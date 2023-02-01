PikaOS 22.10
PikaOS is a gaming Linux distribution focusing on ease of use and high compatibility.
Overview
Specs
What's New
Similar to 9
PikaOS is a gaming Linux distribution focusing on ease of use and high compatibility. Using the know how from Nobara combined with a Ubuntu base, PikaOS is almost unrivaled in software compatibility.
Cute Birb
PikaOS has a cute birb as the logo/mascot. Who doesn't love the little guy? OwO
Gaming Out Of The box
PikaOS is setup to enable as pain free as possible Linux gaming out of the box.
Drivers Included
We include the best drivers for your hardware either baked into the OS or installable through our welcome app.
Excellent Performance
The combination of up to date drivers and a custom tweaked kernel means PikaOS is fast.
Excellent Compatibility
Due to the Ubuntu base and custom patches PikaOS has high levels of software and hardware compatibility.
Open Source
All of our code can be found on our github and our ppas are available on launchpad. Contributions are also very welcome!
What's New
- Fixed broken ass hwdata of ubuntu and debian (deps for gamescope)
- Added libdisplay-info & vkroots & wlroots 16 without breaking Ubuntu's wlroots 15 (deps for gamescope)
- Updated gamescope to latest git (HDR Support!) • added standalone gamescope-session
- Added complete drivers for steam deck, and btrfs supported version (thanks EGGY)
- Added pikman package manager
- Updated kernel to 6.1.7
- Added : gamescope HDR patch + all the patches from latest nobara & @SammiLucia but i was forced to drop Linux-surface patches
- Made Firefox a recommendation rather than a dependency in desktop metas, so you can replace with your favorite browsers @willsmanic
- Added custom-pull-rates
Software similar to PikaOS 9
-
Download the latest version of the Linux operating system.
- Freeware
- Linux
-
Debian is a free operating system (OS) for your computer. This version is known as "Bullseye".
- Freeware
- Linux
-
The purpose of Linux Mint is to produce a modern, elegant and comfortable operating system which is both powerful and easy to use.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Arch Linux is an independently developed, i686/x86-64 general purpose GNU/Linux distribution versatile enough to suit any role.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
More similar downloads