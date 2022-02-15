Reviewers Liked

  • Keep a foot in both online and offline worlds
  • Unique style that's very comfortable
  • Fantastic voice call performance
  • Reliable controls
  • Automatically pauses audio when you speak
  • Lightweight and comfy
  • Good battery life

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Lack bass compared to rival earbuds
  • Not practical in loud environments
  • No Bluetooth multipoint
  • Motion sensors can be duped
  • No wireless charging