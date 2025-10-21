Apple iPad Pro M5
The iPad Pro M5 features the same elegant lightweight design and beautiful OLED panel as its predecessor. Though it’s not a substantial upgrade, the fast M5 performance and more productivity-oriented iPadOS 26 make this the most powerful and useful iPad Pro yet. Just be prepared to pay a premium for peripherals and upgrades.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 11 expert reviews
Excellent:10
Good:1
Average:0
Bad:0
- Price:
$999 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Ultra-thin, ultra-light design
- Incredible Ultra Retina XDR display
- First iPad with fast charging
- Up to 1,600 nits peak brightness with HDR content
- M5 chip is amazingly fast
- New Neural Accelerators power Apple Intelligence and AI models on-device
- Fast Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity
- Truly a Pro device - not for casual users
- IPadOS 26 is a major improvement
- Center Stage Camera now on landscape side
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Starting price of $999
- Minimal upgrades over previous model
- Accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro make it cost even more
- Battery life could be longer
- Only one USB-C port
- No IP rating