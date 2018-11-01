A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 2nd edition

This is the second edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, one category per day Monday thru Friday, sharing some beautiful wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop or laptop display or smartphone. Today's theme is minimalist wallpapers -- also available as .zip file download.

Drone view of boat in ocean

Photo by Rod Long
Resolution: 3992 × 2992
Works on: Desktop

Sunset

Photo by Harli Marten
Resolution: 5000 × 3285
Works on: Desktop

Jellyfish

Photo by Scott Webb
Resolution: 6000 × 4000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Pine Tree

Photo by Manuel Will
Resolution: 3888 × 2592
Works on: Desktop

Surfing, beach, man and water

Photo by Jack Antal
Resolution: 5472 × 3648
Works on: Desktop

Pier, horizon and sky

Photo by Fabrice Villard
Resolution: 4896 × 3264
Works on: Desktop

Bay Bridge from above

Photo by MILKOVÍ
Resolution: 4000 × 2668
Works on: Desktop

Birds on wire

Resolution: 1920 × 1080
Works on: Desktop

Oil on Water

Found on InterfaceLIFT by Daffou980
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Monochrome London Eye

Photo by Bruno Abatti
Resolution: 4624 × 3083
Works on: Desktop

Abstract

Found on Béhance by Alexis Persani
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Cup, milk, sugar and motion

Photo by Jagoda Kondratiuk
Resolution: 4476 × 2984
Works on: Desktop

Déjá Vu

Photo by Emile Séguin 🇨🇦
Resolution: 2000 × 3000
Works on: Mobile

Silhouette

Found on InterfaceLIFT by PerfectHue
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Origami

Photo by Alex
Resolution: 7340 × 4665
Works on: Desktop

Paint, Wall

Photo by Samuel Zeller
Resolution: 5904 × 3936
Works on: Desktop

Futurama Minimal 1 & 2

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 & 2560 x 1600
Works on: Desktop

Blorange

Photo by Cody Davis
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Works on: Desktop

Tear drops

Photo by Ryoji Iwata
Resolution: 4016 × 6016
Works on: Mobile

Wood Background

Photo by Samuel Zeller
Resolution: 4896 × 3264
Works on: Desktop

Strawberry, table top

Photo by Joanna Kosinska
Resolution: 6016 × 4016
Works on: Desktop

Sand dune, black and white, monochrome and sand

Photo by Kunj Parekh
Resolution: 3130 × 4701
Works on: Mobile

Liquid, glass, water and minimal

Photo by Karim Ghantous
Resolution: 4912 × 3264
Works on: Desktop

Orange, water color, ink and color

Photo by Lucas Benjamin
Resolution: 5472 × 3078
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Rusted by the Rain

Found on Flickr, "One, Two, Three, Four... It's Just A Line, It's Not A Floor"
Resolution: 7525 x 5019
Works on: Desktop - 4K

Purple Green Spectrum

Resolution: 2160 x 3840
Works on: Mobile - 4K