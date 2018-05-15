FurMark is a very intensive OpenGL benchmark that uses fur rendering algorithms to measure the performance of the graphics card. Fur rendering is especially adapted to overheat the GPU and that's why FurMark is also a perfect stability and stress test tool (also called GPU burner) for the graphics card.

FurMark requires an OpenGL 2.0 compliant graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce 6 (and higher), AMD/ATI Radeon 9600 (and higher), Intel HD Graphics 2000/3000 or a S3 Graphics Chrome 400 series with the latest graphics drivers.

The startup interface allows you to tweak the benchmark features such as:

Benchmark mode or stability / burn-in test mode (for overclockers)

GPU temperature monitoring and recording in a file

Fullscreen or windowed for each type of run mode

Window size selection (standard or custom)

MSAA samples selection

What's New:

FurMark 1.20.0 is a maintenance release and brings the support of new GPUs (NVIDIA Quadro P1000/P4000, GeForce GTX 1060 5GB, TITAN V) as well as 21/9 resolutions. GPU monitoring utilities GPU Shark and GPU-Z have been updated to their latest versions.

The affinity mask of the render thread is now set to 0 by default which means that Windows is free to run the render thread on any logical core of the CPU. In previous versions of FurMark, the render thread was forced to run on the second logical core. If you need to run FurMark render thread on a particular set of logical cores, you can launch FurMark with the following option: FurMark /render_thread_affinity_mask=<mask>

where mask is a bit vector where each bit represents a logical core. For example, if mask=5, the render thread will be allowed to run on the first and third logical cores. To launch FurMark with the affinity mask of FurMark 1.19, run the following command: FurMark /render_thread_affinity_mask=2

Other:

Added support of Radeon R9 285.

Fixed a minor bug related to user settings that could impact benchmark results.

Removed the burn-in benchmark 15min button.

Updated: GPU Shark 0.9.2.0 and GPU-Z 0.8.0

Updated: ZoomGPU 1.9.5 (GPU monitoring library)

Updated the description of the driver version for AMD Radeon cards for online submissions.

Previous versions: