Calibre 5.37.0
Calibre is a free and open source e-book library management application developed by users of e-books for users of e-books.
What's New
It has a cornucopia of features divided into the following main categories:
- Library Management
- E-book conversion
- Syncing to e-book reader devices
- Downloading news from the web and converting it into e-book form
- Comprehensive e-book viewer
- Content server for online access to your book collection
What's New:
New Features
- Book details: Add actions to trim the cover to the right-click menu
- Allow removing multiple email addresses at once in Preferences->Sharing by email
- Book details: Use a better mono-spaced font on Windows by default
- Add a tweak in Preferences->Tweaks to change the behavior of the Tab key when completing entries
- Edit metadata: In "All in one" mode add an adjustable splitter between the cover and formats boxes
Bug fixes
- Textile output: Dont fail if input document has invalid padding or margin specifications
- E-book viewer: Fix image display window not remembering its size and settings when run from within calibre
- E-book viewer: Fix setting to use roman numerals for series not being respected
- Edit book: When saving a copy do not fail if the original file has no write permissions
- Embed fonts tool: Create
- Tag editor: Improve performance when very large number of tags present
Improved news sources
- Live Mint
- The Hindu
- Reuters
- MMC RTV Slovenija
- Down To Earth
- Publico.PT