Free VPN to protect your privacy. We believe online privacy is a fundamental human right. Providing free access is part of our mission. The Proton VPN free plan is unlimited and designed for security. No catches, no gimmicks. Just online privacy and freedom for those who need it.

Our mission is to provide private and secure Internet access to all. ProtonVPN is used by activists and journalists all around the world. Our free plan is the only one that:

Has no data or speed limits

Has no advertisements

Does not log your online activity

Is protected by Swiss privacy laws

Security

Our secure VPN sends your internet traffic through an encrypted VPN tunnel, so your passwords and confidential data stay safe, even over public or untrusted Internet connections.

Apps

Regardless if you use a PC, tablet, phone, or anything in between, Proton VPN has you covered with Free VPN apps for all of the major operating systems.

Servers

Proton VPN offers free access to VPN servers in the United States, Netherlands, and Japan. The Proton VPN free plan has a strict no-logs policy backed by the Swiss data privacy laws.

Additionally, Proton VPN does not apply any bandwidth, duration, or speed limits to free users.

Privacy

Keep your browsing history private. As a Swiss VPN provider, we do not log user activity or share data with third parties. Our anonymous VPN service enables Internet without surveillance.

Freedom

We created ProtonVPN to protect the journalists and activists who use ProtonMail. ProtonVPN breaks down the barriers of Internet censorship, allowing you to access any website or content.

Secure core

Regular VPN services can be compromised if their servers are under surveillance. ProtonVPN prevents this by first passing user traffic through our Secure Core network in a privacy-friendly country like Switzerland. Thus, even a compromised VPN endpoint server will not reveal your true IP address.

Perfect forward secrecy

ProtonVPN exclusively uses ciphers with Perfect Forward Secrecy, meaning that your encrypted traffic cannot be captured and decrypted later, even if an encryption key gets compromised in the future.

Swiss based

We are headquartered in Switzerland which has some of the world's strongest privacy laws. Switzerland is also outside of EU and US jurisdiction and is not a member of the fourteen eyes surveillance network.

No-log policy

ProtonVPN is a no logs VPN service. We do not track or record your internet activity, and therefore, we are unable to disclose this information to third parties.

Tor over VPN

ProtonVPN also integrates with the Tor anonymity network. With a single click, you can route all your traffic through the Tor network and access Onion sites.

ProtonVPN Plus

Upgrading to a paid account provides access to advanced features, but our core privacy and anti-censorship features are available to all users: