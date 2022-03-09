Blender is an open source software for 3D modeling, rendering, animation, post-production, interactive creation and playback. Available for Windows, Linux, Irix, Sun Solaris, FreeBSD or Mac OS X.

Modeling

A range of 3D object types including polygon meshes, NURBS surfaces, bezier and B-spline curves, metaballs, vector fonts (TrueType, PostScript, OpenType)

'Smooth proxy' style catmull-clark subdivision surfaces

Boolean mesh functions

Editing functions such as extrude, bevel, cut, spin, screw, warp, subdivide, noise, smooth Soft selection editing tools for organic modeling

Python scripting access for custom tools

Animation

Armature (skeleton) deformation with forward/inverse kinematics, auto skinning and interactive 3D paint for vertex weighting

Non-linear animation mixer with automated walkcycles along paths

Constraint system

Vertex key framing for morphing, with controlling sliders

Character animation pose editor

Animatable lattice deformation

'Ipo' system integrates both motion curve and traditional key-frame editing

Audio playback, mixing and editing support for sound synchronisation

Python scripting access for custom and procedural animation effects

Realtime 3D/game creation

Graphical editor for defining interactive behavior without programming

Collision detection and dynamics simulation

Python scripting API for sophisticated control and AI, fully defined advanced game logic

Supports all OpenGL™ lighting modes, including transparencies, Animated and reflection-mapped textures

Playback of games and interactive 3D content without compiling or preprocessing

Audio, using the fmod toolkit

Multi-layering of Scenes for overlay interfaces

Rendering

Very fast inbuilt raytracer

Integral support for the famous Yafray render engine

Oversampling, motion blur, post-production effects, fields, non-square pixels

Environment maps, halos, lens flares, fog

Various surface shaders such as Lambert, Phong, Oren-nayar, Blinn, Toon

Edge rendering for toon shading

Procedural Textures

Ambient Occlusion

Radiosity solver

Export scripts available for external renderers such as Renderman (RIB), Povray, Virtualight

UV texture editor with various mesh unwrap modes

Interface

Flexible user configurable window layout

Powerful object-oriented data system

Anti-aliased fonts with international translation support

Windows for animation curves/keys, schematic scene diagram, non-linear video sequence editing, character animation action editor, non-linear animation mixer, image/UV editing, file/image selection and file management

Inbuilt text editor for annotations and editing Python scripts

Consistent interface across multiple platforms

Files

Save all scene data in a single .blend file

.blend format supports compression, digital signatures, encryption, forwards/backwards compatibility and can be used as a library to link to from other .blend files

Read / Write TGA, JPG, PNG, Iris, SGI Movie, IFF, AVI and Quicktime GIF, TIFF, PSD, MOV (Windows and Mac OS X)

Native import and export for DXF, Inventor and VRML files, with python scripts available for many other 3D formats

Create stand-alone executables containing interactive 3D content or play back with the 3d web browser plugin

Fire and Smoke

Fire simulation was added to the Smoke Simulator. The domain received major updates to improve performance and usability. Smoke can be emitted from mesh surfaces, without the need for a particle system. A smoke flow force field was added to improve interaction with other simulations. Colored smoke simulation and mixing is possible and the interaction of smoke with collision objects has been improved.

Mesh Modeling

The bevel tool now includes rounding and was otherwise much improved, preserving the requested bevel width more evenly and generating better topology. A new symmetrize tool was added to make mesh topology and data symmetric.

More Features

New features include: a tool transfer vertex weights from one mesh to another, antialiased viewport drawing, connected proportional editing in UV editor, improved DPX file read and write, more control over curve taper, collision masks in the game engine and improved camera title safe drawing.

Cycles Render

Support for writing custom shaders in the Open Shading Language is now available. Motion blur rendering was also added, to make moving objects and cameras appear blurry. There is also an anisotropic shading node, and BSDF nodes can now have different normals, which can be set using the new bump and normal map nodes.

Modifiers

The decimator was rewritten, and now preserves UV's and vertex colors, has an un-subdivide and a mode to dissolve vertices to create planar n-gons. A new laplacian smooth modifier can reduce noise or smooth the mesh while preserving edges and volume. A triangulate modifier was also added, which can be useful for creating game assets with baked normal maps.

Modeling

Improved bridge tool to bridge multiple loops at once, subdivision, surface blending and bridging face regions. New grid-fill tool filling a grid from edge loops, X mirror and projected proportional editing, snap to symmetry, face split option for dissolve, vertex connect cut across faces.

Cycles Rendering

Rendering performance has been improved on CPU and GPU and support for new GPUs was added. A new Mist render pass is available, Ray visibility is now supported for all light sources, and new Nodes have been added. Hair rendering on the GPU has been enabled as well.

Motion Tracker

Some new features and smaller improvements to existing ones were done for motion tracking. Main features are markers' position refining, which allows you to refine marker position after it was occluded by an object, and automatic keyframe selection, which tries to automatically find a best keyframe for the reconstruction.

Physics

Smoke has improved rendering quality avoid blockiness, and subframe simulation support to handle fast moving emitters. Particles can now be emitted from faces generated by modifiers that were not in the original mesh.

Usability

Improved weight painting tools, mask modifier for sequencer strips, 2D image paint more consistent with 3D painting, better key shortcuts display, quick enabling and disabling of multiple layers or visibility, auto indent for multi-line Python statements, and more.

Python Security

Auto-running Python scripts can now be controlled more securely.

Much awaited new features for Cycles renderer include deformation motion blur, fire/smoke and volume rendering and a baking API. User interface now allows for draggable popups and resizable preview widgets. Animation has new interpolation types with “easing equations” presets. Modeling now allows to “split normals” and Sculpting/Painting has new HSL color wheel and constant detail in dyntopo. Game development now allows deactivating logic bricks, multi-threaded animations, cast only materials and “unlimited” action layers. Freestyle NPR rendering has a new textured strokes feature, along with line sorting options.

What's New: