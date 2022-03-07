As featured in:

The Quad-Directory-Explorer makes your files and folders easy to manage, either installed or as a Portable Windows program as an alternative Freeware to Windows File Explorer.

Fast and easy access to your hard disks ergo advanced file management for network folders, USB-sticks, floppy disks and other storage devices.

Key Features:

  • File management in 4-window with tabs
  • Folder size with extra information
  • Color filter for files and folders
  • Classic and modern address bar
  • Directory structure with visible tree branches
  • Print what you see in Explorer Views
  • Based on the MS Windows OS File Manager
  • Full Unicode Support

Other options and specifications:

  • Save folder combinations as favorites
  • Moving and copying the data via "drag and drop"
  • Mark selected folders and files
  • Small program great in file management
  • Improved quad explorer file preview
  • Multilingual
  • Low System Resource usage
  • Freeware

Why Q-Dir?

  • Q-Dir is a great alternative file manager for Windows with a amazing Quadro-View technique.
  • You don't have to give up your usual work habits, Drag'n Drops, view types, and other standard functions of your current file manager.
  • No! Q-Dir gives you extra useful functions to make you happy. Save time by reducing mouse-clicks and hand movements . Q-Dir does not have to be installed and can be executed easily from any location, such as the Desktop, and can be carried on a small USB-stick or other memory device.
  • Q-Dir's file management is based on MS Windows Explorer, but 4x plus Explorer Tab Views and with more functionality! More and more data makes for a larger file management challenge on you Windows OS.
  • Q-Dir allows you to save folder combinations as a favourite to open any time. Up to 64 folder combinations can be saved in a favorite, since each of the four windows is equipped with tabs (ie 4 x 16 tabs 4 x Tree View plus 4 x Address Bar), different colors for different file types

What's New:

  • Important adjustments in Quad-Explorer for Windows 11 and 10
  • General optimization in Q-Dir for Windows