The iPad line remains our default recommendation for most people for various reasons, key among them is the fact that iPadOS is the only operating system designed specifically for full-sized tablets. With many options available at various price points, the 11th-gen iPad is now selling for $300 with 128GB of storage, easily becoming our top choice for this price range.

If you had checked out the 10th-gen iPad before and had decided it wasn't for you, then the new model won't change your mind. The latest iPad sports the same 10.9-inch Retina display offering 500 nits of brightness and the same 264 PPI (2360 x 1640) as the iPad Pros. While it lacks some features of the more expensive models, it's excellent for content consumption of all types.

It also supports the Magic Keyboard Folio, which provides function keys and a trackpad. For sketching or note-taking, the iPad supports the $80 USB-C Apple Pencil. Although the new Pencil doesn't feature pressure sensitivity, it doesn't require an adapter like the older, Lightning-based Pencil.

The 11th-gen iPad runs on the A16 SoC, offering decent CPU and GPU performance. While it's not the desktop-class M3 found in the iPad Air, it's sufficient for mobile games and apps. The main feature not supported is Apple Intelligence (which is not a real useful feature as of writing anyway). A brilliant combination of price, performance, and features makes this an easy top choice for media consumption.

If you want an iPad with faster performance, more storage, or a larger display, the Air is a good upgrade option.

It starts at $449 for the 11-inch, 128GB version, it's not as affordable as the base iPad, but it offers many of the Pro models' best features at a more reasonable price.

Some of the Air's advantages over the base 11th-gen iPad include a fully laminated display with a wide color gamut and an anti-reflective coating, as well as support for the $120 Pencil Pro, which adds several drawing features and attaches magnetically to the side.

The Magic Keyboard ($269) features a floating design with cantilevered hinges, allowing viewing angles of up to 130 degrees. The Air also comes with the more powerful M3 processor and 8GB of RAM, all in a thin and lightweight design.

For $200 more, you can upgrade to the 13-inch version, with a 4:3 aspect ratio, 600 nits of brightness, and improved bass. You can also upgrade the storage up to 1TB for less than you can with the iPad Pro (see below). If you're willing to pay a bit more, the iPad Air is a top choice.