Great | Differentiating Features

Wireless controller is simple to use, good value for money

Good | Most Have It

Overall sound is rich and clear

Average | Competitors May Be Better

Limited connectivity, distortion at high volume

When it comes to making the 'Best overall' choice, you need to weigh up various factors: cost, quality of the audio output, connectivity, and other features. There are better speakers and there are cheaper speakers, but for the price and general sound quality, Logitech's Z407 2.1 system is hard to beat. Rather than aiming for outright volume or flashy display panels, the designers went for a no-fuss approach, balancing good audio with a sensible budget.

At this price, various corners have been cut (e.g. MDF materials, relatively short cables) but there's nothing worse here than other vendors' products. One standout feature, though, is the wireless controller – where other models lack any remote control or just use a cheap-feeling device, the included dial is stylish, easy to use, and has a quality touch.

The top of the puck acts as a switch, to enable various modes or skip tracks, and it also rotates around the bass, to provide volume control. Wired connectivity is limited to a standard 3.5 mm jack and a micro USB port for memory drives, but the quick and simple Bluetooth 5.0 wireless system makes up for this. With only 40W of RMS power (subwoofer and satellites), the Z407 isn't super loud, but it's more than enough for its designed role -- i.e. to be used right next to a PC, rather than double up as a home cinema system.

The 5.25-inch subwoofer might feel somewhat lightweight, but it generates a fulsome and rich bass, though only at lower volumes. Cranked up high and the speaker's price bracket begins to show, despite the broad frequency spectrum of 40 Hz to 20 kHz. The mids and highs, though, are surprisingly crisp, with virtually no distortion at full volume.

Logitech's Z407 speakers are ideal for anyone wanting a clean and powerful sounding system to go with their PC, that isn't too loud nor too expensive. But if you do want to save a few dollars, then their Z333 2.1 system is a suitable alternative.