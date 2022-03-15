As featured in:

"Everything" is an administrative tool that locates files and folders by filename instantly for Windows. Unlike Windows search "Everything" initially displays every file and folder on your computer (hence the name "Everything"). You type in a search filter to limit what files and folders are displayed.

Features:

Small installation file

Clean and simple user interface

Quick file indexing

Quick searching

Minimal resource usage

Share files with others easily

Real-time updating

What's New: