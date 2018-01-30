Mozilla Firefox for Android

We make it Firefox. You make it your own. Meet our most customizable Android browser yet. Fast, smart and safe, the official Firefox for Android browser from Mozilla offers more ways than ever to make your mobile browsing experience uniquely yours.

Fast: Access, browse and search the Web at blazing speeds. Smart: Share and search just how you like, and keep your favorite Web content a tap away with our most customizable and intuitive features yet. Safe: Make sure your browsing stays safe and private with extensive security settings, add-ons and features like Do Not Track.

Features:

Customizable Home Panels: Customize and display your Firefox for Android Home panels however you like. Add new Web content any time and access your favorite feeds — like Instagram and Pocket Hits — instantly.

Sync: Sync your Firefox desktop tabs, history, bookmarks and passwords to all your devices and streamline your browsing.

Add-ons: Customize your Web browser just the way you like it with add-ons including Ad-Blocker, Password Manager and more.

Speed: Get to the Internet faster, with quick startup and page load times.

Accessibility: Over 59 supported languages can be easily selected through the browser settings.

HTML5: Experience the unlimited possibilities of the Internet on mobile with support for HTML5 and Web APIs.

Mobile Video: Firefox for Android has mobile video support for a wide range of video formats, including h.264.

Security: Keep your browsing safe and private. Control your privacy, security and how much data you share on the Web.

What's New: