Nvidia Quadro Experience 1.0.0.53
Staying productive while juggling multiple projects, collaborating with remote teams, and meeting tight deadlines is a challenge. Get the productivity tools you need to work faster and smarter with Nvidia Quadro Experience.
Featuring 4K recording capabilities, alerts for the latest driver updates, game optimizations, and access to desktop management tools, it's the ultimate companion to your Quadro graphics card.
Use Native Record and Capture Tools
Professional workflows are becoming more interactive and collaborative than ever before. The complexity grows as teams become more geographically dispersed and market pressures compress project timelines. Quadro Experience provides native screen capture and 4K desktop recording capabilities, enabling you to share work quickly. Accelerate product development cycles, design reviews, and more with built-in recording tools that optimize your workflow.
Share Content Instantly
Easily share content with your audience with the click of a button. Quadro Experience lets you seamlessly capture videos on your desktop and post to your favorite third-party sites like YouTube and Twitch for quick collaboration and sharing. The Instant Replay feature allows you to automatically record up to the last 20 minutes of desktop activity to capture spontaneity. Even broadcast directly from your desktop to multiple viewers for an easy, convenient sharing experience during presentations, trainings, and meetings, all without the need for extra setup or applications.
Receive Alerts for the Latest Quadro Drivers
Quadro Experience sends notifications as soon as a new Quadro driver is available, giving you immediate access to increased performance, improved driver stability, and new features. When you’re ready to update, the simple one-click download and installation from Quadro Experience ensures that your driver is updated, optimized, and certified for your favorite applications when you see fit.
Access Gaming Features
Design complex models and scenes by day and play your favorite games by night, all with the same Quadro graphics card. Quadro Experience lets you tap into the power of Quadro to enjoy a great gaming experience after hours. Access popular NVIDIA GeForce Experience features, like NVIDIA Ansel and Freestyle, and optimized game-player settings through your Quadro RTX graphics card for a phenomenal gaming experience.
- Get automatic driver release notifications for new Nvidia Quadro drivers, including the option for direct download in Quadro Experience.
- Use high-performance, low-system-impact desktop recording. Supports up to 4K resolution (H.264), with the ability to capture up to 20 minutes of instant replay.
- Use customizable hotkeys to quickly capture screenshots of your work. Captures are stored automatically in the Quadro Experience gallery for convenient retrieval.
- Live broadcast your desktop screen to Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube to share work with remote audiences or contribute content to online communities.
- Stream desktop applications or games to an Nvidia Shield device to remotely view and control your desktop.
- Launch games and access gaming features like Optimal Playable Settings. Note: this feature only works for systems with a Quadro RTX™ graphics card.
