As featured in:

It has a cornucopia of features divided into the following main categories:

Library Management

E-book conversion

Syncing to e-book reader devices

Downloading news from the web and converting it into e-book form

Comprehensive e-book viewer

Content server for online access to your book collection

What's New:

New Features

Book details: Add actions to trim the cover to the right-click menu Closes tickets: 1961129

Allow removing multiple email addresses at once in Preferences->Sharing by email Closes tickets: 1960586

Book details: Use a better mono-spaced font on Windows by default

Add a tweak in Preferences->Tweaks to change the behavior of the Tab key when completing entries

Edit metadata: In "All in one" mode add an adjustable splitter between the cover and formats boxes Closes tickets: 1959928



Bug fixes

when missing

Textile output: Dont fail if input document has invalid padding or margin specifications Closes tickets: 1960686

E-book viewer: Fix image display window not remembering its size and settings when run from within calibre Closes tickets: 1960446

E-book viewer: Fix setting to use roman numerals for series not being respected

Edit book: When saving a copy do not fail if the original file has no write permissions

Embed fonts tool: Create Closes tickets: 1960180

Tag editor: Improve performance when very large number of tags present

Improved news sources