Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.

Before downloading this driver:

It is recommended that you backup your current system configuration. Click here for instructions.

Note to 32-bit Windows users: Beginning with the release of driver version 390, Nvidia will not be releasing any more drivers with support for 32-bit operating systems. Both Windows and Linux users will be required to upgrade to a 64-bit system should they wish to use the most up-to-date drivers available.

What's New:

Game Ready for the Minecraft with RTX Beta

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for the Minecraft with RTX Beta. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, and SnowRunner.

Fixed Issues

[GeForce RTX 2080 Ti][Rise Of The Tomb Raider – DirectX 12]: Blue-screen crash occurs after playing the game for 5-10 minutes. [2904755/2847526]

[Doom Eternal]: There is black flickering in the game. [2904116]

Some DirectX 11 games may fail to launch when Image Sharpening is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel: [2901920]

[Notebook]: Graphical corruption may occur after resume from display sleep. [2859247]

Known Issues

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

[Notebook][GeForce 1050 Ti MaxQ]: The screen displays corruption after waking from display off. [2859247]

[SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]

(Battlefield 5, Destiny 2)[HDR]: With HDR enabled, the games appear too bright. [2909218]

[Monster Hunter World Iceborne]: Artifacts appear in the game. [2903858]

[Call of Duty – Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are undetectable. [2810884]

[Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]

To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.

Maximum Framerate

In the last Game Ready Driver, we introduced a new Maximum Framerate Setting into the NVIDIA Control Panel which allowed gamers to set the max framerate a 3D application or game can render. With the latest Game Ready Driver, we’ve incorporated community feedback asking for the limits to be extended. As a result, framerate limits can be as low as 20fps and can be raised as high as 1000fps.



Image Sharpening Improvements

Leveraging gamer feedback over the last few months, we have been continually improving the new image sharpening feature. With this latest version, you have the ability to toggle GPU scaling independent of whether image sharpening is enabled or disabled.



Variable Rate Super Sampling

We introduced a new VRSS feature…

Variable Rate Super Sampling (VRSS) is a new technique to improve image quality in VR games which uses NVIDIA Variable Rate Shading (VRS) to dynamically apply up to 8x super sampling to the center of the VR display when GPU headroom is available. In doing so, VRSS can improve image quality at the focal point of the eye while always maintaining the 90 FPS needed to deliver a smooth VR experience.



Share Freestyle Filters

Gamers can now import and export Freestyle/Ansel filters and take advantage of a new split screen filter to help showcase their improvements!

Note: You can download the latest Nvidia GeForce Graphics Driver for Windows XP here.

Supported Products:

Nvidia Titan Series:

Nvidia Titan V, Nvidia Titan Xp, Nvidia Titan X (Pascal), GeForce GTX Titan X, GeForce GTX Titan, GeForce GTX Titan Black, GeForce GTX Titan Z

GeForce RTX 20 Series:

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080

GeForce 10 Series:

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GeForce GTX 1050, GeForce GT 1030

GeForce 900 Series:

GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 960, GeForce GTX 950

GeForce 700 Series:

GeForce GTX 780 Ti, GeForce GTX 780, GeForce GTX 770, GeForce GTX 760, GeForce GTX 760 Ti (OEM), GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745, GeForce GT 740, GeForce GT 730, GeForce GT 720, GeForce GT 710

GeForce 600 Series:

GeForce GTX 690, GeForce GTX 680, GeForce GTX 670, GeForce GTX 660 Ti, GeForce GTX 660, GeForce GTX 650 Ti BOOST, GeForce GTX 650 Ti, GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 645, GeForce GT 640, GeForce GT 635, GeForce GT 630

