Files 2.1.5
File manager for Windows with multiple tabs, panes, columns, tags and more.
Files is a file manager with a powerful yet intuitive design. It has features like multiple tabs, panes, columns, shell extensions in the context menu and tags.
- Power meets beauty.
- Explore a beautiful Windows-first design. Manage all your files with increased productivity. Work across multiple folders with tabs. And so much more.
- Seamless cloud integration
- Integration with cloud services such as OneDrive, Google Drive, and iCloud allow you to manage your documents and photos in the cloud, right from the sidebar.
- File preview
- Preview documents, photos, and more without opening them. Support for rich previews, syntax highlighting, markdown and video playback is all built in.
- Tagged Files and Folders
- Quickly mark and organize your files and folders for later by assigning them colored and named tags for easy identification. You can even add your own custom tags!
- Multitask with tabs
- Avoid multiple windows and keep your desktop clutter-free. Files features a browser-like tabbing interface complete with keyboard shortcuts.
- Distinctly personal.
- Have it your way. Files features a fully customizable user interface, right down to the colors and materials. Explore themes created by the community or dive right into the docs and create your own.
More Features
- Tabs
- Cloud integration
- Shell extensions support (in the right click context menu)
- Column view browsing
- FTP support
What's New:
- Added access keys to the toolbar by @yaichenbaum in #7508
- Detect Jottacloud cloud drive by @tormodfj in #7744
- Reduced minimum sidebar width from 250 to 180 by @aleksanderlukasiewicz in #7725
- Added run script button to toolbar by @puppetsw in #7767
- Select newly created files or folders by @jiejasonliu in #7657
- Added support for Segoe UI Variable on Windows 11 by @yaichenbaum in #7786
- Added extract archive button to toolbar by @puppetsw in #7696
- Added info bar to clarify the risks for the option to set Files as the default file manager by @yaichenbaum in #7790
- Added set as background button to toolbar when selecting an image file by @puppetsw in #7795
- Removed duplicate options to open terminal by @yaichenbaum in #7783
- Added support for opening applications from the pathbox by @StefanLobbenmeier in #7859
- Added ctrl+shift+k shortcut to duplicate tab by @BlairCurrey in #7901
- Added install button to toolbar when selecting a font file by @puppetsw in #7846
- Added rotate left/right button on toolbar when selecting images by @puppetsw in #7832
- Adjusted padding of TabViewScrollButtons by @puppetsw in #7915
- Added install button to toolbar when selecting an inf file by @puppetsw in #7860
- Added support for expanding the preview pane further than 400px by @yaichenbaum in #7920
- Added "Close tabs to the left" and "Close others" to tab context menu by @manfromarce in #8015
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing users from creating multiple bundles by @d2dyno1 in #7787
- Fixed Nextcloud detection by @50thomatoes50 in #7763
- Fixed loading of items under network by @gave92 in #7931
- Fixed crash that would occur when repeatedly clicking the restore default button by @puppetsw in #7891
- Fixed an issue where switching layouts would hide the text in empty directories by @puppetsw in #7909
- Fixed the focus issues in the delete confirmation dialog issue by @puppetsw in #7882
- Fixed an issue where folders weren't removed from the JumpList by @puppetsw in #7867
- Fixed image thumbnails not appearing by @gave92 in #7881
Previous release notes
- Redesigned the settings dialog
- Redesigned the properties window
- The redesigned properties window
- Added a hotkey for playing audio and video in the preview pane
- Added a toolbar button to empty recycle bin
- Set window title to be the same as the selected tab name
- Added compatibility options to the properties dialog
- Added Native ARM64 Support
- Improved keyboard navigation in the column layout
- Improved keyboard navigation in the details layout
- Added support for symbolic file links
- Added keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+H) to show/hide hidden files
- Removed delay when loading sidebar items and other services on startup
- Show network shortcuts on the sidebar
- Added clear all button to ongoing tasks flyout
- Mousewheel click opens a new tab at selected path
- Added experimental option to show folder sizes
- Added support for collapsing widgets on the homepage
- Added subtle listview animation
- Added option to open Files on Windows Startup
- Added support for Next Cloud
- Added support for Yandex.Disk
- Open recycle bin & this pc shortcuts in Files when it’s set as the default file manager
Bug Fixes
- Fixed properties window not closing when clicking the OK button
- Fixed a crash that would occur when dropping a shortcut over an executable
- Fixed an issue with copying shortcuts
- Fixed an issue where the option to reset the default file explorer would sometimes fail
- Fixed an issue where changing the sort option would create a hidden file
- Fixed an issue where grouping by date might include files from previous week
- Fixed an issue where restoring items from recycle bin would remove the file extension
- Fixed an issue causing the file tags list to be serialized incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where the file extension would sometimes be removed when renaming an item
