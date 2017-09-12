CCleaner (Crap Cleaner)

CCleaner removes unused and temporary files from your system - allowing it to run faster, more efficiently and giving you more storage space. CCleaner also comes with a registry scanner that scans for invalid references (advanced users).

Cleans the following:

Internet Explorer Cache, History, Cookies, Index.dat.

Recycle Bin, Temporary files and Log files.

Recently opened URLs and files.

Third-party application temp files and recent file lists (MRUs).

Including: Firefox, Opera, Media Player, eMule, Google Toolbar, Netscape, Office XP, Nero, Adobe Acrobat, WinRAR, WinAce, WinZip and more...

Advanced Registry scanner and cleaner to remove unused and old entries.

Including File Extensions, ActiveX Controls, ClassIDs, ProgIDs, Uninstallers, Shared DLLs, Fonts, Help Files, Application Paths, Icons, Invalid Shortcuts and more... Backup for registry clean.

Windows Startup tool.

Note: Alternatively you can download the latest portable version of this software.

Duplicate File Finder

You may not realize how many duplicate files are stored on your computer, taking up valuable hard drive space. CCleaner now includes a duplicate file finder tool, which can quickly find these files, and allow you to choose which ones to delete – freeing up more space on your PC than ever before!

System and Browser Monitoring

If you’re a CCleaner Professional user, you can now set CCleaner to run every time you shut down your browser, or you can set it to monitor your entire system in the background and detect when to Clean based on disk space that can be saved!

What's New:

All builds signed with new Digital Signatures

Settings

Fixed an issue where Automatic Update continued to inform users of an existing update after the setting had been disabled

Browser Cleaning

Updated Edge cookie cleaning definitions to include new tables from Microsoft

Fixed an issue in Firefox where extensions could not be deleted due to withdrawal of support for Netscape Plugin API

Fixed an issue in Firefox & Thunderbird where cleaning 'Site Preferences' would also clean 'Last Download Location'

Browser Plugins

Browser Plugins list now saved as browserplugins.txt (not startup.txt)

Disk Analyzer

Fixed an issue where analysis results did not display the full filepath

Stability