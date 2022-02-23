Instantly play the most demanding PC games and seamlessly play across your devices.

You bought it, you own it

Connect to your favorite stores and stream your library of games. You make your purchase on your personal store account, your games will always stay with you.

Share the wins

From massive wins to epic fails, all your best in-game moments are automatically saved with Nvidia Highlights and easily shared with the world.

Get Playing

Join GeForce Now and start playing for free. Or, upgrade your membership for faster access to our cloud gaming servers and extended gameplay sessions.

Android

Downloading the app will note give you access to the service, you must have a previously activated GeForce Now account from your PC, mac or Shield. If you do not have an activated account, join the waitlist: www.geforcenow.com



GeForce Now transforms your Android device into a high-powered gaming PC using Nvidia’s powerful GPUs streamed from the cloud.



GeForce Now app works with Android phones with at least 2GB of memory and Android 5.0 (L) or later. For an optimal experience, we recommend 5GHz WiFi with at least 15Mbps internet access and a Bluetooth gamepad, such as:

Shield controller: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/shield/shop/

Razer Raiju Mobile: https://www.razer.com/gaming-controllers/razer-raiju-mobile

SteelSeries Stratus Duo: https://steelseri.es/nvidiasd

Visit our knowledge base for a full list of supported gamepad.

Please be aware that by streaming games on your phone’s mobile data plan, you may use up data quickly. We recommend that you connect to a 5GHz WiFi network for the best experience.

More games, smoother than butter

In this version of our native Windows and macOS apps we added a new feature called adaptive VSync, which reduces stutter on poor networks. This is achieved without negatively affecting latency and, in fact, reduces latency on good networks.

Since then we have added more games for you to try: League of Legends, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Rust, ARK: Survival Evolved, Path of Exile, Dota 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year

We will continue to add more games each month, so stay tuned!

More quality of service improvements

We continue to make improvements for users on congested networks that experience bursty packet loss.

Our latest release will help further reduce stutter, and users on these networks will see less frozen or corrupted frames.

Apple M1 support for Google Chrome

Apple’s recent Spring Forward event introduced even more Apple M1-based products, like the brand-new iMac 24-inch.

If you’ve got one of these on pre-order, or already have another Apple M1-based product, good news: our latest browser app now supports these products. Just point your Google Chrome browser to https://play.geforcenow.com and start gaming.

Fit and Finish

We now support Arabic: !GeForce Now مرحبًا بك في

We made some performance optimizations that will result in the marque, and other parts of the app, loading more quickly.

What's New:

Improved Login Options

Discord is now supported as a convenient new account creation and login option for your Nvidia account for users on the Nvidia service. Using Discord as your login option provides equal functionality to GeForce Now with the convenience of having one less password to remember. Note: The GeForce Now PC and Mac apps also support Discord rich presence, which lets you easily display the game you’re currently playing in your Discord user status. You can always change this via the GeForce NOW settings menu.



Quality of Service Improvements

Various optimizations have been made to reduce stutter, corruption, and recovery time when streaming in less-than-ideal network conditions.

Video quality when streaming in Balanced Mode on play.geforcenow.com has been improved by assigning higher bit rates when on a good network.

Fit and Finish

Added a progress bar when installing the GeForce Now app.

Bug Fixes

Resolved issues related to installing the latest version of GeForce Now app.

Fixed issues related to viewing game patching notifications when using GeForce Now on multiple devices simultaneously.

Removed intermittent flickering for some Windows 11-based PCs when using custom streaming settings.

Whatcha Thinking?

Tell us about your streaming session, or what games you want to play, or how you won that last match even after your teammates dropped. Use that exclamation icon to send feedback in the app and let us know what you think.