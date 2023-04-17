Live11 is an optimized tiny11 image that was designed to fit on a 4GB VHD, and that it runs completely on RAM. Since it's only 4GB, this means that it can fit on DVD, making this possibly the first Windows 11 live DVD. However, you can also copy the ISO to a USB drive or SD card and run it from there.

This was made possible thanks to the grub4dos project, as well as the SVBus driver.

As of now, this just a proof of concept, one that has quite a few issues, like:

It only boots on legacy MBR/BIOS devices. This is to be fixed on a later release.

Virtualbox VMs don't work, because it reboots after the "installing devices" phase. And because this is a non-persistent image, all the progress is lost, and as such, it's on a boot loop. VMware and Hyper-V, however, do work.

It requires 8GBs of RAM. Although the image only uses 4GB of RAM, it needs twice of that to load.

But nonetheless, I think that the ability of running full-blown Windows 11 from a DVD is an interesting novelty.