Total Commander is a file manager replacement that offers multiple language support, search, file comparison, directory synchronization, quick view panel with bitmap display, ZIP, ARJ, LZH, RAR, UC2, TAR, GZ, CAB, ACE archive handling plus plugins, built-in FTP client with FXP, HTTP proxy support, and more. If you interested in downloading the latest beta version of Total Commander you can head here.

Key Features:

Two file windows side by side

Multiple language and Unicode support

Enhanced search function

Compare files (now with editor) / synchronize directories

Quick View panel with bitmap display

ZIP, ARJ, LZH, RAR, UC2, TAR, GZ, CAB, ACE archive handling + plugins

Built-in FTP client with FXP (server to server) and HTTP proxy support

Parallel port link, multi-rename tool

Tabbed interface, regular expressions, history+favorites buttons

Thumbnails view, custom columns, enhanced search

Compare editor, cursor in lister, separate trees, logging, enhanced overwrite dialog etc.

Unicode names almost everywhere, long names (>259 characters), password manager for ftp and plugins, synchronize empty dirs, 64 bit context menu, quick file filter (Ctrl+S)

USB port connection via special direct transfer cable, partial branch view (Ctrl+Shift+B), and many imporvements to ftp, synchronizing and other functions And many more!

What's New?

User interface:

Support for multiple screens with different densities (DPI) per screen on Windows 10 (requires latest release version, "Creators Update", or newer).

Support for Windows 10 fall Creators Update, mainly OneDrive online only file support

Set font quality (e.g. force antialiasing on/off)

Support new pseudo environment variables from values described here - just leave out the FOLDERID_ prefix, e.g. %$AccountPictures%

File operations:

"New folder" (F7) can now use the same placeholders as the multi-rename tool (e.g. date+time), and create multiple directories in one step using a counter

"New text file" (Shift+F4) now supports the same placeholders as the multi-rename tool

"New text file" (Shift+F4) now also works in archives, on FTP servers, and with file system plugins

Option to use latest "Everything" tool in Alt+Shift+Enter/Spacebar free space calculations

Internal 7zip unpacker: Support background unpacking

Lister:

Support touch screen scrolling+text selection

Support Unicode names when loading images via Irfanview (needs new Unicode version of Irfanview)

Compare by content:

Set width in binary mode to 8, 16, 24 or 32 bytes

Multi-rename tool:

New placeholders for inserting current date+time

Installer (of the demo version):

The Installer now accepts the following options: /AHLMGDUK A=Auto install, H=Run hidden, L=Language number, M=Multi-language, G=Create group, D=Create desktop icon, U=Update if target exists, K=installs wincmd.key file located in same directory as the installer.

All options accept parameters 1 or 0, e.g. G0 or G1. L accepts language Nr. from install.inf, e.g. L18=Romanian

Note: All options MUST be passed as a single parameter after a single slash, not as separate parameters

Additional Information:

Since 32-bit plugins cannot be used by 64-bit programs, they need to be converted first. Therefore there will not be many plugins available initially for 64-bit. If you use plugins extensively, you should keep using the 32-bit version. You can install both in parallel to the same directory - there is now a separate installer which will install both together.