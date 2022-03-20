SUMo 5.14.12
SUMo, which stands for Software Update Monitor. Thanks to SUMo you'll be able to keep your PC up-to-date by using the most recent version of your favorite software ! Unlike build-in auto update features, SUMo tells you if updates are available before you need to use your software.
Features:
- Automatic detection of installed software
- Detects required updates / patchs for your software
- Detects required drivers update (requires DUMo)
- Filter / authorize Beta versions (user setting)
- Automatic self-update (PRO only)
- Direct access to software developer's web site (PRO only)
- Ignore list : only tracks software YOU want to track
- More compatibility and less false positive than others Update Monitors (according to users feedback ;-)
- Internationalization support
- User-friendly interface
