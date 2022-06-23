ungoogled-chromium is Google Chromium, sans dependency on Google web services. It also features some tweaks to enhance privacy, control, and transparency (almost all of which require manual activation or enabling).

ungoogled-chromium retains the default Chromium experience as closely as possible. Unlike other Chromium forks that have their own visions of a web browser, ungoogled-chromium is essentially a drop-in replacement for Chromium.

Features

Replace many web domains in the source code with non-existent alternatives ending in qjz9zk (known as domain substitution; see docs/design.md for details)

Strip binaries from the source code (known as binary pruning; see docs/design.md for details)

Disable functionality specific to Google domains (e.g. Google Host Detector, Google URL Tracker, Google Cloud Messaging, Google Hotwording, etc.)

This includes disabling Safe Browsing. Consult the FAQ for the rationale.

Add many new command-line switches and chrome://flags entries to configure disabled-by-default features. See docs/flags.md for the exhaustive list.

Enhancing Features:

Use HTTPS by default when a URL scheme is not provided (e.g. Omnibox, bookmarks, command-line)

Add Suggestions URL text field in the search engine editor (chrome://settings/searchEngines) for customizing search engine suggestions.

Add more URL schemes allowed to save page schemes.

Add Omnibox search provider "No Search" to allow disabling of searching

Add a custom cross-platform build configuration and packaging wrapper for Chromium. It currently supports many Linux distributions, macOS, and Windows. (See docs/design.md for details on the system.)

Force all pop-ups into tabs

Disable automatic formatting of URLs in Omnibox (e.g. stripping https://, hiding certain parameters) Disable intranet redirect detector (extraneous DNS requests)

This breaks captive portal detection, but captive portals still work.

(Iridium Browser feature change) Prevent URLs with the trk: scheme from connecting to the Internet Also prevents any URLs with the top-level domain qjz9zk (as used in domain substitution) from attempting a connection.

(Iridium and Inox feature change) Prevent pinging of IPv6 address when detecting the availability of IPv6. See the --set-ipv6-probe-false flag above to adjust the behavior instead.

(Windows-specific) Do not set the Zone Identifier on downloaded files

What's New