A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?

TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 3rd edition

This is the third edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, keeping the best high-resolution wallpapers from previous editions and adding a ton of new content, one category per day Monday thru Friday. The idea is to share astonishing wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop, laptop display or smartphone.

Today's theme is sports and car-themed wallpapers, also available as .zip file download.

Black Audi R8 parked beside road

Found on Evgeny Tchebotarev
Resolution: 6939 x 4631
Works on: Desktop

Baseball Stadium

Photo by Tim Gouw
Resolution: 2992 × 2000
Best for: Desktop

Blue Ford Raptor

Found on DodoWallpapers
Resolution: 2560 x 1600
Works on: Desktop

Silver Ferrari

Photo by Spencer Davis
Resolution: 2553 x 3191
Works on: Mobile

Surfing during sunset

Photo by Ryan Loughlin
Resolution: 1895 × 2843
Works on: Desktop

Koenigsegg Agera RS

Found on HDQwalls
Resolution: 2500 x 1670
Works on: Desktop

White line on green grass in a soccer field

Photo by Sandro Schuh
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Best for: Desktop

Lamborghini

Photo by Felipe Simo
Resolution: 3382 x 2468
Works on: Desktop

Tennis ball lot

Found on Marvin Ronsdorf
Resolution: 4000 x 6000
Works on: Mobile

Grey Jeep

Photo by Derwin Edwards
Resolution: 7285 x 4857
Works on: Desktop

Football Field

Photo by Ameer Basheer
Resolution: 2160 x 3840
Works on: Mobile

Swimming Pool

Photo by Thomas Park
Resolution: 5958 x 3972
Works on: Desktop

Clouds above sea

Photo by Federico Travaini
Resolution: 3456 x 5184
Works on: Mobile

Mini golf

Photo by Jason Abrams
Resolution: 4644 × 3084
Best for: Desktop

Yellow dome tent under night sky

Photo by Jeremy Thomas
Resolution: 4000 x 6000
Works on: Mobile

Blue Coupe

Photo by Viktor Theo
Resolution: 2635 x 3952
Works on: Mobile

White Range Rover

Found on WallpapersCraft
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop

Silhouette of Off-road car

Photo by Jonatan Pie
Resolution: 7042 x 4699
Works on: Desktop

Ford Raptor

Found on Pinterest
Resolution: 3840 x 2535
Works on: Desktop

BMW M8

Found on BMW Blog
Resolution: 1960 x 1102
Works on: Desktop

Basketball court

Photo by tommy boudreau
Resolution: 3130 x 4695
Best for: Mobile

Audi parked near trees

Photo by Vlad Alexandru Popa
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop

Red Coupe soft-top on road

Photo by Allan Ducati
Resolution: 4387 x 2722
Works on: Desktop

Glossy red car body

Photo by Mitch Rosen
Resolution: 5265 × 3514
Works on: Desktop

Ping-pong racket

Photo by Josh Sorenson
Resolution: 5184 x 3456
Works on: Desktop

Car, grill, engine and hood

Photo by Chris Knight
Resolution: 4160 × 6240
Works on: Mobile

Red Ferrari Car

Photo by Zachary DeBottis
Resolution: 2624 x 3936
Works on: Mobile

Black Basketball Hoop

Photo by Spencer Lind
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Concept

Found on Volkswagen Newsroom
Resolution: 4069 x 1953
Works on: Desktop

Assorted NFL football collection

Photo by Hence the Boom
Resolution: 6000 x 3376
Works on: Desktop

Surfing, beach, man and water

Photo by Jack Antal
Resolution: 5472 × 3648
Works on: Desktop

Running on top on hill

Photo by Jeremy Lapak
Resolution: 3156 x 4203
Works on: Mobile

Black Porsche Vehicle

Photo by Maria Geller
Resolution: 4800 x 3200
Works on: Desktop

Black Hyundai vehicle on road

Photo by SvH
Resolution: 3000 x 2000
Works on: Desktop

Black Toyota 4-door truck

Found on Kelson Downes
Resolution: 5472 x 3648
Works on: Desktop

Bike pattern

Photo by Alessandra Caretto
Resolution: 2443 × 1623
Best for: Desktop

Mercedes Benz parked in a row

Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 4537 x 3403
Works on: Desktop

Vehicle Light

Photo by Oleg Magni
Resolution: 3024 x 4032
Works on: Mobile