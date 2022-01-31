Files is a file manager with a powerful yet intuitive design. It has features like multiple tabs, panes, columns, shell extensions in the context menu and tags.

  • Power meets beauty.
    • Explore a beautiful Windows-first design. Manage all your files with increased productivity. Work across multiple folders with tabs. And so much more.
  • Seamless cloud integration
    • Integration with cloud services such as OneDrive, Google Drive, and iCloud allow you to manage your documents and photos in the cloud, right from the sidebar.
  • File preview
    • Preview documents, photos, and more without opening them. Support for rich previews, syntax highlighting, markdown and video playback is all built in.
  • Tagged Files and Folders
    • Quickly mark and organize your files and folders for later by assigning them colored and named tags for easy identification. You can even add your own custom tags!
  • Multitask with tabs
    • Avoid multiple windows and keep your desktop clutter-free. Files features a browser-like tabbing interface complete with keyboard shortcuts.
  • Distinctly personal.
    • Have it your way. Files features a fully customizable user interface, right down to the colors and materials. Explore themes created by the community or dive right into the docs and create your own.

More Features

  • Tabs
  • Cloud integration
  • Shell extensions support (in the right click context menu)
  • Column view browsing
  • FTP support

What's New:

  • Added access keys to the toolbar by @yaichenbaum in #7508
  • Detect Jottacloud cloud drive by @tormodfj in #7744
  • Reduced minimum sidebar width from 250 to 180 by @aleksanderlukasiewicz in #7725
  • Added run script button to toolbar by @puppetsw in #7767
  • Select newly created files or folders by @jiejasonliu in #7657
  • Added support for Segoe UI Variable on Windows 11 by @yaichenbaum in #7786
  • Added extract archive button to toolbar by @puppetsw in #7696
  • Added info bar to clarify the risks for the option to set Files as the default file manager by @yaichenbaum in #7790
  • Added set as background button to toolbar when selecting an image file by @puppetsw in #7795
  • Removed duplicate options to open terminal by @yaichenbaum in #7783
  • Added support for opening applications from the pathbox by @StefanLobbenmeier in #7859
  • Added ctrl+shift+k shortcut to duplicate tab by @BlairCurrey in #7901
  • Added install button to toolbar when selecting a font file by @puppetsw in #7846
  • Added rotate left/right button on toolbar when selecting images by @puppetsw in #7832
  • Adjusted padding of TabViewScrollButtons by @puppetsw in #7915
  • Added install button to toolbar when selecting an inf file by @puppetsw in #7860
  • Added support for expanding the preview pane further than 400px by @yaichenbaum in #7920
  • Added "Close tabs to the left" and "Close others" to tab context menu by @manfromarce in #8015

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue preventing users from creating multiple bundles by @d2dyno1 in #7787
  • Fixed Nextcloud detection by @50thomatoes50 in #7763
  • Fixed loading of items under network by @gave92 in #7931
  • Fixed crash that would occur when repeatedly clicking the restore default button by @puppetsw in #7891
  • Fixed an issue where switching layouts would hide the text in empty directories by @puppetsw in #7909
  • Fixed the focus issues in the delete confirmation dialog issue by @puppetsw in #7882
  • Fixed an issue where folders weren't removed from the JumpList by @puppetsw in #7867
  • Fixed image thumbnails not appearing by @gave92 in #7881

Previous release notes

  • Redesigned the settings dialog
  • Redesigned the properties window
  • Added a hotkey for playing audio and video in the preview pane
  • Added a toolbar button to empty recycle bin
  • Set window title to be the same as the selected tab name
  • Added compatibility options to the properties dialog
  • Added Native ARM64 Support
  • Improved keyboard navigation in the column layout
  • Improved keyboard navigation in the details layout
  • Added support for symbolic file links
  • Added keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+H) to show/hide hidden files
  • Removed delay when loading sidebar items and other services on startup
  • Show network shortcuts on the sidebar
  • Added clear all button to ongoing tasks flyout
  • Mousewheel click opens a new tab at selected path
  • Added experimental option to show folder sizes
  • Added support for collapsing widgets on the homepage
  • Added subtle listview animation
  • Added option to open Files on Windows Startup
  • Added support for Next Cloud
  • Added support for Yandex.Disk
  • Open recycle bin & this pc shortcuts in Files when it’s set as the default file manager

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed properties window not closing when clicking the OK button
  • Fixed a crash that would occur when dropping a shortcut over an executable
  • Fixed an issue with copying shortcuts
  • Fixed an issue where the option to reset the default file explorer would sometimes fail
  • Fixed an issue where changing the sort option would create a hidden file
  • Fixed an issue where grouping by date might include files from previous week
  • Fixed an issue where restoring items from recycle bin would remove the file extension
  • Fixed an issue causing the file tags list to be serialized incorrectly
  • Fixed an issue where the file extension would sometimes be removed when renaming an item