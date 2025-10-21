Reviewers Liked

  • Ultra-thin, ultra-light design
  • Incredible Ultra Retina XDR display
  • First iPad with fast charging
  • Up to 1,600 nits peak brightness with HDR content
  • M5 chip is amazingly fast
  • New Neural Accelerators power Apple Intelligence and AI models on-device
  • Fast Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity
  • Truly a Pro device - not for casual users
  • IPadOS 26 is a major improvement
  • Center Stage Camera now on landscape side

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Starting price of $999
  • Minimal upgrades over previous model
  • Accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro make it cost even more
  • Battery life could be longer
  • Only one USB-C port
  • No IP rating