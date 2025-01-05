TransMac is a Windows application that allows users to read, write, and format Mac-formatted disks, including HFS, HFS+, and APFS volumes. It's commonly used to create macOS bootable USB drives from DMG files on Windows systems.

TransMac runs under all versions of Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and Vista.

Features

Apple File System (APFS) volume read support.

Open Mac APFS/HFS/HFS+ format disk drives, flash drives, CD/DVD/Blu-ray media, HD floppies, dmg, dmgpart, sparsebundle and sparseimage files.

Copy files to Mac HFS+ disks and dmg images.

Format as HFS+ for Mac .

Save and restore images of disks and flash drives.

Create, compress, expand and split dmg files.

Built in burner functionality to burn ISO and dmg files directly to CD/DVD/Blu-Ray.

Read Mac multisession and hybrid CDs.

View partition layout.

Note: After attaching a Mac format disk drive, Windows may display a dialog offering to format it. DO NOT SELECT FORMAT! Windows does this because it does not recognize Mac format disks. Just cancel that window without formatting and run TransMac. Click the drive in the left pane of the TransMac window. You can then browse the drive and copy files from within TransMac.

All features are the same but TransMac will run for 15 days from installation to allow user evaluation. After that a license key must be purchased and entered to allow continued use.

What's New

This version introduces a new license key system. Keys for older versions will not work.

Changes: