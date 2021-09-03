OpenVPN is a robust and highly flexible VPN daemon. OpenVPN supports SSL/TLS security, ethernet bridging, TCP or UDP tunnel transport through proxies or NAT, support for dynamic IP addresses and DHCP, scalability to hundreds or thousands of users, and portability to most major OS platforms.

OpenVPN is tightly bound to the OpenSSL library, and derives much of its crypto capabilities from it.

OpenVPN supports conventional encryption using a pre-shared secret key (Static Key mode) or public key security (SSL/TLS mode) using client & server certificates. OpenVPN also supports non-encrypted TCP/UDP tunnels.

OpenVPN is designed to work with the TUN/TAP virtual networking interface that exists on most platforms.

Overall, OpenVPN aims to offer many of the key features of IPSec but with a relatively lightweight footprint.

With OpenVPN, you can:

Tunnel any IP subnetwork or virtual ethernet adapter over a single UDP or TCP port,

Configure a scalable, load-balanced VPN server farm using one or more machines which can handle thousands of dynamic connections from incoming VPN clients,

Use all of the encryption, authentication, and certification features of the OpenSSL library to protect your private network traffic as it transits the internet,

Use any cipher, key size, or HMAC digest (for datagram integrity checking) supported by the OpenSSL library,

Choose between static-key based conventional encryption or certificate-based public key encryption,

Use static, pre-shared keys or TLS-based dynamic key exchange,

Use real-time adaptive link compression and traffic-shaping to manage link bandwidth utilization,

Tunnel networks whose public endpoints are dynamic such as DHCP or dial-in clients,

Tunnel networks through connection-oriented stateful firewalls without having to use explicit firewall rules,

Tunnel networks over NAT,

Create secure ethernet bridges using virtual tap devices, and

Control OpenVPN using a GUI on Windows or Mac OS X.

How to Setup OpenVPN

Download OpenVPN for your operating system

Execute the download file to install the client on your computer

Input url for OpenVPN server or drag and drop config file (you can try VPNBook)

What's New:

Updated OpenVPN 3 library to 3.6.2 version.

Added captive portal detection: OpenVPN Connect notifies the user when a device is connected to a network with a captive portal enabled. This functionality is enabled by default and can be managed on the Settings screen in the app.

Added network loss detection: the VPN connection goes to a “pause” state when a network connection is lost, and automatically resumes the VPN session when the network is up.

Added command line interface. Refer to Command Line functionality for OpenVPN Connect.

Changes to software update functionality: Added the ability to change the setting of the frequency of software update checks. Added update checks frequency management by the admin using the directive to the profile: 0 is never; 1 is every day; 7 is once a week; and 30 is monthly. When a profile with this directive is bundled into the app, the app setting changes automatically. CONNECTV3_PREFERENCE_UPDATE_FREQUENCY=<0|1|7|30> When a new version of the application is available, it becomes visible in the main menu of the app. Added release notes to notification of application updates. Added support for PKCS11 hardware tokens. Refer to Support of #PKCS11 physical tokens for OpenVPN Connect.

Replaced reconnect on reboot setting with launch options. A user can choose multiple options: startup application after OS reboot, connect with the latest connected profile, or connect only if a connection was active during the reboot (previously, behavior of “Reconnect on Reboot” setting).

Added external certificates on Windows 7: OpenVPN Connect supports importing and assigning an external PKCS12 identity to a profile for connection in Windows 7.

Added an Advanced Settings section. Settings that can break connectivity are hidden in the Advanced Settings section on the Settings screen.

Added colorful tray icons. The OpenVPN Connect tray icon with a color indication of connection state can be enabled on the Settings screen (default behavior on Windows 7 and Windows 8).

Removed the "force AES-CBC cipher" legacy compatibility option.

Various bug fixes and UX improvements.

