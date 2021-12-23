Audacity is a free, open source, cross-platform and easy-to-use audio software for multi-track recording and editing. It can record live audio through a microphone, mixer, or digitize recordings from other media. With some sound cards, and on any recent version of Windows, Audacity can also capture streaming audio.

Import sound files, edit them, and combine them with other files or new recordings. Export your recordings in several common file formats.

Is Audacity suitable for recording a podcast?

Yes, Audacity features a large number of effects and preset EQ curves with real time preview. It also lets you import and export WAV, AIFF, AU, FLAC, and MP3 natively. In addition, an auto-duck feature lets you mix different audio tracks or voiceovers for recording a proper podcast.

Is Audacity safe to use?

Audacity is free and open-source software that's been around for many years, so yes, it's safe to use. There was some controversy in 2021 after the company was acquired by Muse Group and changes were made to the program's privacy policy, but thankfully the community's protests got Audacity back on track.

Does Audacity work on Android or iOS?

No, Audacity is not available for Android or iOS, but WavePad offers similar functionality and is available on mobile for free.

What are the best Audacity features?

Audacity packs several features for recording and editing different type of audio files such as:

100+ sound effects.

Support for 16-bit, 24-bit and 32-bit audio files

Simple audio compressor

A built-in mixer

Plot Spectrum window for detailed frequency analysis

Batch processes for tuning up several audio files at once

What are the best Audacity alternatives?

WavePad and ocenaudio are well known alternatives for recording and editing audio files.

Is Audacity free?

Yes, Audacity is free and open-source. You can use this software for any personal or commercial purpose.

Features

Recording

Audacity can record live audio through a microphone or mixer, or digitize recordings from other media.

Export / Import

Import, edit, and combine sound files. Export your recordings in many different file formats, including multiple files at once.

Sound Quality

Supports 16-bit, 24-bit and 32-bit. Sample rates and formats are converted using high-quality resampling and dithering.

Plug-ins

Support for LADSPA, LV2, Nyquist, VST and Audio Unit effect plug-ins. Effects can be easily modified in a text editor - or you can even write your own plug-in.

Editing

Easy editing with Cut, Copy, Paste and Delete. Also unlimited sequential Undo (and Redo) in the session to go back any number of steps.

Effects

Real-time preview of LADSPA, LV2, VST and Audio Unit (macOS) effects. Plug-in Manager handles plug-in installation and addition/removal of effects and generators from the menus.

Accessibility

Tracks and selections can be fully manipulated using the keyboard. Large range of keyboard shortcuts.

Analysis

Spectrogram view mode for visualizing and selecting frequencies. Plot Spectrum window for detailed frequency analysis. Support for Vamp analysis plug-ins.

What's New

Fixed a bug with envelope points, which could multiply uncontrollably and cause Audacity to crash. In particular:

#1476: Envelope points are multiplied when using Filter Curve EQ or Graphic EQ

#1477: Filter Curve EQ will crash if there is an envelope point outside of the selection

Previous Notes:

Audacity 3.1.3 is a patch release for Audacity 3.1.

It improves the following aspects:

Improved performance. Loading in projects especially should now be up to 50x faster compared to 3.1.0. #2121 #2087 #2065 #2267

Added snap guides when resizing clips #2066

Added new shortcuts for looping: Shift+L for "Set Loop to Selection", Shift+Alt+L for "Clear Looping Region" #2209

Added a new selection region indicator in the timeline (identical in function as the one found pre-3.1, but with updated visuals) #2067

Changed error messages to look less like a crash report #2178

Re-added the Quick Play indicator (green triangle and line) that got lost during 3.1.0 development #2122

Fixed Play-at-speed not updating the playback speed dynamically #2149

Fixed looping regions being created unintentionally when attempting to use Timeline Quick Play #2182

Fixed looping sometimes playing the wrong audio #2103

Fixed a bug that could cause data-loss when joining multiple clips #2226

Fixed scrub preview visibility #2294

Fixed a bug when trying to locate FFMPEG manually #2282

Fixed a glitch with Loop Playback #2314

Fixed a crash and a macOS-specific bug when renaming sync-locked clips using a dialog box. #2199, #2198

Fixed a crash when releasing a clip handle #2147

Fixed a freeze when closing Audacity with the logging window open #2114

Fixed a crash when loading a saved project using certain compilers #2216

Fixed a crash on paste after running macros #2021

Fixed a crash when cancelling a nyquist prompt #2239

Complete release notes here.