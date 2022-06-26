Shotcut supports a wide range of formats and codecs thanks to FFmpeg. There's no import required meaning native timeline editing, Blackmagic Design support for input and preview monitoring, and resolution support up to 4k.

Other features include screen, webcam and audio capture. Network stream playback. Supports capture from SDI, HDMI, webcam, JACK & Pulse audio, IP stream, X11 screen and Windows DirectShow devices. Multiple dockable and undockable panels, including detailed media properties, recent files with search, playlist with thumbnail view, filter panel, history view, encoding panel, jobs queue, and melted server and playlist. Also supports drag-n-drop of assets from file manager.

Features

Wide Format Support

Support for the latest audio and video formats thanks to FFmpeg

Supports popular image formats such as BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, SVG, TIFF, WebP as well as image sequences

Lottie and rawr JSON animations

No import required - native timeline editing

Frame-accurate seeking for many formats

Multi-format timeline: mix and match resolutions and frame rates within a project

Webcam capture

Audio capture

Support for 4K resolutions

Network stream playback (HTTP, HLS, RTMP, RTSP, MMS, UDP)

Frei0r video generator plugins (e.g. color bars and plasma)

Color, text, noise, and counter generators

EDL (CMX3600 Edit Decision List) export

Export single frame as image or video as image sequence

Videos files with alpha channel - both reading and writing

Tone mapping HDR to SDR

Optional full range video input, processing, and export

Audio Features

Audio scopes: loudness, peak meter, waveform, spectrum analyzer

Volume control

Audio filters:

Balance, Band Pass, Compressor, Copy Channel, Delay, Downmix, Equalizer: 3-Band, Equalizer: 15-Band, Equalizer: Parametric, Expander, Gain, High Pass, Invert, Limiter, Low Pass, Noise Gate, Normalize: One Pass, Normalize: Two Pass, Notch, Pan, Pitch, Reverb, Stereo Enhancer, Swap Channels

Audio mixing across all tracks

Fade in and out audio and fade video from and to black with easy-to-use fader controls on timeline

Cross-fade audio and video dissolve transitions easily by overlapping shots on the same track of the timeline

JACK transport sync

Tone generator

Stereo, mono, and 5.1 surround

Pitch compensation for video speed changes

Record directly to timeline for voiceover, for example

Video Effects

Video compositing across video tracks

3-way (shadows, mids, highlights) color wheels for color correction and grading

Eye dropper tool to pick neutral color for white balancing

Deinterlacing

Auto-rotate with manual override

Fade in/out audio and fade video with easy-to-use fader controls on timeline

Video wipe transitions:

bar, barn door, box, clock (radial), diagonal, iris, matrix, and custom gradient image

Track compositing/blending modes:

None, Over, Add, Saturate, Multiply, Screen, Overlay, Darken, Dodge, Burn, Hard Light, Soft Light, Difference, Exclusion, HSL Hue, HSL Saturation, HSL Color, HSL Luminosity.

Video Filters:

Alpha Channel: Adjust, Alpha Channel: View, Audio Dance Visualization, Audio Level Visualization, Audio Light Visualization, Audio Spectrum Visualization, Audio Waveform Visualization, Blend Mode, Blur: Box, Blur: Exponential, Blur: Gaussian, Blur: Low Pass, Blur: Pad, Brightness, Choppy, Chroma Hold, Chroma Key: Advanced, Chroma Key: Simple, Contrast, Color Grading, Corner Pin, Crop: Source, Crop: Circle, Crop: Rectangle, Deband, Distort, Dither, Elastic Scale, Flip, Glitch, Glow, GPS Text, Gradient, Grid, Halftone, Hue/Lightness/Saturation, Invert Colors, Key Spill: Advanced, Key Spill: Simple, Lens Correction, Levels, 3D LUT, Mask: Apply, Mask: Chroma Key, Mask: From File, Mask: Simple Shape, Mirror, Mosaic, Nervous, No Sync, Noise: Fast, Noise: Keyframes, Old Film: Dust, Old Film: Grain, Old Film: Projector, Old Film: Scratches, Old Film: Technocolor, Opacity, Posterize, Reduce Noise: HQ3DN, Reduce Noise: Quantization, Reduce Noise: Smart Blur, Reduce Noise: Wavelet, Reflect, RGB Shift, Rotate and Scale, Saturation, Scan Lines, Sepia Tone, Sharpen, Size and Position, Sketch, Spot Remover, Stabilize, Text: Rich, Text: Simple, Threshold, Time Remap, Timer, Trails, Vertigo, Vignette, Unpremultiply Alpha, Wave, White Balance

360° Video Filters:

Equirectangular Mask, 360: Equirectangular to Rectilinear, 360: Equirectangular to Stereographic, 360: Hemispherical to Equirectangular, 360: Rectilinear to Equirectangular, 360: Stabilize, 360: Transform

Speed effect for audio/video clips

Reverse a clip

Video scopes: Histogram, RGB Parade, RGB Waveform, Waveform, Vectorscope and Zoom

Editing Features

Trimming on source clip player or timeline with ripple option

Easy-to-use cut, copy, and paste operations

Append, insert, overwrite, lift, and ripple delete editing on the timeline

3-point editing

Hide, mute, and lock track controls

Multitrack timeline with thumbnails and waveforms

Unlimited undo and redo for playlist edits including a history view

Create, play, edit, save, load, and export (render) MLT XML projects (with auto-save)

Save and load trimmed clip as MLT XML file

Load and play complex MLT XML file as a clip

Drag-n-drop files from file manager

Scrubbing and transport control

Keyframes for filter parameters

Detach audio from video clip

Presets for most filters and Export - both supplied and user-created

Sort playlist by name or creation/recording date

Multi-select items in the playlist and timeline

Create custom name for clips and enter comments about it

Low resolution proxy editing to improve speed of seeking and eliminate or minimize scaling

Timeline markers and ranges, including export from a range and exporting as text chapters

A Notes panel to keep notes about your project or contain text to reaad for voiceover

Flexibly insert and reorder tracks

Edit Lottie and rawr JSON animations with [Glaxnimate](https://glaxnimate.mattbas.org/) vector animation tool (included in our Shotcut downloads)

Cross Platform & Codec Independent

Cross platform support: available on Windows, Linux, and macOS)

Codec independent so does not rely on system codecs

Can run as a portable app from external drive

UI translations: Arabic, Catalan, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Finnish, French, Gaelic, Galician, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Nepali, Norwegian Bokmål, Norwegian Nynorsk, Occitan, Polish, Portugese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Taiwanese, Thai, Turkish, Ukranian (not all 100%, but you can help

Batch encoding with job control

Encode/transcode to a variety of formats and codecs thanks to FFmpeg

Stream (encode to IP) files and any capture source

Video quality measurement (PSNR and SSIM)

Perform integrity check of an audio/video file

View detailed information about an audio/video file

Display and Monitoring

External monitoring via Blackmagic Decklink card on NTSC monitor

External monitoring on an extra system display/monitor

UI themes/skins: native-OS look and custom dark and light

Control video zoom in the player: fit viewable area (default), 10%, 25%, 50%, original (100%), and 200%

Flexible UI through dock-able panels

Detailed media properties panel

Recent files panel with search

Thumbnail and waveform caching between sessions

Save and switch between multiple UI layouts.

On-screen grid and safe areas with snapping.

Low resolution preview (Preview Scaling) to improve speed of realtime effects.

Preview the Shotuct timeline as a background within Glaxnimate

Hardware Support

Blackmagic Design SDI and HDMI for input and preview monitoring

Leap Motion and Contour Design Shuttle PRO for jog/shuttle control

Webcam capture

Audio capture from system device (microphone, line in)

Capture (record) SDI, HDMI, webcam (V4L2), JACK audio, PulseAudio, IP stream, and Windows DirectShow devices

Multi-core parallel image processing (when not using GPU and frame-dropping is disabled)

OpenGL GPU-based image processing with 16-bit floating point linear per color component

AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA hardware encoding

Replace the Mask video filter with 3 new filters:

Mask: Simple Shape

Mask: From File

Mask: Apply

The new Mask: Apply filter makes it possible to mask filters without using multiple tracks! Use Mask: Simple Shape or Mask: From File to start the filter mask followed the video filters to be masked followed by Mask: Apply to apply the mask to the filters in between. Filters before or after the mask filters affect the entire video frame. One can still use Mask: Simple Shape or Mask: From File to affect the alpha channel for multitrack compositing as before. This makes them compatible with existing information and tutorials that suggest using multiple tracks as well as enabling collage/montage or transition effects when the tracks do not use the same clip.

The new Mask: From File is a powerful new video filter offering 3 modes:

Wipe transition (stock or custom)

Channel > Brightness from a video or image file (File > Custom...)

Channel > Alpha from a video or image file. Moreover, Threshold can be animated with simple or keyframes, which is especially nice when used with luma-wipe image files (stock or custom). Not only can you wipe on a masked filter but also you can use this as an alternative way to make a wipe transition using multiple tracks (instead of same track transition).

What's New