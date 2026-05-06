CapFrameX is a free Windows application designed for capturing and analyzing gaming performance, especially frame times and FPS (frames per second). It works alongside tools like PresentMon to record detailed performance data while you play, making it popular among PC gamers, reviewers, and hardware enthusiasts.

The software provides advanced benchmarking features, including frame time graphs, statistical comparisons, and smoothness metrics such as 1% and 0.1% lows. This makes it useful for evaluating GPUs, CPUs, driver updates, and game settings beyond just average FPS.

Features

Record list

Active directory observer

Tree view expander for selecting capture folder and deleting/creating subfolders

Customized sorting

Move records to other folders through context menu

Editable game name, hardware info and comment for each record

Capture page

Running processes list containing every active process that can be captured

Ignore list containing every process that will not be seen as process to capture

Capture status information text

Settings for capture hotkey, capture time and hotkey sounds

Info box with capture log

Overlay page

Overlay items list to select displayed items, edit their group name and enable graphs

Overlay hotkey and refresh period setting

Show 3-5 runs as history on overlay with selectable metrics

Aggregate the history to a new single record file

Detect outliers within the history

Option to use outlier runs for aggregation or to replace them with additional runs

Options for overlay item colors, formats and group separators

Analysis page

Analyse your recordings with ease

Graphs for frametimes, FPS and L-shapes

FPS graphs either as raw values, time-based average filtered or both

Additional charts and statistic tab when using sensor logging

Bar charts for performance metrics

Pie chart for stuttering and low FPS analysis (configurable stuttering factor and low FPS threshold)

Bar charts for fps thresholds(frame counts or times in absolute or relative values)

Select y-axis scale

Parameter settings (average, percentiles, average lows, min/max)

Range slider toggle to cut and move a specific time window

Remove outlier toggle to ignore unsusual spikes

System info expander to show hardware and software info

Copy data to clipboard via context menu

Aggregation page

Manual aggregation of existing records

Selectable metrics

Outlier relation settings

Marking of outlier runs

Aggregation option with or without outliers

Comparison page

Compare multiple records with each other

Bar charts

Bar charts with up to 2 selectable metrics

Relative percentages automatically on mouseover or fixed on mouse click

Up to 2 lables as selectable context(date/time, CPU, GPU, RAM, Custom comment)

Sorting mode by selectable metric

Grouping option to sort by game names before sorting by FPS

Frametimes / L-Shapes

Frametime and l-shape graphs

FPS graph with optional average filter

Custom color selection

Hiding single graphs

Highlight graphs on mouseover in comparison list

Range slider toggle to cut and move a specific time window

Legend toggle

Sensor Page

Set sensor logging and logging polling period

Choose sensors to be logged

Analyze all logged sensors

Copy sensor data to clipboard

Report page

Comparing multiple records in an overview with all infos and metrtics

Copy data to clipboard via context menu

Synchronization page

Until displayed time analysis

Graphs comparing frametimes and until displayed times

pPrcentage for frames within valid monitor sync range

Historgram chart for until displayed time distribution

Pie chart for dropped frames

Input lag analysis

Graphs comparing frametimes and input lag times to analyse input lag

Offset option to account for monitor and mouse/keyboard input lag

Historgram chart for input lag time distribution

Bar charts average input lag(upper bounds, lower bounds, expected)

Cloud page

Upload records and get an ID to share with others

Download records with ID

Log in to see your uploads on the website

Share new game names and ignored entries with us

Receive auto-updates for your process list

Global options

Set graph filter time window(for moving average frametimes and average filtered FPS graphs)

Set fps value rounding digits

Auto-start and start minimized options

Change or open screenshot directory

Set hardware info source (CPU, GPU and RAM that gets written into the capture file)

Important notes

To use the portable version you have to install the standard version on your system once to ensure all frameworks are installed.

If you are using a network drive as your capture directory and having problems connecting to it on autostart, you might want to download this additional zip file too and read the info inside it.

What's New

Enhancements & New Features

Increased buffer capacity for extremely high fps scenarios

Bugfixes

Fixed driver version overlay info for AMD GPUs

Platform & Infrastructure

Readded signed PawnIO.sys driver to address Windows SmartScreen issues

Runtime Requirements

.NET 9 is now required for full feature support and optimal stability. Download here.

CapFrameX Portable Mode

CapFrameX now supports a portable mode that allows the application to run entirely from a single folder without writing to system directories. This is useful for running from USB drives, network shares, or keeping multiple isolated installations.

How It Works

Portable mode is activated by placing a portable.json file in the same directory as the CapFrameX executable. When the application starts, it checks for this file and redirects all data storage to paths relative to the application directory.

Key Features