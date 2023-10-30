Tiny11 Core is great for scenarios where you need to run Windows in a VM or for testing purposes.

This is not a replacement for tiny11. It has a different purpose: to be a quick-and-dirty testbed or development platform. However, it should not need any other components to run most (if not all) of the applications designed for Windows, as .NET 3.5 and Internet Explorer core are enabled by default.

To achieve this, some significant changes had to be made, including (but not limited to):

Windows Component Store (WinSxS)

Windows Defender

Recovery Agent

Microsoft Edge

Windows Update

As such, I strongly recommend to exercise increased caution if you're trying to use tiny11 core on production systems, as it has limited security and NO serviceability.

It is not a replacement for tiny11! It has a different purpose: to be a quick-and-dirty testbed or development platform.

However, it should not need any other components to run most (if not all) of the applications designed for Windows, as .NET 3.5 and Internet Explorer core are enabled by default. It is based on Windows 11 Pro 23H2 build 22631.2361.