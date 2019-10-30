A great wallpaper can start your day off on a good mood. There’s certainly no shortage of places to find something to revitalize your desktop, whether you are into beautiful landscapes, minimalism, abstract illustrations, or eye-catching designs and patterns. With the kind of hours we spend looking at our computer and smartphone screens, why not make them a little prettier?
TechSpot Wallpaper Week - 3rd edition
This is the third edition of Wallpaper Week on TechSpot which we've broken down in five categories. We're refreshing all content, keeping the best high-resolution wallpapers from previous editions and adding a ton of new content, one category per day Monday thru Friday. The idea is to share astonishing wallpapers gathered from around the web by members of the TechSpot staff. Most of these are good to use with your 4K desktop, laptop display or smartphone.
Today's theme is sports and car-themed wallpapers, also available as .zip file download.
- Day 1: Geometric and Architectural Wallpapers
- Day 2: Nature Photography and Amazing Scenes
- Day 3 : Cars and Sports Wallpapers
- Day 4 (Thu): Minimalist and Abstract Wallpapers
- Day 5 (Fri): Fans and Enthusiasts
Black Audi R8 parked beside road
Found on Evgeny Tchebotarev
Resolution: 6939 x 4631
Works on: Desktop
Baseball Stadium
Photo by Tim Gouw
Resolution: 2992 × 2000
Best for: Desktop
Blue Ford Raptor
Found on DodoWallpapers
Resolution: 2560 x 1600
Works on: Desktop
Silver Ferrari
Photo by Spencer Davis
Resolution: 2553 x 3191
Works on: Mobile
Surfing during sunset
Photo by Ryan Loughlin
Resolution: 1895 × 2843
Works on: Desktop
Koenigsegg Agera RS
Found on HDQwalls
Resolution: 2500 x 1670
Works on: Desktop
White line on green grass in a soccer field
Photo by Sandro Schuh
Resolution: 5184 × 3456
Best for: Desktop
Lamborghini
Photo by Felipe Simo
Resolution: 3382 x 2468
Works on: Desktop
Tennis ball lot
Found on Marvin Ronsdorf
Resolution: 4000 x 6000
Works on: Mobile
Grey Jeep
Photo by Derwin Edwards
Resolution: 7285 x 4857
Works on: Desktop
Football Field
Photo by Ameer Basheer
Resolution: 2160 x 3840
Works on: Mobile
Swimming Pool
Photo by Thomas Park
Resolution: 5958 x 3972
Works on: Desktop
Clouds above sea
Photo by Federico Travaini
Resolution: 3456 x 5184
Works on: Mobile
Mini golf
Photo by Jason Abrams
Resolution: 4644 × 3084
Best for: Desktop
Yellow dome tent under night sky
Photo by Jeremy Thomas
Resolution: 4000 x 6000
Works on: Mobile
Blue Coupe
Photo by Viktor Theo
Resolution: 2635 x 3952
Works on: Mobile
White Range Rover
Found on WallpapersCraft
Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Works on: Desktop
Silhouette of Off-road car
Photo by Jonatan Pie
Resolution: 7042 x 4699
Works on: Desktop
Ford Raptor
Found on Pinterest
Resolution: 3840 x 2535
Works on: Desktop
BMW M8
Found on BMW Blog
Resolution: 1960 x 1102
Works on: Desktop
Basketball court
Photo by tommy boudreau
Resolution: 3130 x 4695
Best for: Mobile
Audi parked near trees
Photo by Vlad Alexandru Popa
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop
Red Coupe soft-top on road
Photo by Allan Ducati
Resolution: 4387 x 2722
Works on: Desktop
Glossy red car body
Photo by Mitch Rosen
Resolution: 5265 × 3514
Works on: Desktop
Ping-pong racket
Photo by Josh Sorenson
Resolution: 5184 x 3456
Works on: Desktop
Car, grill, engine and hood
Photo by Chris Knight
Resolution: 4160 × 6240
Works on: Mobile
Red Ferrari Car
Photo by Zachary DeBottis
Resolution: 2624 x 3936
Works on: Mobile
Black Basketball Hoop
Photo by Spencer Lind
Resolution: 6000 x 4000
Works on: Desktop
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Concept
Found on Volkswagen Newsroom
Resolution: 4069 x 1953
Works on: Desktop
Assorted NFL football collection
Photo by Hence the Boom
Resolution: 6000 x 3376
Works on: Desktop
Surfing, beach, man and water
Photo by Jack Antal
Resolution: 5472 × 3648
Works on: Desktop
Running on top on hill
Photo by Jeremy Lapak
Resolution: 3156 x 4203
Works on: Mobile
Black Porsche Vehicle
Photo by Maria Geller
Resolution: 4800 x 3200
Works on: Desktop
Black Hyundai vehicle on road
Photo by SvH
Resolution: 3000 x 2000
Works on: Desktop
Black Toyota 4-door truck
Found on Kelson Downes
Resolution: 5472 x 3648
Works on: Desktop
Bike pattern
Photo by Alessandra Caretto
Resolution: 2443 × 1623
Best for: Desktop
Mercedes Benz parked in a row
Photo by Pixabay
Resolution: 4537 x 3403
Works on: Desktop
Vehicle Light
Photo by Oleg Magni
Resolution: 3024 x 4032
Works on: Mobile