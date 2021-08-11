Directory Opus 12.24
Are you frustrated by the limitations of Windows Explorer? Directory Opus is a complete replacement for Windows Explorer, with far more power and functionality than any other file manager available today. Directory Opus is designed with four goals in mind:
Ease of use: As far as possible, Opus works just like Explorer does. You don't have to learn any complicated scripting or non-standard mouse techniques to use Opus. If you've ever used Explorer to copy a file, you already know exactly how to do it in Opus as well.
Configurability: We believe in the user's right to choose how their computer operates. You'll find that almost every aspect of Opus can be changed - from the buttons on the toolbar to the color used to draw the background of a compressed file.
Efficiency: Opus is designed to be as efficient as possible. The entire program makes use of multi-threading to ensure that you should never have to wait for one operation to complete before beginning another.
Compatibility: As an Explorer Replacement it's important that Opus appears (to the system) just like Explorer does. Within the limits set by Microsoft, Opus achieves this and most software written with only Explorer in mind will still work fine with Opus installed.
Features:
- Single or dual file displays, with single or dual trees, make navigating and manipulating files a breeze
- Folder tabs let you keep multiple folders open and switch quickly between them
- Unique Explorer Replacement mode provides a full replacement for Windows Explorer
- Integrated viewer pane lets you preview many common image and document file formats
- View and edit file metadata (EXIF, MP3, PDF, etc)
- Sorting, grouping, filtering and searching has never been easier
- Color code or assign status icons, star ratings, tags and descriptions to your files and folders to make them easier to find
- Batch renaming including easy-to-use keyboard macros, and the option for a fully scripted rename using metadata
- Support for FTP, Zip, 7-Zip, RAR and many other archive formats
- Access content on portable devices like phones, tablets and cameras
- Built-in tools including synchronize, duplicate file finder, image converter and uploader and more
- Print or export folder listings, copy file listings to the clipboard, calculate folder sizes
- Queue multiple file copies for improved performance
- Support for CD/DVD burning
- Support for the latest Windows features including jumplists and indexed search
- Fully configurable user interface - colors, fonts, toolbars, keyboard hotkeys and much more can be tailored to suit your needs
- Full scripting interface supports VBScript, JScript or any compatible installed Active Scripting language
- Efficient, multi-threaded, modern design - native 32 and 64 bit versions
- Supports high DPI monitors natively - crisp, clear interface in 4K or 5K without blurring or tiny icons
- Supports Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10 (including Server versions)
What's New:
- Added FileType NEWCOUNT argument which lets you create more than one new file at once (e.g. FileType NEW=.txt NEWCOUNT=10).
- Added CreateFolder ASK argument to cause the dialog to be displayed even if a name is provided (e.g. CreateFolder "New Folder Name" ASK).
- Added drivelabel argument for breadcrumbs path fields, to display drive label along with the drive letter.
- The advanced filter control now has a Case sensitive option for Name and several other clauses.
- The Favorites item in the folder tree now has a context menu which lets you open the favorites editor (Preferences page).
- The Save Tab Group dialog (that's displayed by the Go TABGROUPSAVE command) now has a checkbox letting you control the Close existing tabs flag for the new group.
- The Find DUPES command now lets you use the NAME argument to provide a wildcard name filter when searching for duplicates.
- The Replace File dialog's rename field now supports more of the features of the regular inline rename field (including capitalization, F2 to cycle selection, and left/right cursor handling).
- Photoshop CMYK images with alpha are now supported.
- The Music category in the filter control (advanced find) now lets you search on the Year field.
- External icon sets can now refer to internal image resources (such as the default toolbar icons) without having to include redundant copies of the image data. The main goal is to allow alternative size (and DPI-scaling) variants of the internal sets. Internal icon sets contain four image sizes (22, 32, 48 and 64 pixels) but until now you only had access to two of the sizes at any given DPI. This also makes it possible to use the flat and glass icon styles at the same time.
- Scripting:
- Added Viewer.parenttab property.
- The OnGetCustomFields rename script method now lets you assign default focus to one of the custom fields, by setting the GetCustomFieldData.focus property to the name of the field. You can also use !oldname and !newname to assign focus to the standard old and new name fields.
- Added an interface for multiple-selection listboxes in script dialogs.
- Control.SelectItem now works with multi-selection listboxes. -1 can be given as the index to select all items in the listbox.
- New method Control.DeselectItem lets items be deselected.
- Control.value now returns and accepts a Vector of DialogListItem objects for multiple-selection listboxes.
- New property DialogListItem.selected provides another way to query or set the selection state of items in a multiple-selection listbox.
- Script dialog status controls now correctly handle setting their initial text when the supplied string contains \n (to insert a line-break).
- Script dialogs now support the icon property to set the dialog's titlebar icon.
- Added x, y and position properties to Dialog object, to allow the position of script dialogs to be controlled. position can be "center" (the default), "parent" (relative to parent window), "monitor" (relative to monitor) or "absolute". If x and y are specified and position is not "center" then the coordinates are treated as relative to the specified position.
- Fixed problem which could cause sort header to not appear in the default tab of a new Lister when in one of the icon modes.
- Fixed problem with displaying correct filetype description for matlab .m files.
- The Go FOLDERCONTENT=move (or =copy) command now works from the toolbar in the standalone image viewer.
- Fixed problem which could cause slow startup with network favorites displayed in the tree.
- Fixed problem which could cause the vertical scroll offset to be reset when going forwards/back in the history (instead of preserving the saved offset).
- Scrolling horizontally in list mode by clicking the scrollbar gutter will no longer skip partially visible columns.
- The relative date graphs are now based on the timestamps as displayed in the file display. So if milliseconds are not displayed, they also won't be considered when calculating the graphs (same goes for seconds).
- CreateFolder now works properly when pipe-separated names are specified on the command line (e.g. CreateFolder blah\1|2|3).
- Opus no longer inspects the contents of .tmp files in an attempt to generate thumbnails for them.
- Updated to latest libpng (fixes problem loading image in the forum thread PNG images cannot be loaded as images)
- Fixed crash in Rename dialog that could be caused by having an empty new name string in Find & Replace mode and turning on the Rename matching filenames as one option.
- The move up/down buttons in the Folder Options / Columns tab did not work correctly.
- Select FROMSCRIPT (when used from a script, obviously) now works reliably with libraries.
- The Copy WHENEXISTS argument is now respected when extracting from zip archives.
- When copying files, the replace dialog now re-opens relative to its previous top/right position, so that the mouse doesn't need to move to find the same button from one file to the next.
- Fixed problem with folder sizes in infotips which could leave a partially calculated size behind if the initial calculation was aborted.
- The Locate toolbar button in the Customize / Keys dialog will now flash the exact button the hotkey comes from rather than just the toolbar (and will expand sub-menus to make it visible, if needed).
- If tree path highlighting is on and set to use the configured tab color, it now updates in real time when the tab color is changed.
- Ctrl-S (to save a preset) now works in the rename dialog even when the script editor has focus.
- The Go OPENCONTAINER command now works correctly in conjunction with the EXISTINGLISTER argument.
- Drop-down menu buttons (e.g. those generated by Go FOLDERCONTENT=button) can now be accessed from the keyboard.
- When dragging items around on the File Type editor's Context Menu tab, the line indicating where the item would end up could appear one item above or below the actual location.
- The image viewer no longer resets the scroll position when moving from one image to another (unless the zoom level is also reset due to Preferences).
- The Preferences / File Operations / Double-click on Files / Use internal picture viewer for... option didn't work if the Left double-click event for the Recognized images filetype was undefined. It now defaults to Show if not set but can still be overridden via the filetype editor if needed.
- On Windows 8 and 10, the Set Wallpaper command had to be run twice to be effective if the desktop had been set to a solid color. A workaround has been added so this is no longer the case.
- Improved Lister resizing performance when resizing from top/left of Windows when composition is enabled.
- Setting labels on files in library paths always saved the label to the config, ignoring the "save to NTFS" flag.
- Fixed problem where labeled folders would lose their labels in the folder tree when moved/copied (until a tree refresh).
