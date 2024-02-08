Microsoft PC Manager is designed to keep your PC running smooth through several maintenance and security features.

Cleanup

  • The Boost feature cleans your temporary files and improves your memory usage.
  • Health Check allows you to clear system logs and recent files and you can also disable unwanted startup apps to save resources.
  • Store Management has four options:
    • Deep cleanup - Perform a full cleanup scan
    • Manage large files - Look for large files in your drive
    • Manage apps - Remove rarely used apps to save space
    • Storage Senes - Automatically clean up temporary files
  • Process Manangement - End unused processes to make your system run faster
  • Startup Apps - Manage apps the run automatically at log in

Security

  • Scan for threats
  • Manage Windows Updates
  • Browser Protection

What's New

Microsoft PC Manager v3.3 supports one-click acceleration, system storage space management, professional virus scanning, comprehensive check-up, pop-up management, and more. Welcome to use.