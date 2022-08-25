OneNote is a digital notebook for capturing and organizing everything across your devices. Jot down your ideas, keep track of classroom and meeting notes, clip from the web, or make a to-do list, draw and sketch your ideas.

Is OneNote free?

Yes, Microsoft OneNote can be downloaded for free as a standalone app and used independently of Microsoft Office even though it's also part of the suite and it can be integrated seamlessly with Microsoft 365. OneNote runs on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and even from a browser.

Can OneNote store and sync my notes on the cloud?

The free version of OneNote includes 5GB of cloud storage for your notebooks, so you can access them from anywhere. Paid Microsoft 365 users get 1TB of cloud storage.

Can I use OneNote offline?

Yes, OneNote keeps a cached version of your notes on your local device, so when you're connected to the Internet, any changes you've made will be updated and synced to the cloud.

Can I draw in OneNote?

OneNote allows you to handwrite notes, but also draw or sketch things. This works best on devices with touch input although you can also draw with a mouse.

Features

Do you scribble great ideas on napkins and sticky notes? Is precise filing more your style? OneNote's got you covered whatever way you shape your thoughts.

Get Organized

OneNote is set up like a notebook to bring the familiar physical 3-ring binder to the digital era. Easily use sections and pages to separate out thoughts by theme at school, home or work. Not sure where you categorized something? Use our powerful search to look across all of your notebooks or just the page you're on to find what you're looking for, even words on pages you scanned into your notes. You can use tags to label to-do lists, follow up items, mark what's important or make custom labels. Use OneNote as a notebook, journal or a notepad. Organize in one place, from anyplace.

Collaborate with Anyone

Share your notebook with whomever you want, such as your colleagues or family, and work on your projects together. OneNote syncs your notes across all devices and lets multiple people work on the content together, at the same time. Leave comments or tags to people to ask follow up questions, draw up your ideas, plan and journal the family vacation or check off the to-do list.

Accomplish more at work

OneNote is great on your own or when you share with a team. Use it as a notepad for team meetings, brainstorming projects, draw attention to important points or organize key resources to never lose track of what you need. Work together in real time to stay in sync and on the same page. You can log in with 2 accounts at the same time to seamlessly move from work to personal and back. OneNote is available across your favorite devices, no matter what your team likes to use --Android, Apple or Windows-- you can still work together to get more done.

Achieve more in School

OneNote is great for school for both students and teachers. Take your notes during class with ease, mixing in text, ink, and web clippings. Use OneNote to organize your brainstorms, draw mind maps and develop your ideas for your next school assignment. As a teacher, plan your lessons and have all the information you need right in your pocket and on the go.

Go easy on your eyes with Dark Mode

This new optional mode switches OneNote's interface elements from light to dark — either as a color preference or as a functional benefit. Dark Mode can improve readability of your notes in low light environments, increase the legibility of the user interface, provide better contrast, and reduce eye strain.

View a feed of all your notes

The OneNote feed displays a chronological list that combines all the notes you've taken in different apps — including OneNote, Sticky Notes, and Samsung Notes.

Improved printouts of Office files

Insert Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, or PowerPoint presentations as a virtual printout to include their pages as images in your notes. You can move, resize, delete, and annotate any of the printout images that appear.

Improved Print to OneNote

In Windows 10 Settings, select "OneNote" as your default printer and then print files from any app or browser on your PC. Instead of printing out the information on a real printer, the printout is sent to OneNote, which lets you choose where to add the page — in any section of your open notebook, or in any other notebook that you choose.

Upload your local notebooks to the cloud

Upgrading to OneNote for Windows 10 from an older version? We'll notify you if we detect any notebooks that are still stored on your computer's hard drive, and we'll help you move them to the cloud, where you can access and share them from anywhere - and from any computer or device.

Search for text phrases, not just keywords

In addition to searching your notes for specific keywords, you can now enclose any search phrase in quotation marks to find those exact words anywhere in your notes.

What's New