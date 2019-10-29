A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?
TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 3rd edition
This is the third edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, keeping the best high-resolution wallpapers from previous editions and adding a ton of new content, one category per day Monday thru Friday. The idea is to share astonishing wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop, laptop display or smartphone.
Today's theme is nature photography and amazing scenes, also available as .zip file download.
- Day 1: Geometric and Architectural Wallpapers
- Day 2: Nature Photography and Amazing Scenes
- Day 3 (Wed): Cars and Sports Wallpapers
- Day 4 (Thu): Minimalist and Abstract Wallpapers
- Day 5 (Fri): Fans and Enthusiasts
Red, yellow and orange flower field
Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 4984 × 3607
Works on: Desktop
Maldivian lagoon
Photo by A. Shuau (Obofili)
Resolution: 1683 x 2992
Works on: Mobile
Nature, outdoors, scenery and landscape
Photo by Nathan Anderson
Resolution: 4384 × 3012
Works on: Desktop
Umbrellas photo
Photo by Ghost Presenter
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Formentera Ship
Photo by Roberto H
Resolution: 3000 × 2000
Works on: Desktop
Rock cliff near seashore
Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 2041 × 3629
Works on: Desktop
Empty Road between trees
Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Works on: Desktop
Ferris Wheel near body of water
Photo by Nizam Abdul Latheef
Resolution: 3602 x 3906
Works on: Mobile
Person standing on Terraces
Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 7630 × 3949
Works on: Desktop
House covered with red flowering plant
Photo by Lisa Fotios
Resolution: 5965 × 3966
Works on: Desktop
White and purple clustered elongated plant
Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 4000 × 3000
Works on: Desktop
Pile of Oranges
Photo by Engin Akyurt
Resolution: 7513 × 5011
Works on: Desktop
Multiple Cottage on the beach
Photo by Shifaaz Shamoon
Resolution: 4645 x 7896
Best for: Desktop - Mobile
Landscape Photography of Snowy Mountain
Photo by Eberhard Grossgasteiger
Resolution: 2000 × 3000
Works on: Mobile
Ocean Wave
Photo by Simon Clayton
Resolution: 1946 × 2433
Works on: Mobile
Bikini
Photo by Marvin Meyer
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop
Hot Air Balloon Ride
Photo by ellehem
Resolution: 3456 × 2304
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Painted square planks
Photo by Chris Barbalis
Resolution: 3008 × 2000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Hot air ballon, blue and sky
Photo by Kyle Hinkson
Resolution: 4032 × 3024
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Aerial photo of an island
Photo by Josh Sorenson
Resolution: 2723 x 3633
Works on: Mobile - Desktop
Moon, sky, light and tree
Photo by Nick Owuor (astro_nic)
Resolution: 2242 × 2802
Works on: Mobile
Antelope Canyon - Nature's light show on earth
Photo by Madhu Shesharam
Resolution: 3648 × 5472
Works on: Mobile
Four Assorted-color Horse on Grass Fields
Photo by Eberhard Grossgasteiger
Resolution: 2432 × 3648
Works on: Mobile
Photography of Sea waves
Photo by Peter Fazekas
Resolution: 3744 × 5616
Works on: Mobile
Footprints on Sand
Photo by Tobias Bjørkli
Resolution: 2419 × 3023
Works on: Mobile
Low tide in Torrent Bay
Photo by Alex Green
Resolution: 3465 × 2131
Works on: Mobile
Water drop at the tip of a leaf
Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 4324 × 2883
Works on: Desktop
Top view of Flower field
Photo by Edgar Castrejon
Resolution: 1472 × 2208
Works on: Desktop
Shore
Photo by Patrick Ryan
Resolution: 3992 × 2992
Works on:Mobile
Black asphalt road
Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 3600 × 2136
Works on: Desktop
Bird's eye view of islands
Photo by Denys Nevozhai
Resolution: 2992 × 3992
Works on: Mobile
Body of water
Photo by Carles Rabada
Resolution: 2280 × 4056
Works on: Desktop
Ocean water during Golden hour
Photo by Ryan Loughlin
Resolution: 4391 × 6586
Works on: Mobile
Wings Of Angels - Northern Lights On Iceland
Found on InterfaceLIFT by Dominic Kamp
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Planet Earth
Found on PicsWalls
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Twenty Years
Photo by Justin Novello
Resolution: 5472 × 3648
Works on: Desktop
SpaceX
Photo by SpaceX
Resolution: 3000 x 2000
Works on: Desktop
Summertime
Photo by Ev
Resolution: 3456 × 2304
Works on: Desktop
Nature lights up when the sun goes down
Photo by Federico Beccari
Resolution: 5918 × 3945
Works on: Desktop
Space Wallpaper
Found on Desktop Background
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Lake
Found on Wallpaper Access
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Closeup Milky Way Silverthorne
Photo by Nathan Anderson
Resolution: 5638 × 3748
Works on: Desktop
Aurora boreali
Photo by Raul Popadineți
Resolution: 6000 × 4000
Works on:Mobile
Night, night light, building and city
Photo by Alexandre Chambon
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Maze HD
Photo by Abdul Azis
Resolution: 3183 × 4721
Works on:Mobile
Maldives Islands (Kafena)
Photo by Ibrahim Mushan
Resolution: 3992 × 2992
Works on: Desktop
Amazing take of Pfiefer Beach, Big Sur, CA
Found on Reddit, "... 30 minutes of sunset at the Gateway to Heaven"
Resolution: 7525 x 5019
Works on: Desktop - 4K
Fire Breathing
Photo by Alejandro Alvarez
Resolution: 4896 × 3264
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Wasatch Mountains in Alta, Utah
Found on Reddit, "... I hiked alone all day and took a picture of the most amazing view from the summit"
Resolution: 4000 x 6000
Works on: Desktop - 4K - Mobile
Lake Sorvagsvatn, Faroe Islands
Found on Reddit, "The impossible looking Lake Sorvagsvatn, Faroe Islands"
Resolution: 5506 x 3671
Works on: Desktop - 4K