As featured in:

"Everything" is an administrative tool that locates files and folders by filename instantly for Windows. Unlike Windows search "Everything" initially displays every file and folder on your computer (hence the name "Everything"). You type in a search filter to limit what files and folders are displayed.

Features:

  • Small installation file
  • Clean and simple user interface
  • Quick file indexing
  • Quick searching
  • Minimal resource usage
  • Share files with others easily
  • Real-time updating

What's New:

  • Fixed an encoding issue with translations.
  • Updated installer to protect against DLL hijacking.
  • Updated installer to support ASLR.
  • Fixed an issue with the ETP client requesting the wrong number of results.
  • Fixed an issue with hotkey_user_notification_state.
  • Added -rescan-all command line option.