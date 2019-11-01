A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 3rd edition

This is the third edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, keeping the best high-resolution wallpapers from previous editions and adding a ton of new content, one category per day Monday thru Friday. The idea is to share astonishing wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop, laptop display or smartphone.

Today's theme are brand fan, enthusiasts and cult/pop culture themed wallpapers, also available as .zip file download.

TechSpot

By Julio Franco

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Stormtrooper minifigure

Photo by Daniel Cheung

Resolution: 5893 x 3934

Works on: Desktop

Iron Man graffiti

Photo by Marjan Blan

Resolution: 5760 x 3840

Works on: Desktop

Deployment Fortnite

Found on Xtrafondos

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Bewitching Janna

Found on LOL Wallpapers

Resolution: 1920 x 1059

Works on: Desktop

Gaming Keyboard

Photo by John Petalcurin

Resolution: 5860 x 3981

Works on: Desktop

Black electric guitar

Found on freestocks.org

Resolution: 5472 x 3648

Works on: Desktop

Deadpool costume

Photo by Ayo Ogunseinde

Resolution: 3000 x 4500

Works on: Mobile

Sea of Thieves

Found on WallpaperHub

Resolution: 4500 x 3000

Works on: Desktop

Wolverine

Found on UHD Pixel

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Neon

Found on WallpaperHub

Resolution: 4500 x 3000

Works on: Desktop

Game of Thrones

Found on Wallpaper Access

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Fortnite

Found on Pinterest

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Desperados III

Found on GameRanx

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Fallout

Found on Get Wallpapers

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Minecraft

Found on imgur

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

LOLing Skeletor

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Best for: Desktop

Lumen P3

Photo by Rebecca Oliver

Resolution: 5184 × 3456

Works on: Desktop

Retro Star Wars

Resolution: 4576 x 3056

Works on: Mobile - 4K

Northern Front Swain

Found on LOL Wallpapers

Resolution: 5212 x 3075

Works on: Desktop

Kratos

Found on WallpapersCraft

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

Found on WallpapersCraft

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Minecraft #2

Found on WallpapersCraft

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Works on: Desktop

TechSpot #2

By Eliot Orejuela

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Nvidia logo art

Found on Nvidia

Resolution: 2560 x 1600

Works on: Desktop

Fortnite Map

Found on Wallpaper Abyss

Resolution: 7192 x 3912

Works on: Desktop

Futurama Minimal

Photo by Kamil S

Resolution: 5184 x 3456

Works on: Desktop

Super NES Controller

Photo by Kamil S

Resolution: 5184 x 3456

Works on: Desktop

Printed Circuit Board

Resolution: 2160 x 3840

Works on: Mobile - 4K

90's CDs

Photo by Natalie Perea

Resolution: 2048 × 1536

Works on: Desktop

Daft Punk with a Delorean

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Works on: Desktop

Retro Radio

Photo by Shawn Knight

Resolution: 4576 x 3056

Works on: Desktop - 4K

Three red dices

Photo by Fabian Reitmeier

Resolution: 6000 x 4000

Works on: Desktop

Guy Fawkes and Star Wars Stormtroopers

Photo by Jon Tyson

Resolution: 3773 x 2146

Works on: Desktop

Ringwraiths From Lord of the Rings

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

AMD Radeon RX 480 Minimal Art!

Found on DeviantArt, by MaverickGeek

Resolution: 3000 × 1688

Best for: Desktop - 4K

2020 Tesla Roadster

Found on HD Car Wallpapers

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

TechSpot #3

By Eliot Orejuela

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Works on: Desktop

Minecraft #3

Found on WallpapersCraft

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Works on: Desktop

DragonBall Super

Found on DeviantArt by AubreiPrince

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Retro Apple Logo

Found on Reddit

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Triforce

Found on Flickr, "SierpinskusIlluminantus"

Resolution: 6400 x 4267

Best for: Desktop - 4K

Batman Emblem

Found on Set as Wall

Resolution: 5500 × 3094

Works on: Desktop

Clone Wars Last Stand

Found on WallpapersWide by AndiBaze

Resolution: 3554 x 1999

Works on: Desktop

Rick and Morty Wallpaper

Found on Word of the Nerd

Resolution: 5120 x 2880

Works on: Desktop

Play it up

Photo by Hardik Sharma

Resolution: 1536 × 2304

Works on: Mobile

Ice Dragon

Found on Wallpaper Abyss by Ghulam Rouhan Samdani

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

Surface Studio 2

Found on WallpaperHub

Resolution: 3593 x 2200

Works on: Desktop

Green Gameboy

Photo by Mike Meyers

Resolution: 6000 × 6000

Works on: Desktop, Mobile

Work Hard

Photo by Ionut Necula

Resolution: 2714 × 4086

Works on: Mobile

Evolution of the Mac

Resolution: 3840 x 2400

Works on: Desktop

Halo Infinite

Found on WallpaperHub

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Works on: Desktop

1989 Batmobile

Found on Wallpaper Abyss

Resolution: 4096 x 2304

Works on: Desktop

Blurred Mario Box

Photo by Saulo Mohana

Resolution: 6016 × 4000

Works on: Desktop, Mobile