DaVinci Resolve 17 is the world’s only solution that combines professional 8K editing, color correction, visual effects and audio post production all in one software tool! You can instantly move between editing, color, effects, and audio with a single click.

DaVinci Resolve Studio is also the only solution designed for multi user collaboration so editors, assistants, colorists, VFX artists and sound designers can all work live on the same project at the same time! Whether you’re an individual artist, or part of a large collaborative team, it’s easy to see why DaVinci Resolve is the standard for high end post production and finishing on more Hollywood feature films, television shows and commercials than any other software.

You get unlimited creative flexibility because DaVinci Resolve makes it easy for individual artists to explore different toolsets. It also lets you collaborate and bring people with different creative talents together. With a single click, you can instantly move between editing, color, effects, and audio. Plus, you never have to export or translate files between separate software tools because, with DaVinci Resolve, everything is in the same software application.

DaVinci Resolve 16 features a revolutionary new cut page specifically designed for editors that need to work quickly and on tight deadlines! The new DaVinci Neural Engine uses machine learning to enable powerful new features such as facial recognition, speed warp and more. Adjustment clips let you apply effects and grades to clips on the timeline below, quick export can be used to upload projects to YouTube and Vimeo from anywhere in the application, and new GPU accelerated scopes provide more technical monitoring options than before. Plus, Fusion is dramatically faster and Fairlight adds immersive 3D audio. DaVinci Resolve 16 is a massive release with hundreds of features customers have asked for.

Support for additional audio track formats for IMF and DCP renders

Improved decode and encode performance for Kakadu DCP and IMF formats

Support for CUDA based R3D with the latest RED SDK on Windows and Linux

Adds Blackmagic RAW support for latest Blackmagic URSA Broadcast update

Support for new audio only and video only editing modes on the cut page

Added in and out buttons in the user interface on the cut page

Support for audio playback when trimming on the cut and edit pages

Improved zoom buttons for the timeline on the edit page

Improved smart indicator in the cut page for when using in and out points

Viewer resize icon on the cut page now correctly resizes the whole viewer

Cut page divider between timeline and viewer can now be moved via the divider

Close up edits in the cut page now vary the close up from 20% to 40% randomly

Search dial is more responsive when using the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard

Removed auto jog mode on scroll with the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard

Better responsiveness using shuttle with the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard

Double press to clear in and out on the DaVinci Resolve Editor Keyboard

Improved performance in collaborative projects with multiple DaVinci systems

Support for monitor name in the workspace menu display options

Support for copy/paste in Dolby Vision mid tone offset values between clips

New scripting APIs to move media items, LUTs, markers, copy grades and more

Now uses 2 up view in sync bin when using live overwrite editing

Fixes a bug that caused the clip dividers in the source tape to scroll with audio

Opening the media folder in the cut page will re-sync to that folder contents

Multiple performance and stability improvements

What's New:

DaVinci Resolve 17 is a major new release with over 100 new features and 200 improvements! The color page features new HDR grading tools, redesigned primary controls, AI based magic mask and more. Fairlight updates mouse and keyboard edit selection tools so you can work faster, along with Fairlight Audio Core and FlexBus, a next generation audio engine and busing architecture with support for 2,000 tracks!

Editors get a metadata slate view with bin dividers, zoomed waveforms for audio trimming, smart reframing, a unified inspector and dozens of other time saving tools. In addition, compositions created in Fusion can now be used as an effect, title or transition on the edit and cut pages.

Color

DaVinci Resolve 17 (Beta) features incredible new creative tools for colorists! The new HDR palette lets you create custom color wheels for targeted corrections, primary controls have a new design that makes them easier to use, magic mask uses the DaVinci Neural Engine to automatically isolate and track objects, and the new mesh and grid based color warper lets you push and morph colors in creative new ways! Power Window drawing has been improved, there are new split screen wipe options, an additional Sat vs Lum curve, improved scopes, support for 17 point 3D LUTs and more. Plus, the massive new DaVinci wide gamut color space enables even higher quality image processing and color management.

Next Generation HDR Grading Tools

The HDR grading palette lets you create new color wheels with custom roll off for specific tonal ranges, giving you more creative control to make fine adjustments. The wheels include exposure and saturation controls for each zone. They’re color space aware so you get perceptually uniform results.

Color Warper for Refined Grading

The mesh based warping tool lets you adjust two color parameters at once. You can adjust both hue and saturation or chroma and luma. Adjustments are made by dragging control points, with smooth falloff for clean, natural looking adjustments. It’s an entirely new way to transform color in your images.

Targeted Grading With Magic Mask

Selecting and tracking people for targeted correction has never been easier! Magic mask uses the DaVinci Neural Engine to automatically create masks for an entire person or specific features such as face or arms. You get matte finesse tools, the ability to add and remove strokes and automatic tracking.

Advanced Color Management

DaVinci Resolve color management adds features to simplify your workflow and improve image quality. You get wide gamut image processing, new input and output tone mapping and color space aware tools that provide for a more consistent response while grading and greatly improved image quality.

DaVinci Wide Gamut Color Space

DaVinci wide gamut and DaVinci intermediate are timeline color space and gamma settings that provide a universal internal working color space. It’s larger than what cameras can capture, or BT.2020, ARRI wide gamut and even ACES AP1. You’ll never lose image data, no matter where it comes from.

Updated 3D Professional Scopes

You can now open multiple versions of a same scope, set customizable waveform scales, create 3x3 layouts and open a separate scope window on a second display. You could open 3 vectorscopes, set to different tonal and zoom ranges, allowing you to simultaneously see shadows, midtones, and highlights.

Additional LUT Support

DaVinci Resolve 17 lets you generate 17 point 3D LUTs directly from the timeline, which are great for monitoring on set. There’s also support for video range LUT metadata, as well as the ability to set your own custom LUT paths either on local or to a network volume for sharing LUTs in a facility.

New Viewer Wipe Modes

New diagonal, venetian blind and checkerboard wipes provide additional flexibility for comparing images in different ways. A new split screen mode for comparing up to four playheads from the timeline is useful for comparing multiple clips or for comparing different frames within the same clip.

Fairlight

DaVinci Resolve 17 is the biggest update in Fairlight history with new features, tools and core improvements that make it the world’s fastest and highest quality solution for audio post production! If you’ve been thinking about switching to Fairlight from another system, the context sensitive edit selection mode with updated keyboard shortcuts makes it faster than ever. A new high performance audio engine, Fairlight Audio Core, along with the revolutionary new FlexBus busing architecture give you support for over 2,000 tracks! You can now reverse audio clips, analyze loudness, view and navigate transients, preview video while editing, move automation, export multi channel files and more.