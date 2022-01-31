Files is a file manager with a powerful yet intuitive design. It has features like multiple tabs, panes, columns, shell extensions in the context menu and tags.

Power meets beauty. Explore a beautiful Windows-first design. Manage all your files with increased productivity. Work across multiple folders with tabs. And so much more.

Seamless cloud integration Integration with cloud services such as OneDrive, Google Drive, and iCloud allow you to manage your documents and photos in the cloud, right from the sidebar.

File preview Preview documents, photos, and more without opening them. Support for rich previews, syntax highlighting, markdown and video playback is all built in.

Tagged Files and Folders Quickly mark and organize your files and folders for later by assigning them colored and named tags for easy identification. You can even add your own custom tags!

Multitask with tabs Avoid multiple windows and keep your desktop clutter-free. Files features a browser-like tabbing interface complete with keyboard shortcuts.

Distinctly personal. Have it your way. Files features a fully customizable user interface, right down to the colors and materials. Explore themes created by the community or dive right into the docs and create your own.



What's New:

Added access keys to the toolbar by @yaichenbaum in #7508

Detect Jottacloud cloud drive by @tormodfj in #7744

Reduced minimum sidebar width from 250 to 180 by @aleksanderlukasiewicz in #7725

Added run script button to toolbar by @puppetsw in #7767

Select newly created files or folders by @jiejasonliu in #7657

Added support for Segoe UI Variable on Windows 11 by @yaichenbaum in #7786

Added extract archive button to toolbar by @puppetsw in #7696

Added info bar to clarify the risks for the option to set Files as the default file manager by @yaichenbaum in #7790

Added set as background button to toolbar when selecting an image file by @puppetsw in #7795

Removed duplicate options to open terminal by @yaichenbaum in #7783

Added support for opening applications from the pathbox by @StefanLobbenmeier in #7859

Added ctrl+shift+k shortcut to duplicate tab by @BlairCurrey in #7901

Added install button to toolbar when selecting a font file by @puppetsw in #7846

Added rotate left/right button on toolbar when selecting images by @puppetsw in #7832

Adjusted padding of TabViewScrollButtons by @puppetsw in #7915

Added install button to toolbar when selecting an inf file by @puppetsw in #7860

Added support for expanding the preview pane further than 400px by @yaichenbaum in #7920

Added "Close tabs to the left" and "Close others" to tab context menu by @manfromarce in #8015

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue preventing users from creating multiple bundles by @d2dyno1 in #7787

Fixed Nextcloud detection by @50thomatoes50 in #7763

Fixed loading of items under network by @gave92 in #7931

Fixed crash that would occur when repeatedly clicking the restore default button by @puppetsw in #7891

Fixed an issue where switching layouts would hide the text in empty directories by @puppetsw in #7909

Fixed the focus issues in the delete confirmation dialog issue by @puppetsw in #7882

Fixed an issue where folders weren't removed from the JumpList by @puppetsw in #7867

Fixed image thumbnails not appearing by @gave92 in #7881

Previous release notes

Redesigned the settings dialog

Redesigned the properties window

The redesigned properties window

Added a hotkey for playing audio and video in the preview pane

Added a toolbar button to empty recycle bin

Set window title to be the same as the selected tab name

Added compatibility options to the properties dialog

Added Native ARM64 Support

Improved keyboard navigation in the column layout

Improved keyboard navigation in the details layout

Added support for symbolic file links

Added keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+H) to show/hide hidden files

Removed delay when loading sidebar items and other services on startup

Show network shortcuts on the sidebar

Added clear all button to ongoing tasks flyout

Mousewheel click opens a new tab at selected path

Added experimental option to show folder sizes

Added support for collapsing widgets on the homepage

Added subtle listview animation

Added option to open Files on Windows Startup

Added support for Next Cloud

Added support for Yandex.Disk

Open recycle bin & this pc shortcuts in Files when it’s set as the default file manager

Bug Fixes