Are you frustrated by the limitations of Windows Explorer? Directory Opus is a complete replacement for Windows Explorer, with far more power and functionality than any other file manager available today. Directory Opus is designed with four goals in mind:

Ease of use: As far as possible, Opus works just like Explorer does. You don't have to learn any complicated scripting or non-standard mouse techniques to use Opus. If you've ever used Explorer to copy a file, you already know exactly how to do it in Opus as well.

Configurability: We believe in the user's right to choose how their computer operates. You'll find that almost every aspect of Opus can be changed - from the buttons on the toolbar to the color used to draw the background of a compressed file.

Efficiency: Opus is designed to be as efficient as possible. The entire program makes use of multi-threading to ensure that you should never have to wait for one operation to complete before beginning another.

Compatibility: As an Explorer Replacement it's important that Opus appears (to the system) just like Explorer does. Within the limits set by Microsoft, Opus achieves this and most software written with only Explorer in mind will still work fine with Opus installed.

Features:

Single or dual file displays, with single or dual trees, make navigating and manipulating files a breeze

Folder tabs let you keep multiple folders open and switch quickly between them

Unique Explorer Replacement mode provides a full replacement for Windows Explorer

Integrated viewer pane lets you preview many common image and document file formats

View and edit file metadata (EXIF, MP3, PDF, etc)

Sorting, grouping, filtering and searching has never been easier

Color code or assign status icons, star ratings, tags and descriptions to your files and folders to make them easier to find

Batch renaming including easy-to-use keyboard macros, and the option for a fully scripted rename using metadata

Support for FTP, Zip, 7-Zip, RAR and many other archive formats

Access content on portable devices like phones, tablets and cameras

Built-in tools including synchronize, duplicate file finder, image converter and uploader and more

Print or export folder listings, copy file listings to the clipboard, calculate folder sizes

Queue multiple file copies for improved performance

Support for CD/DVD burning

Support for the latest Windows features including jumplists and indexed search

Fully configurable user interface - colors, fonts, toolbars, keyboard hotkeys and much more can be tailored to suit your needs

Full scripting interface supports VBScript, JScript or any compatible installed Active Scripting language

Efficient, multi-threaded, modern design - native 32 and 64 bit versions

Supports high DPI monitors natively - crisp, clear interface in 4K or 5K without blurring or tiny icons

Supports Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10 (including Server versions)

What's New: