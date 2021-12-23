Audacity 3.1.3
Free, cross-platform audio software for multi-track recording and editing.
Audacity is a free, open source, cross-platform and easy-to-use audio software for multi-track recording and editing. It can record live audio through a microphone, mixer, or digitize recordings from other media. With some sound cards, and on any recent version of Windows, Audacity can also capture streaming audio.
Import sound files, edit them, and combine them with other files or new recordings. Export your recordings in several common file formats.
Is Audacity suitable for recording a podcast?
Yes, Audacity features a large number of effects and preset EQ curves with real time preview. It also lets you import and export WAV, AIFF, AU, FLAC, and MP3 natively. In addition, an auto-duck feature lets you mix different audio tracks or voiceovers for recording a proper podcast.
Is Audacity safe to use?
Audacity is free and open-source software that's been around for many years, so yes, it's safe to use. There was some controversy in 2021 after the company was acquired by Muse Group and changes were made to the program's privacy policy, but thankfully the community's protests got Audacity back on track.
Does Audacity work on Android or iOS?
No, Audacity is not available for Android or iOS, but WavePad offers similar functionality and is available on mobile for free.
What are the best Audacity features?
Audacity packs several features for recording and editing different type of audio files such as:
- 100+ sound effects.
- Support for 16-bit, 24-bit and 32-bit audio files
- Simple audio compressor
- A built-in mixer
- Plot Spectrum window for detailed frequency analysis
- Batch processes for tuning up several audio files at once
What are the best Audacity alternatives?
WavePad and ocenaudio are well known alternatives for recording and editing audio files.
Is Audacity free?
Yes, Audacity is free and open-source. You can use this software for any personal or commercial purpose.
Features
Recording
- Audacity can record live audio through a microphone or mixer, or digitize recordings from other media.
Export / Import
- Import, edit, and combine sound files. Export your recordings in many different file formats, including multiple files at once.
Sound Quality
- Supports 16-bit, 24-bit and 32-bit. Sample rates and formats are converted using high-quality resampling and dithering.
Plug-ins
- Support for LADSPA, LV2, Nyquist, VST and Audio Unit effect plug-ins. Effects can be easily modified in a text editor - or you can even write your own plug-in.
Editing
- Easy editing with Cut, Copy, Paste and Delete. Also unlimited sequential Undo (and Redo) in the session to go back any number of steps.
Effects
- Real-time preview of LADSPA, LV2, VST and Audio Unit (macOS) effects. Plug-in Manager handles plug-in installation and addition/removal of effects and generators from the menus.
Accessibility
- Tracks and selections can be fully manipulated using the keyboard. Large range of keyboard shortcuts.
Analysis
- Spectrogram view mode for visualizing and selecting frequencies. Plot Spectrum window for detailed frequency analysis. Support for Vamp analysis plug-ins.
What's New
Fixed a bug with envelope points, which could multiply uncontrollably and cause Audacity to crash. In particular:
- #1476: Envelope points are multiplied when using Filter Curve EQ or Graphic EQ
- #1477: Filter Curve EQ will crash if there is an envelope point outside of the selection
Previous Notes:
Audacity 3.1.3 is a patch release for Audacity 3.1.
- It improves the following aspects:
- Improved performance. Loading in projects especially should now be up to 50x faster compared to 3.1.0. #2121 #2087 #2065 #2267
- Added snap guides when resizing clips #2066
- Added new shortcuts for looping: Shift+L for "Set Loop to Selection", Shift+Alt+L for "Clear Looping Region" #2209
- Added a new selection region indicator in the timeline (identical in function as the one found pre-3.1, but with updated visuals) #2067
- Changed error messages to look less like a crash report #2178
- Re-added the Quick Play indicator (green triangle and line) that got lost during 3.1.0 development #2122
- Fixed Play-at-speed not updating the playback speed dynamically #2149
- Fixed looping regions being created unintentionally when attempting to use Timeline Quick Play #2182
- Fixed looping sometimes playing the wrong audio #2103
- Fixed a bug that could cause data-loss when joining multiple clips #2226
- Fixed scrub preview visibility #2294
- Fixed a bug when trying to locate FFMPEG manually #2282
- Fixed a glitch with Loop Playback #2314
- Fixed a crash and a macOS-specific bug when renaming sync-locked clips using a dialog box. #2199, #2198
- Fixed a crash when releasing a clip handle #2147
- Fixed a freeze when closing Audacity with the logging window open #2114
- Fixed a crash when loading a saved project using certain compilers #2216
- Fixed a crash on paste after running macros #2021
- Fixed a crash when cancelling a nyquist prompt #2239
