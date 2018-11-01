A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?
TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition
This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. Today's theme is minimalist wallpapers -- also available as .zip file download.
- Day 1: Geometric and Pixel Art Wallpapers
- Day 2: Nature Photography and Amazing Scenes
- Day 3: Retro Wallpapers
- Day 4: Minimalist Wallpapers
- Day 5: Tech Brands and Fanboyism (tomorrow!)
Drone view of boat in ocean
Photo by Rod Long
Resolution: 3992 × 2992
Works on: Desktop
Sunset
Photo by Harli Marten
Resolution: 5000 × 3285
Works on: Desktop
Jellyfish
Photo by Scott Webb
Resolution: 6000 × 4000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Pine Tree
Photo by Manuel Will
Resolution: 3888 × 2592
Works on: Desktop
Surfing, beach, man and water
Photo by Jack Antal
Resolution: 5472 × 3648
Works on: Desktop
Pier, horizon and sky
Photo by Fabrice Villard
Resolution: 4896 × 3264
Works on: Desktop
Bay Bridge from above
Photo by MILKOVÍ
Resolution: 4000 × 2668
Works on: Desktop
Birds on wire
Resolution: 1920 × 1080
Works on: Desktop
Oil on Water
Found on InterfaceLIFT by Daffou980
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Monochrome London Eye
Photo by Bruno Abatti
Resolution: 4624 × 3083
Works on: Desktop
Abstract
Found on Béhance by Alexis Persani
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Cup, milk, sugar and motion
Photo by Jagoda Kondratiuk
Resolution: 4476 × 2984
Works on: Desktop
Déjá Vu
Photo by Emile Séguin 🇨🇦
Resolution: 2000 × 3000
Works on: Mobile
Silhouette
Found on InterfaceLIFT by PerfectHue
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Origami
Photo by Alex
Resolution: 7340 × 4665
Works on: Desktop
Paint, Wall
Photo by Samuel Zeller
Resolution: 5904 × 3936
Works on: Desktop
Futurama Minimal 1 & 2
Resolution: 3840 x 2160 & 2560 x 1600
Works on: Desktop
Blorange
Photo by Cody Davis
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Works on: Desktop
Tear drops
Photo by Ryoji Iwata
Resolution: 4016 × 6016
Works on: Mobile
Wood Background
Photo by Samuel Zeller
Resolution: 4896 × 3264
Works on: Desktop
Strawberry, table top
Photo by Joanna Kosinska
Resolution: 6016 × 4016
Works on: Desktop
Sand dune, black and white, monochrome and sand
Photo by Kunj Parekh
Resolution: 3130 × 4701
Works on: Mobile
Liquid, glass, water and minimal
Photo by Karim Ghantous
Resolution: 4912 × 3264
Works on: Desktop
Orange, water color, ink and color
Photo by Lucas Benjamin
Resolution: 5472 × 3078
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Rusted by the Rain
Found on Flickr, "One, Two, Three, Four... It's Just A Line, It's Not A Floor"
Resolution: 7525 x 5019
Works on: Desktop - 4K
Purple Green Spectrum
Resolution: 2160 x 3840
Works on: Mobile - 4K