A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?
TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 3rd edition
This is the third edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, keeping the best high-resolution wallpapers from previous editions and adding a ton of new content, one category per day Monday thru Friday. The idea is to share astonishing wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop, laptop display or smartphone.
Today's theme are brand fan, enthusiasts and cult/pop culture themed wallpapers, also available as .zip file download.
- Day 1: Geometric and Architectural Wallpapers
- Day 2: Nature Photography and Amazing Scenes
- Day 3: Cars and Sports Wallpapers
- Day 4: Minimalist and Abstract Wallpapers
- Day 5: Fans and Enthusiasts
By Julio Franco
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Stormtrooper minifigure
Photo by Daniel Cheung
Resolution: 5893 x 3934
Works on: Desktop
Iron Man graffiti
Photo by Marjan Blan
Resolution: 5760 x 3840
Works on: Desktop
Deployment Fortnite
Found on Xtrafondos
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Bewitching Janna
Found on LOL Wallpapers
Resolution: 1920 x 1059
Works on: Desktop
Gaming Keyboard
Photo by John Petalcurin
Resolution: 5860 x 3981
Works on: Desktop
Black electric guitar
Found on freestocks.org
Resolution: 5472 x 3648
Works on: Desktop
Deadpool costume
Photo by Ayo Ogunseinde
Resolution: 3000 x 4500
Works on: Mobile
Sea of Thieves
Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 4500 x 3000
Works on: Desktop
Wolverine
Found on UHD Pixel
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Neon
Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 4500 x 3000
Works on: Desktop
Game of Thrones
Found on Wallpaper Access
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Fortnite
Found on Pinterest
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Desperados III
Found on GameRanx
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Fallout
Found on Get Wallpapers
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Minecraft
Found on imgur
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
LOLing Skeletor
Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Best for: Desktop
Lumen P3
Photo by Rebecca Oliver
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Works on: Desktop
Retro Star Wars
Resolution: 4576 x 3056
Works on: Mobile - 4K
Northern Front Swain
Found on LOL Wallpapers
Resolution: 5212 x 3075
Works on: Desktop
Kratos
Found on WallpapersCraft
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
Found on WallpapersCraft
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Minecraft #2
Found on WallpapersCraft
Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Works on: Desktop
TechSpot #2
By Eliot Orejuela
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Nvidia logo art
Found on Nvidia
Resolution: 2560 x 1600
Works on: Desktop
Fortnite Map
Found on Wallpaper Abyss
Resolution: 7192 x 3912
Works on: Desktop
Futurama Minimal
Photo by Kamil S
Resolution: 5184 x 3456
Works on: Desktop
Super NES Controller
Photo by Kamil S
Resolution: 5184 x 3456
Works on: Desktop
Printed Circuit Board
Resolution: 2160 x 3840
Works on: Mobile - 4K
90's CDs
Photo by Natalie Perea
Resolution: 2048 × 1536
Works on: Desktop
Daft Punk with a Delorean
Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Works on: Desktop
Retro Radio
Photo by Shawn Knight
Resolution: 4576 x 3056
Works on: Desktop - 4K
Three red dices
Photo by Fabian Reitmeier
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop
Guy Fawkes and Star Wars Stormtroopers
Photo by Jon Tyson
Resolution: 3773 x 2146
Works on: Desktop
Ringwraiths From Lord of the Rings
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
AMD Radeon RX 480 Minimal Art!
Found on DeviantArt, by MaverickGeek
Resolution: 3000 × 1688
Best for: Desktop - 4K
2020 Tesla Roadster
Found on HD Car Wallpapers
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
TechSpot #3
By Eliot Orejuela
Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Works on: Desktop
Minecraft #3
Found on WallpapersCraft
Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Works on: Desktop
DragonBall Super
Found on DeviantArt by AubreiPrince
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Retro Apple Logo
Found on Reddit
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Triforce
Found on Flickr, "SierpinskusIlluminantus"
Resolution: 6400 x 4267
Best for: Desktop - 4K
Batman Emblem
Found on Set as Wall
Resolution: 5500 × 3094
Works on: Desktop
Clone Wars Last Stand
Found on WallpapersWide by AndiBaze
Resolution: 3554 x 1999
Works on: Desktop
Rick and Morty Wallpaper
Found on Word of the Nerd
Resolution: 5120 x 2880
Works on: Desktop
Play it up
Photo by Hardik Sharma
Resolution: 1536 × 2304
Works on: Mobile
Ice Dragon
Found on Wallpaper Abyss by Ghulam Rouhan Samdani
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Surface Studio 2
Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 3593 x 2200
Works on: Desktop
Green Gameboy
Photo by Mike Meyers
Resolution: 6000 × 6000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile
Work Hard
Photo by Ionut Necula
Resolution: 2714 × 4086
Works on: Mobile
Evolution of the Mac
Resolution: 3840 x 2400
Works on: Desktop
Halo Infinite
Found on WallpaperHub
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
1989 Batmobile
Found on Wallpaper Abyss
Resolution: 4096 x 2304
Works on: Desktop
Blurred Mario Box
Photo by Saulo Mohana
Resolution: 6016 × 4000
Works on: Desktop, Mobile