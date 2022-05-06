"Private browsing" on most browsers isn't comprehensive or easy to use. Focus is next-level privacy that's free, always on and always on your side -- backed by Mozilla.

Browse like no one's watching. Easily erase your history, passwords and cookies, so you won't get followed by things like unwanted ads. Take private browsing to the next level. Firefox Focus gives you a dedicated privacy browser with tracking protection and content blocking.



Automatic Privacy

Blocks a wide range of common Web trackers without any settings to set

Easily erases your history --- no passwords, no cookies, no trackers

Browser Faster

By removing trackers and ads, Web pages may require less data and load faster

Made by Mozilla

We believe everyone should have control over their lives online. That's what we've been fighting for since 1998.

