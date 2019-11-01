A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 3rd edition

This is the third edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, keeping the best high-resolution wallpapers from previous editions and adding a ton of new content, one category per day Monday thru Friday. The idea is to share astonishing wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop, laptop display or smartphone.

Today's theme are brand fan, enthusiasts and cult/pop culture themed wallpapers, also available as .zip file download.

TechSpot

By Julio Franco
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Stormtrooper minifigure

Photo by Daniel Cheung
Resolution: 5893 x 3934
Works on: Desktop

Iron Man graffiti

Photo by Marjan Blan
Resolution: 5760 x 3840
Works on: Desktop

Deployment Fortnite

Found on Xtrafondos
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Bewitching Janna

Found on LOL Wallpapers
Resolution: 1920 x 1059
Works on: Desktop

Gaming Keyboard

Photo by John Petalcurin
Resolution: 5860 x 3981
Works on: Desktop

Black electric guitar

Found on freestocks.org
Resolution: 5472 x 3648
Works on: Desktop

Deadpool costume

Photo by Ayo Ogunseinde
Resolution: 3000 x 4500
Works on: Mobile

Sea of Thieves

Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 4500 x 3000
Works on: Desktop

Wolverine

Found on UHD Pixel
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Neon

Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 4500 x 3000
Works on: Desktop

Game of Thrones

Found on Wallpaper Access
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Fortnite

Found on Pinterest
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Desperados III

Found on GameRanx
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Fallout

Found on Get Wallpapers
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Minecraft

Found on imgur
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

LOLing Skeletor

Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Best for: Desktop

Lumen P3

Photo by Rebecca Oliver
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Works on: Desktop

Retro Star Wars

Resolution: 4576 x 3056
Works on: Mobile - 4K

Northern Front Swain

Found on LOL Wallpapers
Resolution: 5212 x 3075
Works on: Desktop

Kratos

Found on WallpapersCraft
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

Found on WallpapersCraft
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Minecraft #2

Found on WallpapersCraft
Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Works on: Desktop

TechSpot #2

By Eliot Orejuela
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Nvidia logo art

Found on Nvidia
Resolution: 2560 x 1600
Works on: Desktop

Fortnite Map

Found on Wallpaper Abyss
Resolution: 7192 x 3912
Works on: Desktop

Futurama Minimal

Photo by Kamil S
Resolution: 5184 x 3456
Works on: Desktop

Super NES Controller

Photo by Kamil S
Resolution: 5184 x 3456
Works on: Desktop

Printed Circuit Board

Resolution: 2160 x 3840
Works on: Mobile - 4K

90's CDs

Photo by Natalie Perea
Resolution: 2048 × 1536
Works on: Desktop

Daft Punk with a Delorean

Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Works on: Desktop

Retro Radio

Photo by Shawn Knight
Resolution: 4576 x 3056
Works on: Desktop - 4K

Three red dices

Photo by Fabian Reitmeier
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop

Guy Fawkes and Star Wars Stormtroopers

Photo by Jon Tyson
Resolution: 3773 x 2146
Works on: Desktop

Ringwraiths From Lord of the Rings

Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

AMD Radeon RX 480 Minimal Art!

Found on DeviantArt, by MaverickGeek
Resolution: 3000 × 1688
Best for: Desktop - 4K

2020 Tesla Roadster

Found on HD Car Wallpapers
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

TechSpot #3

By Eliot Orejuela
Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Works on: Desktop

Minecraft #3

Found on WallpapersCraft
Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Works on: Desktop

DragonBall Super

Found on DeviantArt by AubreiPrince
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Retro Apple Logo

Found on Reddit
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Triforce

Found on Flickr, "SierpinskusIlluminantus"
Resolution: 6400 x 4267
Best for: Desktop - 4K

Batman Emblem

Found on Set as Wall
Resolution: 5500 × 3094
Works on: Desktop

Clone Wars Last Stand

Found on WallpapersWide by AndiBaze 
Resolution: 3554 x 1999
Works on: Desktop

Rick and Morty Wallpaper

Found on Word of the Nerd
Resolution: 5120 x 2880
Works on: Desktop

Play it up

Photo by Hardik Sharma
Resolution: 1536 × 2304
Works on: Mobile

Ice Dragon

Found on Wallpaper Abyss by Ghulam Rouhan Samdani
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Surface Studio 2

Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 3593 x 2200
Works on: Desktop

Green Gameboy

Photo by Mike Meyers
Resolution: 6000 × 6000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Work Hard

Photo by Ionut Necula
Resolution: 2714 × 4086
Works on: Mobile

Evolution of the Mac

Resolution: 3840 x 2400
Works on: Desktop

Halo Infinite

Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

1989 Batmobile

Found on Wallpaper Abyss
Resolution: 4096 x 2304
Works on: Desktop

Blurred Mario Box

Photo by Saulo Mohana
Resolution: 6016 × 4000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile