Before you begin make sure you have:

An internet connection (internet service provider fees may apply).

Sufficient data storage available on the computer, USB, or external drive you are downloading the .iso file to.

A blank DVD disc with at least 8GB (and DVD burner) to create a bootable disc. We recommend using a blank USB or blank DVD, because any content on it will be deleted during installation.

If you receive a “disc image file is too large” message while attempting to burn a DVD bootable disc from an ISO file, consider using a higher capacity Dual Layer DVD.

Ensure the PC you want to install Windows 11:

Has a 64-bit CPU: Windows 11 can only run on 64-bit CPUs. To see if your PC has one, go to Settings > System > About, or search “System Information” in Windows and look under “System Type.”

Meets system requirements: Not all devices running Windows 10 are eligible to receive a Windows 11 upgrade. See the Windows 11 device specifications for upgrade requirements and supported features. Certain features require additional hardware. We also recommend that you visit your PC’s manufacturer website for information about updated drivers and hardware compatibility.

WARNING: Installing Windows 11 media on a PC that does not meet the Windows 11 minimum system requirements is not recommended and may result in compatibility issues. If you proceed with installing Windows 11 on a PC that does not meet the requirements, that PC will no longer be supported and won't be entitled to receive updates. Damages to the PC due to lack of compatibility aren't covered under the manufacturer warranty.

You can use the Windows 11 Compatibility Tool to check.

Once the download completes you can use the Verify your download option to ensure the integrity of the file.



Installation instructions (DVD):

Locate the folder where you downloaded the Windows 11 ISO to.

To use Windows Disk Image Burner to create the installation DVD, right-click on the ISO file and select Properties. Under the "General tab", click "Change..." where it says, "Opens with:" and select Windows Explorer. Select Apply. This will enable the Burn disc image to display when you right-click on the ISO file.

To use a third-party DVD burning program, you can right-click on the ISO file and select Open with.

Installation instructions (ISO):