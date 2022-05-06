Firefox Focus 100.1.1
Firefox Focus automatically blocks a wide range of online trackers from the moment you launch it to the second you leave it.
"Private browsing" on most browsers isn't comprehensive or easy to use. Focus is next-level privacy that's free, always on and always on your side -- backed by Mozilla.
Browse like no one's watching. Easily erase your history, passwords and cookies, so you won't get followed by things like unwanted ads. Take private browsing to the next level. Firefox Focus gives you a dedicated privacy browser with tracking protection and content blocking.
Automatic Privacy
- Blocks a wide range of common Web trackers without any settings to set
- Easily erases your history --- no passwords, no cookies, no trackers
Browser Faster
- By removing trackers and ads, Web pages may require less data and load faster
Made by Mozilla
- We believe everyone should have control over their lives online. That's what we've been fighting for since 1998.
- Updates GeckoView engine to latest with important fixes.
- Fixed corrupted rendering on some devices with Mali-T graphics chipsets.
