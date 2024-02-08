Microsoft PC Manager is designed to keep your PC running smooth through several maintenance and security features.

Cleanup

The Boost feature cleans your temporary files and improves your memory usage.

Health Check allows you to clear system logs and recent files and you can also disable unwanted startup apps to save resources.

Store Management has four options: Deep cleanup - Perform a full cleanup scan Manage large files - Look for large files in your drive Manage apps - Remove rarely used apps to save space Storage Senes - Automatically clean up temporary files

Process Manangement - End unused processes to make your system run faster

Startup Apps - Manage apps the run automatically at log in

Security

Scan for threats

Manage Windows Updates

Browser Protection

What's New

Microsoft PC Manager v3.3 supports one-click acceleration, system storage space management, professional virus scanning, comprehensive check-up, pop-up management, and more. Welcome to use.