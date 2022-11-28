Great | Differentiating Features

Superb ANC, Bluetooth multipoint, great battery life

Good | Most Have It

Comfortable to wear, rich and balanced sound

Average | Competitors May Be Better

High price, not much better than predecessor

Since their debut in 2018, Sony's 1000X series of wireless headphones have been very well-received by reviewers and consumers alike. This latest revision, the WH-1000MX5, shows all the hallmarks of being another top seller with sound quality that is nothing short of superb.

Every review of this product tells the same story: exceptional clarity, tight and punch bass, and a well-balanced frequency response. The MX4s were no slouch, and if you already have them the upgrade is not necessary, but the overall audio package is a little better on the latest model.

Bluetooth multipoint connectivity has been added, at long last, so now you can connect two devices at the same time. This means you can listen to music from one device, while still receiving notification signals from another, for example.

Active noise cancellation has also been improved, using two onboard processors and eight microphones to automatically control the amount of noise suppression, based on the headphone usage and surrounding environment. Half of those microphones are used for voice control and taking calls, and the latter is another area where the WH-1000MX5 receives consistent praise from reviewers. Paired with Sony's excellent app, all of the features mentioned are fully customizable, allowing you to enjoy the very best sound and protect your hearing.

It's not a perfect headset, though. The increased use of cheap-feeling plastics, lack of any water resistance, and the inability to fold the headphones into themselves made some reviewers question whether the increase in price over the MX4s was worth it. With an MSRP of $400, the Sony WH-1000MX5 are expensive, but the feature set, sound quality, and long battery life make up for it if a premium set of headphones is what you want.

An Alternative: Bose Headphones 700

If you're after even better voice call quality, and don't care about apps or price, then the Bose Headphones 700 are a great alternative. Or if you want the same capabilities as the Sony or Bose offerings, but want 60 hours of battery life, then Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless are great.