Use the media creation tool to download Windows. This tool provides the best download experience for customers running Windows 7, 8.1 and 10.

Here are a few useful guides we've written to guide you in the process of reinstalling Windows, all of these use the Media Creation Tool for different purposes:

This tool includes:

File formats optimized for download speed.

Built in media creation options for USBs and DVDs.

Optional conversion to ISO file format.

Using the tool to upgrade this PC to Windows 10

You have a license to install Windows 10 and are upgrading this PC from Windows 7 or Windows 8.1.

Using the tool to create installation media (USB flash drive, DVD, or IS O file) to install Windows 10 on a different PC

Follow these steps to create installation media (USB flash drive or DVD) you can use to install a new copy of Windows 10, perform a clean installation, or reinstall Windows 10. Before you download the tool make sure you have:

An internet connection (internet service provider fees may apply).

Sufficient data storage available on a computer, USB or external drive for the download.

A blank USB flash drive with at least 5 GB of space or blank DVD (and DVD burner) if you want to create media. We recommend using a blank USB or blank DVD, because any content on it will be deleted.

Check a few things on the PC where you want to install Windows 10:

64-bit or 32-bit processor (CPU). You’ll create either a 64-bit or 32-bit version of Windows 10. To check this on your PC, go to PC info in PC settings or System in Control Panel, and look for System type .

