Microsoft PC Manager
3.8.10.0
Microsoft PC Manager is a maintenance app that offers super fast virus removal, one-click speed boost and full system security check.
Overview
What's New
Microsoft PC Manager is designed to keep your PC running smooth through several maintenance and security features.
Cleanup
- The Boost feature cleans your temporary files and improves your memory usage.
- Health Check allows you to clear system logs and recent files and you can also disable unwanted startup apps to save resources.
- Store Management has four options:
- Deep cleanup - Perform a full cleanup scan
- Manage large files - Look for large files in your drive
- Manage apps - Remove rarely used apps to save space
- Storage Senes - Automatically clean up temporary files
- Process Manangement - End unused processes to make your system run faster
- Startup Apps - Manage apps the run automatically at log in
Security
- Scan for threats
- Manage Windows Updates
- Browser Protection
What's New
Microsoft PC Manager v3.3 supports one-click acceleration, system storage space management, professional virus scanning, comprehensive check-up, pop-up management, and more. Welcome to use.
