A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition

This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. Today's theme is minimalist wallpapers -- also available as .zip file download.

Drone view of boat in ocean

Photo by Rod Long

Resolution: 3992 × 2992

Works on: Desktop

Sunset

Photo by Harli Marten

Resolution: 5000 × 3285

Works on: Desktop

Jellyfish

Photo by Scott Webb

Resolution: 6000 × 4000

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Pine Tree

Photo by Manuel Will

Resolution: 3888 × 2592

Works on: Desktop

Surfing, beach, man and water

Photo by Jack Antal

Resolution: 5472 × 3648

Works on: Desktop

Pier, horizon and sky

Photo by Fabrice Villard

Resolution: 4896 × 3264

Works on: Desktop

Bay Bridge from above

Photo by MILKOVÍ

Resolution: 4000 × 2668

Works on: Desktop

Birds on wire

Resolution: 1920 × 1080

Works on: Desktop

Oil on Water

Found on InterfaceLIFT by Daffou980

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Monochrome London Eye

Photo by Bruno Abatti

Resolution: 4624 × 3083

Works on: Desktop

Abstract

Found on Béhance by Alexis Persani

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Cup, milk, sugar and motion

Photo by Jagoda Kondratiuk

Resolution: 4476 × 2984

Works on: Desktop

Déjá Vu

Photo by Emile Séguin 🇨🇦

Resolution: 2000 × 3000

Works on: Mobile

Silhouette

Found on InterfaceLIFT by PerfectHue

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Origami

Photo by Alex

Resolution: 7340 × 4665

Works on: Desktop

Paint, Wall

Photo by Samuel Zeller

Resolution: 5904 × 3936

Works on: Desktop

Futurama Minimal 1 & 2

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 & 2560 x 1600

Works on: Desktop

Blorange

Photo by Cody Davis

Resolution: 5184 × 3456

Works on: Desktop

Tear drops

Photo by Ryoji Iwata

Resolution: 4016 × 6016

Works on: Mobile

Wood Background

Photo by Samuel Zeller

Resolution: 4896 × 3264

Works on: Desktop

Strawberry, table top

Photo by Joanna Kosinska

Resolution: 6016 × 4016

Works on: Desktop

Sand dune, black and white, monochrome and sand

Photo by Kunj Parekh

Resolution: 3130 × 4701

Works on: Mobile

Liquid, glass, water and minimal

Photo by Karim Ghantous

Resolution: 4912 × 3264

Works on: Desktop

Orange, water color, ink and color

Photo by Lucas Benjamin

Resolution: 5472 × 3078

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Rusted by the Rain

Found on Flickr, "One, Two, Three, Four... It's Just A Line, It's Not A Floor"

Resolution: 7525 x 5019

Works on: Desktop - 4K

Purple Green Spectrum

Resolution: 2160 x 3840

Works on: Mobile - 4K