Q-Dir 10.63
Easily manage files and folders from your computer's hard disk drive or removable devices in up to 4 explorer panels.
The Quad-Directory-Explorer makes your files and folders easy to manage, either installed or as a Portable Windows program as an alternative Freeware to Windows File Explorer.
Fast and easy access to your hard disks ergo advanced file management for network folders, USB-sticks, floppy disks and other storage devices.
Key Features:
- File management in 4-window with tabs
- Folder size with extra information
- Color filter for files and folders
- Classic and modern address bar
- Directory structure with visible tree branches
- Print what you see in Explorer Views
- Based on the MS Windows OS File Manager
- Full Unicode Support
Other options and specifications:
- Save folder combinations as favorites
- Moving and copying the data via "drag and drop"
- Mark selected folders and files
- Small program great in file management
- Improved quad explorer file preview
- Multilingual
- Low System Resource usage
- Freeware
Why Q-Dir?
- Q-Dir is a great alternative file manager for Windows with a amazing Quadro-View technique.
- You don't have to give up your usual work habits, Drag'n Drops, view types, and other standard functions of your current file manager.
- No! Q-Dir gives you extra useful functions to make you happy. Save time by reducing mouse-clicks and hand movements . Q-Dir does not have to be installed and can be executed easily from any location, such as the Desktop, and can be carried on a small USB-stick or other memory device.
- Q-Dir's file management is based on MS Windows Explorer, but 4x plus Explorer Tab Views and with more functionality! More and more data makes for a larger file management challenge on you Windows OS.
- Q-Dir allows you to save folder combinations as a favourite to open any time. Up to 64 folder combinations can be saved in a favorite, since each of the four windows is equipped with tabs (ie 4 x 16 tabs 4 x Tree View plus 4 x Address Bar), different colors for different file types
What's New:
- Important adjustments in Quad-Explorer for Windows 11 and 10
- General optimization in Q-Dir for Windows
