As featured in:

The Quad-Directory-Explorer makes your files and folders easy to manage, either installed or as a Portable Windows program as an alternative Freeware to Windows File Explorer.

Fast and easy access to your hard disks ergo advanced file management for network folders, USB-sticks, floppy disks and other storage devices.

Key Features:

File management in 4-window with tabs

Folder size with extra information

Color filter for files and folders

Classic and modern address bar

Directory structure with visible tree branches

Print what you see in Explorer Views

Based on the MS Windows OS File Manager

Full Unicode Support

Other options and specifications:

Save folder combinations as favorites

Moving and copying the data via "drag and drop"

Mark selected folders and files

Small program great in file management

Improved quad explorer file preview

Multilingual

Low System Resource usage

Freeware

Why Q-Dir?

Q-Dir is a great alternative file manager for Windows with a amazing Quadro-View technique.

You don't have to give up your usual work habits, Drag'n Drops, view types, and other standard functions of your current file manager.

No! Q-Dir gives you extra useful functions to make you happy. Save time by reducing mouse-clicks and hand movements . Q-Dir does not have to be installed and can be executed easily from any location, such as the Desktop, and can be carried on a small USB-stick or other memory device.

Q-Dir's file management is based on MS Windows Explorer, but 4x plus Explorer Tab Views and with more functionality! More and more data makes for a larger file management challenge on you Windows OS.

Q-Dir allows you to save folder combinations as a favourite to open any time. Up to 64 folder combinations can be saved in a favorite, since each of the four windows is equipped with tabs (ie 4 x 16 tabs 4 x Tree View plus 4 x Address Bar), different colors for different file types

What's New: