x 2000

Works on: Desktop

Summertime

Photo by Ev

Resolution: 3456 × 2304

Works on: Desktop

Nature lights up when the sun goes down

Photo by Federico Beccari

Resolution: 5918 × 3945

Works on: Desktop

Space Wallpaper

Found on Desktop Background

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Lake

Found on Wallpaper Access

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Closeup Milky Way Silverthorne

Photo by Nathan Anderson

Resolution: 5638 × 3748

Works on: Desktop

Aurora boreali

Photo by Raul Popadineți

Resolution: 6000 × 4000

Works on:Mobile

Night, night light, building and city

Photo by Alexandre Chambon

Resolution: 5184 × 3456

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Maze HD

Photo by Abdul Azis

Resolution: 3183 × 4721

Works on:Mobile

Maldives Islands (Kafena)

Photo by Ibrahim Mushan

Resolution: 3992 × 2992

Works on: Desktop

Amazing take of Pfiefer Beach, Big Sur, CA

Found on Reddit, "... 30 minutes of sunset at the Gateway to Heaven"

Resolution: 7525 x 5019

Works on: Desktop - 4K

Fire Breathing

Photo by Alejandro Alvarez

Resolution: 4896 × 3264

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Wasatch Mountains in Alta, Utah

Found on Reddit, "... I hiked alone all day and took a picture of the most amazing view from the summit"

Resolution: 4000 x 6000

Works on: Desktop - 4K - Mobile

Lake Sorvagsvatn, Faroe Islands

Found on Reddit, "The impossible looking Lake Sorvagsvatn, Faroe Islands"

Resolution: 5506 x 3671

Works on: Desktop - 4K