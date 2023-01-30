Want to know the best settings to play your games? GeForce Experience will figure it out for you. GeForce Experience connects you to Nvidia's cloud datacenter to download optimal game settings tailored to your PC based on your CPU, GPU and monitor. Optimal settings maximize image quality while maintaining great performance so you get the best experience. A built-in interactive screenshot viewer helps you learn more about each setting and their benefits.

Keep Drivers Up To Date

The GeForce Experience application automatically notifies you of new driver releases from Nvidia. With a single click, you'll be able to update the driver directly, without leaving your desktop.

What's New

This update addresses issues that may lead to code execution, information disclosure, data tampering, and denial of service. You can read the security bulletin here.

Support for GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptops

GeForce Experience adds support for GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptops - from ShadowPlay & Optimal Game Settings, to Max-Q technologies like DLSS 3, Whisper Mode, and Battery Boost 2.0.

Optimal settings support added for 50 new games including:

A Plague Tale: Requiem, Against the Storm, Broken Pieces, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of the Wild: The Angler, Construction Simulator, Coral Island, Cross Fire HD RT DLC, Dakar Desert Rally, Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed, Diablo Immortal, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Evil West, F1 Manager 2022, Farthest Frontier, FIFA 23, Football Manager 2023, Gotham Knight, Inside the Backrooms, Isonzo, Lego Brawls, Marauders, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Metal: Hellsinger, MultiVersus, NBA 2K23, Need For Speed Unbound, Overwatch 2, PC Building Simulator 2, Rumbleverse, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Saints Row, Scathe, Shatterline, Sonic Frontiers, Steelrising, The Callisto Protocol, The Chant, Torchlight: Infinite, Tower of Fantasy, TRAHA Global, Two Point Campus, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Undecember, Victoria 3, Warhammer 40k: Darktide, Way of the Hunter, WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game

Squashed Bugs

Fixed an issue where recording was overexposed with HDR enabled.

Previous release notes

New 8K 60FPS HDR ShadowPlay Recording

Shadowplay recording now supports 8K 60FPS HDR recording for RTX 40 class graphics cards. Press Alt+F9 to start recording!

Optimal settings support added for 51 new games including:

Battle Teams 2

Captain of Industry

Century: Age of Ashes

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Dinkum

Dolmen

Dread Hunger

Dune: Spice Wars

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Elden Ring

Elex II

Evil Dead: The Game

Expeditions: Rome

EZ2ON Reboot : R

F1 22

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

GhostWire: Tokyo

God of War

Grid Legends

Hell Pie

Hydroneer

Leap

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Martha is Dead

Monster Hunter Rise

Mortal Online 2

My Time At Sandrock

Nightmare Breaker

No Man's Sky

Paradise Killer

Poppy Playtime

Post Scriptum

PowerWash Simulator

Propnight

Shadow Warrior 3

Sifu

Sniper Elite 5

Starship Troopers - Terran Command

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN

Stray

The Anacrusis

The Cycle: Frontier

The Planet Crafter

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Total War: WARHAMMER III

V Rising, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

Warstride Challenges

Squashed Bugs:

Fixed game minimization issue while enabling the in-game overlay for games such as Farming Simulator 22, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, and F1 2021.

Fixed desktop notification for rewards.

Fixed an issue where Alt+F12 hotkey was unusable in other apps

Fixed an issue where performance overlay resets to Basic after system reboot or starting a new game

Fixed an issue where Reflex Analyzer incorrectly shows Render Latency instead of PC Latency.

Fixed an issue where the system restarts after self-update.

3.25.1.27 Release Notes:

Battery Boost 2.0

GeForce Experience now supports Battery Boost 2.0, which extends battery life while gaming by finding the optimal balance of GPU and CPU power usage, battery discharge, image quality, and frame rates. Battery Boost 2.0 has been totally re-architected, using AI to control the whole platform, all in real time. The result is great playability on battery, with up to 70% more battery life. This feature is supported on new laptops with 4th generation Max-Q Technologies.

Reflex Analyzer Automatic Configuration

Reflex Analyzer now automatically configures itself - making latency measurement a 1-click experience and incredibly easy to use. All gamers have to do is plug their mouse into the Reflex USB port on their Reflex monitor and hit Alt + R. Gamers can switch weapons, use weapons without muzzle flashes, and measure latency while they play the game.

The Reflex Analyzer flash indicator is now controlled by GeForce Experience and shown when the performance overlay is enabled. Gamers with a Reflex Mouse can measure full end to end system latency measurements while gamers without a Reflex Mouse can still measure PC + Display Latency.

To use automatic configuration on your Reflex Analyzer display in a supported Reflex game like RIOT's Valorant, install the latest game ready driver, and jump in!

Support for Video Capture for GPU upscaling

GeForce Experience now supports video capture for NVIDIA resolution scaling features like DSR, DLDSR, and NVIDIA Image Sharpening.

Support for Discord Social Login

Discord is now supported as a convenient new account creation and login option for GeForce Experience.

Optimal settings support added for 25 new games including:

Age of Empires IV, Battlefield 2042, Bright Memory: Infinite, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chorus, Crab Game, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Farming Simulator 22, Football Manager 2022, Forza Horizon 5, Gas Station Simulator, Grand Theft Auto 3: Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: Definitive Edition, Grand Theft Auto Vice City: Definitive Edition, Halo Infinite, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Inscryption, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, SOLIDWORKS, The Elder Scrolls Online, Thunder Tier One, Wartales

Squashed bugs!

Patched to the latest NVIDIA software security updates.

Fixed an issue with slower video frame rates with desktop capture and camera enabled

Fixed an issue where Instant Replay unexpectedly turns off in multi-monitor PC setup.

Fixed an issue with Gamestream with pin pairing.

Boost your Game Performance

Nvidia DLSS is our award-winning AI-powered technology that delivers big performance boosts with maximum image quality in over 100 games. For games and GPUs that don't support Nvidia DLSS, we've updated our image sharpening feature, Nvidia's spatial upscaler and sharpener located in the Control Panel, with an enhanced algorithm and made it easily accessible through GeForce Experience.

By enabling the feature from the "Settings" tab, you can get a performance boost by rendering games at a lower resolution, then upscaling and sharpening to your monitor's native resolution. You can dial up performance by adjusting the render resolution to 50% (upscaling up to 2X), or increase image quality to 85% (upscaling up to 1.3X). Games optimized by GeForce Experience are automatically configured to the selected render resolution. For games not optimized by GeForce Experience, you can simply select the desired render resolution from the game's settings menu. During gameplay, you can also make real-time adjustments to the sharpness level for each game from the Game Filters menu by pressing [Alt+F3]. To enable this feature, simply download the latest Game Ready Driver.

Support for Screenshot Capture for GPU upscaling

GeForce Experience now supports screenshot capture for NVIDIA resolution scaling features like Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) and Image Sharpening. Simply hit [Alt+F1] to capture the final upscaled or downscaled image. Support for video capture will come in a future release.

Freestyle and Ansel support added for 88 new games:

We have added Freestyle and Ansel support for 24 games with the latest Game Ready Driver including:



22 Racing Series, Age of Empires IV, Alan Wake Remaster, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Automobilista 2, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield 2042, Blood of Heroes, Bravely Default II, Call of Duty - Vanguard, Chivalry 2, Cris Tales, Crysis 2 Remastered, Crysis 3 Remastered, Deathloop, Death's Door, Diablo II: Resurrected, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, Draw & Guess, Dreadnought(2016), Dream Engines: Nomad Cities, Endzone - A World Apart, Escape from Naraka, EVERSPACE 2, F1 2021, Far Cry 6, Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY III, Frozenheim, Ghost Hunters Corp, Going Medieval, Golf With Your Friends, GrandChase, Hell Let Loose, Hot Wheels Unleashed, HUMANKIND, ICARUS, Industria, iRacing, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, King's Bounty II, LEGO Builder's Journey, Madden NFL 22, Mini Motorways, Muck, Myst, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, NASCAR NXT, NBA 2K22, New World, NieR Replicant, NINJA GAIDEN 3 Razor's Edge, NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA, NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA2, Orcs Must Die 3, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Persona 5 Strikers, PICO PARK, Psychonauts 2, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Redout Space Assault, Riders Republic, Roblox VR, Rocksmith+, Sable, Samurai Warriors 5, Slime Rancher, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, Starbase, Super Animal Royale, Supraland, Sword and Fairy 7, Tales of Arise, The Ascent, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, The Last Spell, THE LEGEND OF HEROES: HAJIMARI NO KISEKI, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, The Persistence, Twelve Minutes, Vampire The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, Yakuza 4, Yakuza 5, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Ys IX Monstrum Nox, Zhu Xian 3

Optimal settings support added for 83 new games including:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Back 4 Blood, Biomutant, Blade & Soul Complete, Bless Unleashed, Blood of Heroes, Bravely Default II, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, Chivalry 2, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Cris Tales, Cross Fire HD, Curse of the Dead Gods, Days Gone, DEATHLOOP, Death's Door, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, Draw & Guess, Dream Engines: Nomad Cities, Endzone - A World Apart, Escape from Naraka, Everspace 2, F1 2021, Faraday Protocol, FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY III, Frozenheim, Game Name, Ghost Hunters Corp, Going Medieval, Golf With Your Friends, GrandChase, Grit, Hell Let Loose, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Humankind, Icarus, Into the Radius VR, King's Bounty II, LEGO Builder's Journey, Madden NFL 22, Mini Motorways, Muck, Myst Remaster, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, NBA 2K22, Necromunda: Hired Gun, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., Nigate Tale, NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge, NINJA GAIDEN Σ, NINJA GAIDEN Σ2, Orcs Must Die 3, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, Pico Park, Psychonauts 2, Quake Remaster, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Redout: Space Assault, SAMURAI WARRIORS 5, She Will Punish Them, Slime Rancher, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, Starbase, Super Animal Royale, Supraland, The Ascent, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, The Last Spell, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IVGame Name, The Walking Dead: Onslaught, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Totally Accurate Battlegrounds, Twelve Minutes, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, Wildermyth, Wrench, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, Yakuza 6 The Song of Life, Ys IX Monstrum Nox

Squashed bugs

Fixed an issue on Window 10 where users are unable to simultaneously record and broadcast video on desktop and notebook systems.

Addressed issues with the FPS counter in the in-game overlay.

Fixed an issue where GameStream users received error code 800b1004.

Fixed an issue where Broadcast Live was not available to Twitch.

Fixed an issue where Instant Replay and Record was not working for notebook users.

Previous releases notes

Freestyle and Ansel support added for 88 new games:

We have added Freestyle and Ansel support for 24 games with the latest Game Ready Driver including:

22 Racing Series, Age of Empires IV, Alan Wake Remaster, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Automobilista 2, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield 2042, Blood of Heroes, Bravely Default II, Call of Duty - Vanguard, Chivalry 2, Cris Tales, Crysis 2 Remastered, Crysis 3 Remastered, Deathloop, Death's Door, Diablo II: Resurrected, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, Draw & Guess, Dreadnought(2016), Dream Engines: Nomad Cities, Endzone - A World Apart, Escape from Naraka, EVERSPACE 2, F1 2021, Far Cry 6, Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY III, Frozenheim, Ghost Hunters Corp, Going Medieval, Golf With Your Friends, GrandChase, Hell Let Loose, Hot Wheels Unleashed, HUMANKIND, ICARUS, Industria, iRacing, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, King's Bounty II, LEGO Builder's Journey, Madden NFL 22, Mini Motorways, Muck, Myst, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, NASCAR NXT, NBA 2K22, New World, NieR Replicant, NINJA GAIDEN 3 Razor's Edge, NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA, NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA2, Orcs Must Die 3, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Persona 5 Strikers, PICO PARK, Psychonauts 2, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Redout Space Assault, Riders Republic, Roblox VR, Rocksmith+, Sable, Samurai Warriors 5, Slime Rancher, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, Starbase, Super Animal Royale, Supraland, Sword and Fairy 7, Tales of Arise, The Ascent, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, The Last Spell, THE LEGEND OF HEROES: HAJIMARI NO KISEKI, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, The Persistence, Twelve Minutes, Vampire The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, Yakuza 4, Yakuza 5, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Ys IX Monstrum Nox, Zhu Xian 3

Optimal settings support added for 83 new games including:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Back 4 Blood, Biomutant, Blade & Soul Complete, Bless Unleashed, Blood of Heroes, Bravely Default II, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, Chivalry 2, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Cris Tales, Cross Fire HD, Curse of the Dead Gods, Days Gone, DEATHLOOP, Death's Door, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, Draw & Guess, Dream Engines: Nomad Cities, Endzone - A World Apart, Escape from Naraka, Everspace 2, F1 2021, Faraday Protocol, FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY III, Frozenheim, Game Name, Ghost Hunters Corp, Going Medieval, Golf With Your Friends, GrandChase, Grit, Hell Let Loose, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Humankind, Icarus, Into the Radius VR, King's Bounty II, LEGO Builder's Journey, Madden NFL 22, Mini Motorways, Muck, Myst Remaster, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, NBA 2K22, Necromunda: Hired Gun, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, Nigate Tale, NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge, NINJA GAIDEN Σ, NINJA GAIDEN Σ2, Orcs Must Die 3, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, Pico Park, Psychonauts 2, Quake Remaster, Red Solstice 2: Survivors, Redout: Space Assault, SAMURAI WARRIORS 5, She Will Punish Them, Slime Rancher, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, Starbase, Super Animal Royale, Supraland, The Ascent, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, The Last Spell, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IVGame Name, The Walking Dead: Onslaught, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Totally Accurate Battlegrounds, Twelve Minutes, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, Wildermyth, Wrench, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, Yakuza 6 The Song of Life, Ys IX Monstrum Nox

Squashed bugs

Fixed an issue on Window 10 where users are unable to simultaneously record and broadcast video on desktop and notebook systems.

Addressed issues with the FPS counter in the in-game overlay.

Previous release notes

Community feedback improvements on FPS Counter & One-Click Automatic GPU Tuning

Based on your feedback, we made adjustments to the new FPS counter - it will no longer show "N/A" when FPS is not available in the in-game overlay. We have also improved the user experience of automatic tuning by adding messages to inform the users of automatic tuning's status. You can access the performance panel and automatic GPU tuning by pressing [Alt+Z] and clicking on "Performance".

One-Click HDR Screenshot Capture for All GeForce Experience Supported Games

GeForce Experience has expanded game support for quick HDR screenshot capture from 300+ Ansel-supported games to now over 1000+ GeForce Experience Supported games. Press [Alt+F1] to save your HDR screenshot in JXR format while playing on your HDR monitor. Try the HDR+WCG Image Viewer from the Microsoft Store for accurate viewing of HDR screenshots.

**Freestyle and Ansel improvements and support added for 24 new games: **

We have improved the responsiveness of Game Filters when they are applied to your favorite Ansel or Freestyle games. Check out the new Game Filters available in the latest Game Ready Driver. Additionally, we have added Freestyle and Ansel support added for 24 games with the latest Game Ready Driver including: Aron's Adventure, BALAN WONDERWORLD, Blizzard Arcade Collection, Days Gone, Dorfromantik, GRIT, Iron Conflict, It Takes Two, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue,Knockout City, LastCloudiaTc, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, Mr. Prepper, Necromunda: Hired Gun, Old School RuneScape, Ranch Simulator, Resident Evil: Village/Biohazard Village, Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos, Teamfight Manager, The Fabled Woods, Total War: ROME REMASTERED, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer Support for more games, devices, and monitors

Last September, we introduced a new technology called NVIDIA Reflex that reduces system latency. Now, 12 of the top 15 competitive shooters support Reflex. Along with this technology, we introduced the Reflex Latency Analyzer - a tool to measure end to end system latency. Today, over 14 G-SYNC displays and 20+ mice support the Reflex Latency Analyzer. To make measurement easier, the Latency Flash Indicator has been added to Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, and Rust. For owners of Reflex Latency Analyzer compatible monitors to get started, position the monitoring rectangle over the flash indicator, press [Alt+Z] -> Settings -> "HUD Layout" -> "Latency" to turn on the latency overlay and start measuring end to end system latency!

Optimal settings support added for 21 new games including:

Aron's Adventure, BALAN WONDERWORLD, Blizzard Arcade Collection, Dorfromantik, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, Iron Conflict, It Takes Two, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC), Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, LastCloudia, Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition, Mr. Prepper, Old School RuneScape, Ranch Simulator, Resident Evil Village, Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos, Teamfight Manager, The Fabled Woods, Total War: Rome Remastered

Squashed bugs!

Addressed compatibility issues with in-game overlay for Advanced Optimus notebooks.

Fixed an issue where in-game-overlay is disabled after the resolution is changed.

Previous release notes:

Performance Panel & One-Click Automatic GPU Tuning

Now out of beta, the new "Performance" panel allows you to monitor your GPU and show them on your screen. For RTX 30 and RTX 20 class desktop GPUs, there's a new automatic tuner which finds the best overclock settings using an advanced scanning algorithm, and manages your GPU tuning profile for you. Access this panel by pressing [Alt+Z] and clicking on "Performance".

NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer Enhancements

Last September, we introduced a new technology called NVIDIA Reflex that reduces system latency in competitive games such as Overwatch, Valorant, Fortnite, and more. Along with this technology, we also introduced 360Hz G-SYNC esports displays featuring an innovative tool to measure latency called the Reflex Latency Analyzer. We've been listening to the community's feedback on the analyzer and have implemented a number of software features to make measuring latency easier and more precise. First, you can now log all your performance monitoring data to a CSV file - including latency stats from Reflex Latency Analyzer. Second, Reflex Latency Analyzer users can now choose how many samples they would like to average and reset those averages on demand. To get started, press [Alt+Z] -> Settings -> "Performance Monitoring Settings" to bind keys and change settings.

New One-Click HDR Screenshot Capture

GeForce Experience adds support for quick HDR screenshot capture on over 300+ Ansel-supported games. Press [Alt+F1] to save your HDR screenshot in JXR format while playing on your HDR monitor. Try the HDR+WCG Image Viewer from the Microsoft Store for accurate viewing of HDR screenshots.

Freestyle and Ansel support added for 25 games with the latest Game Ready Driver including:

9 Monkeys of Shaolin, Aim Lab, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, Creeper World 4, Dyson Sphere Program, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, Firefighting Simulator - The Squad, Genshin Impact, Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8, Hitman III, Home Behind 2, KINGDOM HEARTS III, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game, Little Nightmares II, Nioh 2 The Complete Edition, osu!, Outriders, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Tale of Immortal, The Riftbreaker, Valheim, Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood, Yakuza 3 Remastered, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Optimal settings support added for 20 new games including:

9 Monkeys of Shaolin, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, Creeper World 4, Dyson Sphere Program, Firefighting Simulator - The Squad, Firework, Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8, HITMAN 3, Home Behind 2, Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game, Lineage Remastered, Little Nightmares II, Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition, OUTRIDERS , Person 5 Strikers, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Tale of Immortal (鬼谷...'), The Medium, Valheim, and Yakuza 3 Remastered.

Use Hundreds of ReShade Filters with Freestyle and Ansel

GeForce Experience is the easiest way to customize the look of your gameplay with Freestyle Game Filters and to capture beautiful photographs with Ansel Photo Mode. With the latest Game Ready Driver and GeForce Experience update, gamers can tap into hundreds of ReShade filters and easily apply them in their favorite games using Freestyle or Ansel in-game overlay. Read more about this update here.

Newly Optimized Games

GeForce Experience takes the hassle out of PC gaming by configuring your game's graphics settings for you. To optimize your game, go to the Games Tab, click on the game tile, and hit "Optimize". The following games are now supported: Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Blair Witch, Borderlands 3, Chernobylite, Children of Morta, Code Vein, Control, Cube World, Deliver Us The Moon, eFootball PES 2020, FIFA 20, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Gears 5, Greedfall, GRID, Hunt Showdown, Madden NFL 20, Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, ONINAKI, Planetside Arena, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Remnant: From the Ashes, SCP: Secret Laboratory, Silver Chains, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, The Isle, The Surge 2, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, UBOAT, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot.

Apply Freestyle Game Filter for 350 more games

Press [Alt+F3] to apply post-processing filters to your games while you play. Freestyle is now supported in 350 more games, including Wolfenstein: Youngblood, No Man's Sky, Gears 5, Resident Evil 2, and F1 2019. We also added a new improved sharpen filter so you can further enhance the details of your games.

Newly Optimized Games

GeForce Experience takes the hassle out of PC gaming by configuring your game's graphics settings for you. To optimize your game, go to the Games Tab, click on the game tile, and hit "Optimize." The following games are now supported: Wolfenstein Youngblood, Dota Underlords, F1 2019, The Sinking City, BATTALION 1944, Gloomhaven, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Pathologic 2, Rune 2, Observation, Beyond Two Souls, Heavy Rain, DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation, Blood of Steel, and Attack on Titan 2.

Housekeeping

Reduced number of background processes and memory footprint by consolidating processes. This also reduces the chances of encountering a "Something went wrong" error.

Improved Facebook Live streaming security protocol. Now updated to Secure RTMP (RTMPS).

Removed upload to Facebook due to deprecation of partner APIs.

Broadcast to Twitch now requires 2 factor authentication.

Supported Games: