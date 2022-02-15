Sony LinkBuds (WF-L900)
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $178
If you want that extra alertness at all times, I’d sooner choose these over a pair of bone conduction earbuds. Sony isn’t about to steal anyone in Apple’s ecosystem away from the AirPods, but with the LinkBuds, Android owners are getting another solid option for open-style earbuds — and I’m glad Sony took a chance on them.-- As reviewed by The Verge
79
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
-
Excellent:0
-
Good:5
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$178
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Reviewers Liked
- Keep a foot in both online and offline worlds
- Unique style that's very comfortable
- Fantastic voice call performance
- Reliable controls
- Automatically pauses audio when you speak
- Lightweight and comfy
- Good battery life
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Lack bass compared to rival earbuds
- Not practical in loud environments
- No Bluetooth multipoint
- Motion sensors can be duped
- No wireless charging