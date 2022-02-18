As featured in:

It has a cornucopia of features divided into the following main categories:

  • Library Management
  • E-book conversion
  • Syncing to e-book reader devices
  • Downloading news from the web and converting it into e-book form
  • Comprehensive e-book viewer
  • Content server for online access to your book collection

What's New:

New Features

  • Book details: Add actions to trim the cover to the right-click menu
    • Closes tickets: 1961129
  • Allow removing multiple email addresses at once in Preferences->Sharing by email
    • Closes tickets: 1960586
  • Book details: Use a better mono-spaced font on Windows by default
  • Add a tweak in Preferences->Tweaks to change the behavior of the Tab key when completing entries
  • Edit metadata: In "All in one" mode add an adjustable splitter between the cover and formats boxes
    • Closes tickets: 1959928

Bug fixes

  • Textile output: Dont fail if input document has invalid padding or margin specifications
    • Closes tickets: 1960686
  • E-book viewer: Fix image display window not remembering its size and settings when run from within calibre
    • Closes tickets: 1960446
  • E-book viewer: Fix setting to use roman numerals for series not being respected
  • Edit book: When saving a copy do not fail if the original file has no write permissions
  Embed fonts tool: Create
    • Closes tickets: 1960180
  • Tag editor: Improve performance when very large number of tags present

Improved news sources

  • Live Mint
  • The Hindu
  • Reuters
  • MMC RTV Slovenija
  • Down To Earth
  • Publico.PT