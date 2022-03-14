DesktopOK is a small but effective solution for user that have to change the screen resolution often. It is also good for windows users who often have to work with a projector on the notebook eg laptop or tablet-pc on all MS Windows! so the name is Desktop O.K. and not only Icon Save, the program has also other helpful functions for daily works on all Windows OS.

Especially for users who often have to change the screen resolution, such as webmasters or gamers. Or also for potential users who often have to work with a projector on a notebook. (Here too, the resolution on the notebook is happy to change).

After this change, an icon chaos can be found on the desktop as if a bomb had struck. Likewise, when working with docking devices, desktop bars and windows, the icon position shifts and is not correctly restored if this was not anticipated by the respective program!

The advantage of DesktopOK is the size of the program, less than 300 K, also that no installation is required and the 32 bit version has no disadvantages compared to the 64 bit version, so it has an EXE for all MS Windows OS. Simply place it on the desktop and get started. The program also has many other tools!

Due to the integrated additional desktop tools, it is almost indispensable on every Windows PC, so the name is also desktop OK and not just Icon Save. I would like to expand it with other useful functions, so it lives up to the name, you can find these in the Tools menu, most of them are self-explanatory!

Features:

Save your favorite icon locations for each screen resolution.

Each user can then have his own arrangement.

Automatically hide and display desktop icons

Minimizes to tray area for easy access.

Easily minimize all of the windows on your screen

Launch at Windows startup.

Autosave

Multilingual

Portable

Installation:

DesktopOK does not have to be installed and can be executed easily from the desktop, and can be carried on a small usb-stick or other memory device. Start the program. The first time that you use it the program it will present you with a license screen. The program is free and the license info is only displayed the first time (per PC).

What's New: